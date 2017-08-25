International Canoe World Championship at Pwllheli - Day 2

by David Henshall today at 9:49 am

Race 3 - Wind 160 degrees 6-9 kts. Rain and sea mist.

Some things never seem to change! Day two and whilst 90% of Wales was forecast to be bathed in sunshine, on the weather map a single black cloud was positioned right over Pwllheli. It is such a shame for this is now shaping up to be a really good event, well supported by local sponsors (what scribe would NOT want to thank the excellent Gwinn Lyn Wines from Pwllheli, a very local company that is proud to be associated with Pals Heli) whilst it says much of the re-emergence of the IC fleet as a powerhouse in sailing that they can attract a high-quality headline sponsor such as Hytera, a leading global company in radio communications.

After a short delay, the fleet headed out to where most thought the start must be. The clouds hung low over the sea with rain and a thickening mist giving what could be seen of the course a grey monochrome colour. With wind over tide, the sea was confused and in the unstable winds, there were shifts and holes aplenty. Chris Maas looked to be continuing where he had left off the day before. Showing good speed upwind to go with his acknowledged downwind performance, the American sailor was able to control the fleet from the front. Wood meanwhile was in an uncharacteristic 6th place at the windward mark. At least going upwind, you know that at some point you'll get to Mark 1, once on the reaches the problematic visibility really came into play. Some went too high, others went too low and the main fleet, which had already shown how quickly it could spread out, became even more dispersed. It was a tad easier for the asymmetric fleet; having gotten themselves upwind, they only had to sail deep (which the ACs do anyway) for their leeward mark to appear out of the gloom.

With the lumpy sea, the leading Asymmetric might have been aptly named as Seasick Steve, sailed by Stephen Bowen racked up his second win ahead of arch-rival Andy Gordon. Another helm who was continuing the winning trend was Andreas Steiman, who took his second win in the Taifuns.

For the main fleet, the last lap was miserable, with more rain than mist and a softening breeze. Maas was clear away, with Alistair Warren and the consistent Gareth Caldwell linking him to the rest of the fleet; Wood would have one of those bad mornings, having a very 'unlike Robin' moment just after the bottom mark where he didn't capsize but seemed to spend a long time stuck at 45 degrees before finally getting going again. These moments all add up with Wood only finishing 6th This time there was to be no confusion. The races would not be run back to back, so after the shortened course had been completed, the fleet were free to grope their way back to the beach

Race 4 - Wind 220 degrees. 7-11kts, Improving visibility and NO rain.

Unlike the previous day, when the break for lunch had allowed the conditions to deteriorate markedly, after the 2 hour break the conditions had improved considerably, with much better visibility and a stronger, steadier breeze. The course had been set up on 205 degrees but just before moving into a start sequence, it was clear that the wind was tracking right. The Race Team made the right call, the mark layers very quickly re-laid the course and off a true line, the fleet set off with most helms fully hiking at the extremities of the sliding seat.

The conditions were enough for some interesting capsizes, rather than the earlier, more simple swims that usually followed clumsy tacks. The latest variants of the International Canoes were now fully powered up and demonstrating just how fast they could go. Woods was leading again, but by the bottom mark Maas had closed the gap and looked to be aiming to challenge for another win. With a little more breeze, the asymmetric were now starting to 'heat up' on the downwind legs and were doing their windward leeward laps in a much quicker time. This would be a race that would certainly go the full course.

It would be easy to report that Robin Wood got a mega windshift that re-opened the gap between him and the chasing pack but that would be wrong. Not only that, but heading up the beat he was keeping a careful but open cover on the American boat in second place. I could see no other reason other than Woods suddenly started sailing significantly quicker than the rest. He was clear away by the windward mark and was sailing with an extra gear; upwind and downwind he was simply sailing faster – a lot faster. By the latter stages of the lap the lead was out to almost a half mile, this was one for the books!

It was business as usual in the Asymmetric fleet with Stephen Bowen taking his third bullet in a row, with Andy Gordon again runner up. For Race 4, Peter McLaren had his best race to date with a well sailed 3rd place whilst in the Taifuns, Cladius Junge went back to the top of the fleet; Once the first race has been sailed today and the discards kick in, it will be very close at the top of this fleet.

