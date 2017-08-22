Please select your home edition
Ocean Elements 2016

September Ocean Elements Offers and Early Booking Deals for 2018

by Ocean Elements today at 9:45 pm 22 August 2017

Dear Beach Clubber,

The last of our beds for this season are selling like hot cakes and flights are getting a wee bit scarce so don't leave it too late to book!

We've had our best season to date and it's been so good to see so many returning guests in 2017. Thank you all so much for visiting us again! Staff water sports instruction scores are up to 98.3% 'Excellent' so thank you all for rating the team's performance in our surveys... I know they're all rather chuffed with the result!
With 2018 early booking offers already out now, a burgeoning yacht flotilla and a new programme emerging in Lake Sanguinet, France - 2018 looks to be a promising summer, which the Ocean Elements team will work hard on all winter - whilst we focus on our exciting winter ski holiday programme.



James Hardiman
Managing Director, Founder




James getting 3rd overall in this years' 496mile Solo Round Wolf Rock race
Deals of the Week!
Date
Accommodation
Includes
Was
Now
Aug 25
Leda Club
(Pelion)
7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£1145£805
last few beds
Aug 27Xenia Hotel
(Vassiliki)
7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£1189£775
Aug 27Surf Hotel
(Vassiliki)		7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£1179£816
last few beds
Sept 03
Surf Hotel
(Vassiliki)
7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£1398 £926
Sept 08
Leda Club
(Pelion)
7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£1295£639
Sept 10
Surf Hotel
(Vassiliki)
7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£899
£645
last few beds
Sept 10
Xenia Hotel
(Vassiliki)
7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£845£600
Sept 17Surf Hotel
(Vassiliki)
7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£799£526
Sept 17Xenia Hotel
(Vassiliki)
7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£825
£550
last few beds
Sept 22
Leda Club
(Pelion)
7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£899£585
Sept 24Surf Hotel
(Vassiliki)
7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£876£545
Photo of the Week!
A beautiful day to be on the water in Vassiliki - Photo taken by Alex.G
2018 is out now - prices are frozen until October!

Our 2018 Beach Club prices are out now and spaces for key dates are filling up! Not only are prices frozen (and cheaper than 2017 has been) but you can also book with ZERO room supplements - so you really can choose the best rooms!

We can guarantee that the price you see now is the best price you will see all season. I.e. they will not get any cheaper!
Our Bareboat and Flotilla yachts from Lefkas marina are already selling for 2018. Book now for a 15% discount... They really won't get any cheaper
We have yachts from 36 to 50ft and offer one or two-week packages and Stay-and-Sail holidays where you can combine a relaxing week at our award-winning Beach Club with week two aboard your own yacht. Try our new Flexi-Flotilla for the best of Bareboat and Flotilla sailing mixed into one.
Opens May 26th, 2018

Our new 5 star Club Mayotte is close to the surfing beach of Biscarosse and on the shores of Lake Sanguinet; a mecca for water sports enthusiasts and families.

You can register your interest now for a 5% discount when we the programme is launched in September.
Club Mayotte is has bags of variety; whether it's cycling, sailing, kite surfing, water skiing or just beach-going and relaxation that you're after.
