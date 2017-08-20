Shanklin Regatta 2017

by Liam Thom today at 1:25 pm

The prospect of some silverware usually entices a decent number of boats onto the water at Shanklin and the regatta day was no exception with twenty-six boats lining up on the start in a sunny force 3. Apart from the twenty-one Sprint 15 catamarans there was an Optimist, two Picos, a Dart 16 and a Challenger trimaran.

A "Star of David" course was set with the hope that at least one leg would be to windward when the expected wind shift occurred. As it happened the wind went round and dropped thirty seconds into the race and the fast reaching start turned into a slow beat to the first mark.

Stuart Pierce and Andrew Jefferies made the early running ahead of Tom Beasley, Yvonne Pike and Chris Murphy. Stuart and Andrew managed to ease away from the fleet and after a lap were more than a leg ahead of the rest. Unfortunately Stuart managed to talk Tony Rose into colliding with him (Tony's right of way) as he was lapped and had to retire with a damaged hull. This left Andrew Jefferies to take line honours on the three lap race three minutes ahead of a close battle for second won by Liam Thom ahead of Mark Pritchard and John Shenton.

Right in amongst the leading Sprint 15s was the Optimist, a lap down, helmed by Sophia McKenna, closely followed by her father Sean in a Pico. On adjusted time, Sophia won the race and the EW Austin Cup by more than six minutes.

The wind picked up to a decent force 4 for the second race - the Carl Frere Cup. The leading boats were able to fetch the first mark with Liam Thom getting away just ahead of Chris Murphy. Liam extended his lead on the run but was caught up by Chris, Mark Pritchard and Andrew Jefferies at the end of the first lap when the wind dropped before shifting to the south. However Liam managed to get away from the rest of the leading group and was not troubled for the remainder of the four lap race. Chris Murphy came in second ahead of Mark Prichard and Andrew Jefferies.

The fast reaching course was not favouring the slower handicap boats this time and the top eight positions were all taken by Sprint 15s.

Results: