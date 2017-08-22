September Ocean Elements Offers and Early Booking Deals for 2018

|
|
|
|
The last of our beds for this season are selling like hot cakes and flights are getting a wee bit scarce so don't leave it too late to book!
We've had our best season to date and it's been so good to see so many returning guests in 2017. Thank you all so much for visiting us again! Staff water sports instruction scores are up to 98.3% 'Excellent' so thank you all for rating the team's performance in our surveys... I know they're all rather chuffed with the result!
James Hardiman
Managing Director, Founder
James getting 3rd overall in this years' 496mile Solo Round Wolf Rock race
|
Date
Accommodation
Includes
Was
Now
|Aug 25
Leda Club (Pelion)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£1145
|£805
last few beds
|Aug 27
|Xenia Hotel
(Vassiliki)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£1189
|£775
|Aug 27
|Surf Hotel
(Vassiliki)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£1179
|£816
last few beds
|Sept 03
|Surf Hotel
(Vassiliki)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£1398
| £926
|Sept 08
Leda Club (Pelion)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£1295
|£639
|Sept 10
Surf Hotel
(Vassiliki)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£899
|£645
last few beds
|Sept 10
|Xenia Hotel
(Vassiliki)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£845
|£600
|Sept 17
|Surf Hotel
(Vassiliki)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£799
|£526
|Sept 17
|Xenia Hotel
(Vassiliki)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£825
|£550
last few beds
|Sept 22
Leda Club (Pelion)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£899
|£585
|Sept 24
|Surf Hotel
(Vassiliki)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£876
|£545
A beautiful day to be on the water in Vassiliki - Photo taken by Alex.G
2018 is out now - prices are frozen until October!
Our 2018 Beach Club prices are out now and spaces for key dates are filling up! Not only are prices frozen (and cheaper than 2017 has been) but you can also book with ZERO room supplements - so you really can choose the best rooms!
We can guarantee that the price you see now is the best price you will see all season. I.e. they will not get any cheaper!
Our Bareboat and Flotilla yachts from Lefkas marina are already selling for 2018. Book now for a 15% discount... They really won't get any cheaper
We have yachts from 36 to 50ft and offer one or two-week packages and Stay-and-Sail holidays where you can combine a relaxing week at our award-winning Beach Club with week two aboard your own yacht. Try our new Flexi-Flotilla for the best of Bareboat and Flotilla sailing mixed into one.
Opens May 26th, 2018
Our new 5 star Club Mayotte is close to the surfing beach of Biscarosse and on the shores of Lake Sanguinet; a mecca for water sports enthusiasts and families.
You can register your interest now for a 5% discount when we the programme is launched in September.
Club Mayotte is has bags of variety; whether it's cycling, sailing, kite surfing, water skiing or just beach-going and relaxation that you're after.
For a quote call 0203 603 4810
For our best quote, call 0203 603 4810