As the afternoon came to an end the biggest competition was between how quickly the fleet could finish and the arrival of the next band of rain. As the tail enders slogged up the last beat, it was already wet again with the visibility closing in – everyone was glad to get ashore.

After two full days of sailing the biggest observation is how diverse the fleet has become. Since returning to being a full-on development class, innovation has blossomed with a very wide variation in hull shapes and styles being produced. Some are going super-extreme, with very narrow, minimum beam and in the lumpy conditions here in Tremadog Bay, these looked more like wave piercers when going upwind. The waves have been longer enough (certainly on the top reach) to allow those boats that do 'surf' to do so but technique and hull shape seemed to account for some big differences in speed on the leg (Robin Wood excepted – he was just sailing quicker than the rest). The Asymmetries looked good when heating up on the legs but just a handful of boats again asks the question of the helms – are they doing the right thing.

At long last the forecast for tomorrow includes the possibility of some sun (we'll believe it when we see it) but looking further out, at least one of the 3 remaining days could be at the upper end of what is possible for Canoe sailing. It is so close at the top, who knows what will happen tomorrow.

Pos Division Division 2 Boat Name Design Nat Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts AC Fleet 1st Seasick Steve GBR 310 Stephen Bowen Aberaeron YC 2 1 1 1 5 2nd Cobalt GBR 288 Andy Gordon Stokes Bay SC 1 3 2 2 8 3rd Billy‑No‑Mates GBR 296 Phil Allen Chichester YC 4 2 3 4 13 4th Hurricane GBR 283 John Robson Ullswater YC 3 4 4 5 16 5th Mongoose GBR 280 Peter McLaren Loch Lomond SC 5 5 5 3 18 6th Shazam GBR 272 Ben Rogers Netley SC 6 6 6 6 24 7th Forbidden Pleasure GBR 282 Stephen Jakeman Llandegfedd SC 7 7 DNC [9] DNC [9] 32 8th Menace GBR 300 Roger Howell R.P.C.YC DNC [9] DNC [9] DNC [9] DNC [9] 36 IC Fleet 1st New Rules Black Betty USA 259 Chris Maas Lopez Sound SC 2 1 1 2 6 2nd New Rules Papa Goose GBR 329 Robin Wood Llandegfedd SC 1 2 6 1 10 3rd New Rules Ska'd for Life GBR 335 Gareth Caldwell 5 5 3 3 16 4th New Rules Dragonfly GBR 317 Alistair Warren Aldeburgh YC 6 6 2 5 19 5th New Rules Mr Blue Sky GBR 319 Mike Fenwick Castle Cove SC & Weymouth SC 4 8 11 4 27 6th New Rules Little Scarlet GBR 328 Phil Robin Hayling Island SC 11 7 7 9 34 7th New Rules GBR 321 Charlie Chandler Ullswater YC 7 4 9 15 35 8th New Rules Cleo Matilda USA 248 Todd Twigg Lopez Sound SC 10 16 10 12 48 9th New Rules Bloodhound GBR 339 Dave Timson Llandegfedd SC 16 17 8 8 49 10th New Rules Wild Venture GBR 327 Rob Bell Emberton Park SC 13 9 12 18 52 11th One Design Classic Cunning Stunts Nethercot GBR 265 Mark Goodchild 12 14 16 13 55 12th New Rules Monkey's Uncle GBR 340 Chris Hampe RYA 14 11 21 10 56 13th New Rules Money4Nuffin GBR 338 Steve Clarke 15 13 14 14 56 14th New Rules Amok2 GER 79 Peter Ullman ZSK DNC [47] 3 4 7 61 15th New Rules Noah's Ark GBR 341 Colin Brown Ullswater YC 3 RET [47] 5 6 61 16th New Rules Scarlett GBR 311 Perham Harding Swanage SC 17 10 19 21 67 17th New Rules Horizon Job GBR 334 John Ellis Scaling Dam SC 8 22 17 23 70 18th One Design Classic Incognito GBR 278 Simon Allen Mengeham Rythe SC 20 18 18 17 73 19th New Rules Dance Commander CAN USA228 Anthony Lowther Pointe‑Claire YC 19 23 13 19 74 20th New Rules Machete USA 257 Steve Clark Kickemuit Center of Excellence 9 12 DNC [47] 16 84 21st One Design Classic Mustang Sally Nethercot GBR 275 Hugh de Longh Castle Cove SC 21 20 23 20 84 22nd New Rules Hellcat AUS 245 Stefan Zohar Bay YC 18 19 22 26 85 23rd New Rules Verbandskasten GER 78 Anton Grigull Segelclub Preetz 23 15 20 30 88 24th New Rules Monkey GBR 308 Richard Bowers Castle Cove SC 26 33 25 22 106 25th Slurp Classic Katie Slurp GBR 158 Steve Fleming West Kirby SC 33 25 24 25 107 26th Slurp Classic Slurp GBR 291 Alisdair Alston West Kirby SC 28 27 30 24 109 27th One Design Classic Iconic Nethercot GBR 303 Martin Bower Blithfield SC 25 29 26 29 109 28th One Design Classic Fusion Nethercot AUS 295 383 Brett Holly Keppel Bay SC 32 31 28 27 118 29th New Rules Bagheera USA 258 Willy Clark Kickemuit Center of Excellence DNC [47] DNC [47] 15 11 120 30th New Rules GER 81 Anette Steimann SSC 27 24 27 DNC [47] 125 31st One Design Classic Splinter Nethercot GBR 246 Tom James West Kirby SC 30 35 38 28 131 32nd Slurp Classic White Knight Slurp GBR 333 Tony Marston West Kirby SC 22 21 DNC [47] DNC [47] 137 33rd One Design Classic Pink Panther Nethercot GER 65 Emma Grigull Segelclub Preetz e.V. 29 30 32 DNC [47] 138 34th Slurp Classic Froglet IV Slurp GBR 315 Stuart Dawson West Kirby SC 38 36 35 31 140 35th Slurp Classic Orange Faced Phyllis Slurp GBR 332 Shaun Anderson Oxford SC 31 34 29 DNC [47] 141 36th Slurp Classic Silver Surfer Slurp GBR 314 Ed Bremner Roadford Lake SC 37 26 36 DNC [47] 146 37th One Design Classic Honeycomb Nethercot GER 47 Hauke Eckstein SSC 34 32 33 DNC [47] 146 38th One Design Classic Nethercot GBR 267 Martin Robb Castle Cove SC 35 39 31 DNC [47] 152 39th One Design Classic Ice Warrior Nethercot GBR 233 Mike Shreeve Northampton SC 40 37 37 DNC [47] 161 40th One Design Classic Torment Nethercot GBR 102 Michael Brigg Stokes Bay SC 36 40 39 DNC [47] 162 41st New Rules Endgame GBR 326 Colin Newman Draycote Water SC 24 DNC [47] DNC [47] DNC [47] 165 42nd New Rules Hard and Fast GBR 336 Rob Stebbing DNC [47] 28 OCS [47] DNC [47] 169 43rd One Design Classic Lemming Nethercot NOR 169 Robin Bjoroy 39 38 DNC [47] DNC [47] 171 44th One Design Desaster De Luxe Nethercot GER 74 Eckhardt Pagel DKV DNC [47] DNC [47] 34 DNC [47] 175 45th New Rules Sideshow Bob GBR 323 John Nixon Carsington Lake SC DNC [47] RET [47] DNC [47] DNC [47] 188 45th One Design Classic Extended Play Nethercot AUS 295 Jim Reeder Canberra YC DNC [47] DNC [47] DNC [47] DNC [47] 188 TAIFUN Fleet 1st TAIFUN GER 403 Andreas Steiman Segeberger Segelclub 2 1 1 2 6 2nd TAIFUN GER 401 Cladius Junge Segul Club Preetz 1 2 DNC [5] 1 9 3rd TAIFUN GER 382 Ole Junge & Antonia Reyer‑Gloe Segel Club Preetz 3 3 2 4 12 4th TAIFUN GER 347 Uew Grigull Segul Club Preetz 4 4 3 3 14