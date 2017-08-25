Please select your home edition
Chichester Harbour Race Week 2017 - Day 2

by Robert Macdonald today at 9:01 pm 21-25 August 2017
Chichester Harbour Race Week 2017 day 2 © Robert Macdonald

A light easterly breeze greeted competitors launching for Tuesday's race. However, as the fleets gathered in the starting area the breeze faded forcing a postponement and fears that Monday's long wait for a final abandonment would be repeated. Fortunately after half an hour the wind returned and proceedings got underway.

On Series A both the Finns and the RS200s spoilt an otherwise clear starting sheet but with RS200s 598 (Mitchells) and 772 (Hewitsons) declining to return. In the Fast Asymmetrics RS800 1230 sailed by the Handasydes (ISC) took the honours on corrected time ahead of Adam Golding in his RS700 and Andrew Gould in his Musto Skiff. In the Medium Asymmetric fleet 29er 2217 sailed by Etham Miles and Billy Mitchell proved too good on handicap for Ian Palmer in his Vortex. The large Fast Handicap fleet enjoyed the strengthening breeze with Simon and Jackie Lyton (HISC) in their Merlin Rocket securing a first win on corrected time, ahead of both the Streeters and Bannisters in their Flying Fifteens. Matthew Walker Finn 100 took the gun ahead of Neil Robinson, also from Mengeham Rythe SC. In the 47 strong RS200 fleet, the largest of the regatta, Tom and Emma Morris 1382 finished ahead of Tom and Charlie Darling 1391.

With the tide holding the boats back from the line, all the starts got away cleanly on Series B although the Solos were within an inch or two of spoiling the clean run. As the race progressed the wind built with occasional gusts touching 20 knots and the reaches offering full-on planning conditions. In the Medium Handicap 2 man fleet Martin Brooks and Neil Wilson (TISC) took the honours on corrected time in their Laser Stratos ahead the first of a strong fleet of 2000s, sailed by Jon Townsend and Barbara Langford 21431 from Emsworth SC. The single handed medium handicap was won by Paul Wright Anderson sailing his Aero7, the largest class in the event. In the Solos Nick Bonner 5705 from host club HISC, took the gun, ahead of 4691 Guy Mayger, Felpham SC, and Richard Catchpole (Leigh & Lowton) in third place. The Fevas, the second largest fleet in the Regatta, had Robin and Thomas Leather 3100 (Gurnard SC) securing a bullet ahead of Robbie McDonald and Teddy Ferguson 6214 (HISC),with Flo Peters/Issy Spurway, 6330 and Phoebe Peters/Freddie Wood 6037 both from HISC finishing 3rd and 4th respectively.

Following the loss of racing yesterday, the first starts have been brought forward by 30 minutes for Wednesday with 2 races now scheduled for Series A&B. In addition those clubs wishing to compete for the coveted team trophies, have to lodge their chosen teams before the start of racing.

Results and more information at chichesterharbourraceweek.sailevent.net

