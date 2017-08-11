Please select your home edition
Blackwater Sailing Club's annual Club Week

5-11 August 2017
Ewan harris and Dan Hare during Blackwater Sailing Club's annual Club Week © Guy Hawkins

Blackwater Sailing Club's annual Club Week was a huge success and members experienced a wide range of conditions throughout the week. With around 300 competitors in eleven classes there was something to suit everyone. There was light winds at the beginning of the week, necessitating some skill in negotiating the course. Mid week conditions livened up and some very close racing took place. At the end of the week each class winner took part in a Topper race and this was won by BSC cadet James Crook to become Cock of the Club.

Over 400 members enjoyed the social activities each evening, the highlight being the Commodore's Supper where guests could take part in belly dancing.

Fleet and Trophy Winners:

Topper, Nicky Clark
Optimist, Jack Bernard
Mirror, Julie Nelson and Kiley Gooch
Medium Handicap, Nigel Butler in a Solo
Fireball, Steve Jarrad and Mark Jared
Fast Handicap, Ewan Harris and Dan Hare in a RS800
Fast Handicap Northey Trophy, Rob Hattley and Joe Hattley
Fast Cruisers, Mike Foster in a Rustler 24RS
Club Week Cruiser, Jeremy Alhadeff in a First 211
Medium Handicap Albacore Bowl, Ian Smith in a Solo

Another spectacular week at Blackwater.

