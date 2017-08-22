September Ocean Elements Offers and Early Booking Deals for 2018

Dear Beach Clubber,



The last of our beds for this season are selling like hot cakes and flights are getting a wee bit scarce so don't leave it too late to book!

We've had our best season to date and it's been so good to see so many returning guests in 2017. Thank you all so much for visiting us again! Staff water sports instruction scores are up to 98.3% 'Excellent' so thank you all for rating the team's performance in our surveys... I know they're all rather chuffed with the result!













James Hardiman

Managing Director, Founder