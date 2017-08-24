Please select your home edition
Volvo Noble Marine RS400 Nationals at Mount's Bay Sailing Club - Day 2

by Matt Sheahan today at 9:30 am 20-24 August 2017

Mount's Bay changed gear for Day 2 of the RS400 Nationals. Gone was the large swell and stiff breeze to be replaced by flat water and 6-8 knots of wind. For those that had felt battered by the conditions on the opening day and particularly those that had fed the fishes during racing, Monday brought blessed relief.

But not everyone was feeling it.

A large right hand shift shortly after the start of the first race turned the fleet inside out, handing the advantage to those who gambled everything on timing and had started at the far end of the gate start. Those that had started early, confident in being able to out run the pathfinder were given a rare shot of what most of us see, namely the rest of the fleet in front.

In fact, as the pack came together at the top mark it was disorientating to see some of the big dogs so far back and if it hadn't been the first leg, many of us would have thought we'd been lapped.

But having swung to the right the breeze then stayed there long enough for the fleet to partially re-arrange itself.

Among those who came out on top after three laps of gentle behaviour on the helm and careful wind spotting by the crew, Stewart and Sarah Robertson scored a bullet with Dave Exley and Mark Lunn taking second and Alex Berry and Richard Leonard in third.

Volvo Noble Marine RS400 Nationals day 2 - photo © Lee Whitehead / www.photolounge.co.uk
Volvo Noble Marine RS400 Nationals day 2 - photo © Lee Whitehead / www.photolounge.co.uk

Race 2 delivered more of the same, albeit in slightly less breeze.

This time a left hand shift, as predicted in the forecast, offered the opportunity to start early, perfectly logical thought Paul and Mark Oakey. But when the pathfinder set off they discovered that few felt the same as they headed off on starboard tack with no one around them.

A few minutes later they tacked onto port to consolidate their position only to cross pretty much the entire fleet, demonstrating the value of both reading and remembering the day's forecast.

Volvo Noble Marine RS400 Nationals day 2 - photo © Lee Whitehead / www.photolounge.co.uk
Volvo Noble Marine RS400 Nationals day 2 - photo © Lee Whitehead / www.photolounge.co.uk

But crossing a Nationals fleet that includes many talented sailors, on port, on the first leg, just seems to wind them up and increase their resolve. So while the Oakeys finished this race in 3rd, it was the Irish duo Berry/Leonard that took the win with Jon Gorringe and Oli Wells in second.

After the racing, Olympic coach and 400 competitor Russell Clark hosted a well attended race forum that focussed on heavy weather sailing. Given the broad spectrum of sailors that turned up, from the top dogs to Nationals newcomers, everyone it seemed had either looked at the forecast for the rest of the week, or simply wanted to listen to and share their experiences. Either way, the session was well received and valuable for all.

Volvo Noble Marine RS400 Nationals day 2 - photo © Lee Whitehead / www.photolounge.co.uk
Volvo Noble Marine RS400 Nationals day 2 - photo © Lee Whitehead / www.photolounge.co.uk

But the true competition for many didn't start until the boats were ashore and the sun went down as the evening's games got under way. Being able to blow up and burst a balloon with your buttocks is a skill that should not be underestimated, as is the ability to use the same part of your anatomy to drop coins into a pot. There are some in the fleet that show true talent in these and other demanding fringe sports.

As the beer and wine flowed there was also mounting gossip around the possible nominees for the prestigious daily Duckhams award, presented to those who have made an amusing contribution to the day at their own expense.

Yesterday's were mainly focussed on feeding the fish and trimming at the same time. Today's included the crew who had decided to re-rig their mainsheet on the water only to drop it out of the back of the boat and the helm who, having rigged the boat alone and then spent several minutes alone, waist deep in the water holding the bow as he waited for his crew, had failed to notice that he hadn't tied the tack of the kite onto the bowsprit.

Day 3 promises more breeze and waves and no doubt an invitation for Mr Cock up to return once again.

Results after Day 2:

PosFleetSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4Pts
1stGold1469Jon GorringeOli WellsParkstone YC41‑1627
2ndGold1432Mike SimsKeith BedboroughDalgety Bay SC14‑1149
3rdGold1144Alex BarryRichard LeonardMBSC/RCYC‑1073111
4thGold1463Stewart RobertsonSarah RobertsonRoyal Forth YC5‑111511
5thGold1215Francisco LobatoTeresa LobatoQMSC328‑1113
6thGold1441Paul OakeyMark OakeyPortchester SC85‑29316
7thGold1460Dave ExleyMark LunnLeigh & Lowton SC9‑102617
8thGold1438Paul HillierMatt BaileyRYA767‑2720
9thGold1262Josh MetcalfeJack HoldenArun YC/Y Felinheli2‑12101022
10thGold1309Russell ClarkEmma ClarkeRNSA/ASA/SBSC63‑381322
11thBronze522John DowneySandy RimmingtonMBSC14145‑1733
12thGold1370Neil McLellanAndy McKeownDalgety Bay SC17‑2361538
13thGold1407Hamish GledhillJoe RobertsWest Riding SC‑23892138
14thGold1319Ben RobertsonJenny DouglasDalgety Bay SC12917‑2638
15thGold1283Chris PicklesMatt SharmanDelph SC‑191518740
16thGold1345Robbie WilsonRory RoseWormit Boating Club21174‑2942
17thGold1454Jon HeissigNicky GriffinLlangorse SC1122‑33.5942
18thGold1189Steve RestallChris StubbsDowns SC‑2613131844
19thGold1424Chloe MartinDan MartinLymington Town SC‑2020141246
20thSilver844Emily RobertsonEwan RycroftRoyal Forth YC‑4130151459
21stGold1017Sean ClearyAnnalise NixonOxford SC152420‑2859
22ndSilver1109Rob JonesRobin RussellWarsash SC1818‑312561
23rdGold1418Howard FarbrotherLouise HoskenQMSC(DNS)19241962
24thSilver1393Oliver George‑TaylorNick ZammitRNSA132723‑4163
25thGold1390Andy HatchDan HawkinsQMSC39(DNC)122374
26thGold1468Mike SaulJohn HobsonYorkshire Dales SC272919‑3675
27thSilver1467Paul RidgwayBronwyn RidgwayLeigh & Lowton SC2521‑453076
28thGold1439Kevin PodgerHeather ChipperfieldLymington Town SC‑453535878
29thSilver1452Howard EelesChris BownesBartley SC31(DNF)252278
30thBronze1312Ben PickeringDom MortimerRVYC / Chase SC28‑40302482
31stSilver1140Robert O'SullivanPhillip McGladeMonkstown Bay Sailing Club33‑44223287
32ndGold1455John MacKenzieAndy BoxDalgety Bay SC‑4625283487
33rdSilver1362Ben WilcoxKenneth LaingEast Lothian YC2416‑534888
34thBronze1181Bruce MillsAndrea JarmanWarsash SC2926‑403388
35thGold1400Steve MiddletonChris RowlandBurghfield SC223236‑4490
36thSilver1465Ben WilliamsonRichard BrameldWelton SC‑403833.52091.5
37thSilver1450Nick EavesGreg PaceBartley SC43(DNC)371696
38thSilver1212Sam PickeringTony CliffChasewater SC‑5331214698
39thSilver864Elaine TurnerSijbrand JongejansWV Braassemereer3428‑443799
40thGold1414Caroline WhitehouseJason McDonnellBartley SC373332‑45102
41stSilver1363Ross RyanK Hinsliiff‑SmithNotts County SC‑49342743104
42ndBronze717Jonathon MossAlastair MoppettBough Beech SC36(DNF)3942117
43rdBronze1007Nick DanielsMark AitkenWarsash353651‑66122
44thSilver768Angus MarshallImogen BarnettDalgety Bay SC38‑474740125
45thBronze612James WestCallum McCulloughTaurunga Y & Powerboat club4443‑5839126
46thSilver1435Matthew SheahanEllie SheahanQMSC304156‑58127
47thBronze1060Pete PickfordChris CarpenterThorney Island SC5742‑5931130
48thGold1290David BrownRebecca BrownQMSC16(DNC)42DNC132
49thSilver1117Matt ToynbeeVasiliki PapapanagiotouDalgety Bay SC473748‑57132
50thBronze1184Stuart WilliamsJoshua CrispArmy Sailing Association424546‑54133
51stBronze421Adrian NealTracy NealCastle Cove SC(DNF)394155135
52ndSilver770Thomas Barney BroatchJames MathiesonPort Dinorwic SC54(DNF)2665145
53rdBronze725Martin BoothAlan McLeanDalgety Bay SC3252‑6662146
54thBronze1101Simon BakerChris HopkinsQMSC485149‑52148
55thSilver1129David WebleyFraser MulfordWormit Boating Club504655‑69151
56thBronze1265Colin DaviesNaomi MoranAberdeen & Stonehaven SC524854‑56154
57thBronze1228Andrew JohnsonSarah HumphreyGrafham Water SC(DSQ)DSQ5735166
58thBronze527Andy PowellJulian CollsWarsash SC515367‑70171
59thSilver564Jacob AinsworthKayleigh RobertsSouth Shields SC(DNF)DNS6138173
60thSilver934David SwiftRobert BurgessWarsash SC(DNF)DNS5050174
61stBronze1252James AlsopSimon EdwardsQMSC(DNF)DNF4360177
62ndBronze1392Chris StantonJules ThorneQMSC(DNF)DNS5251177
63rdSilver1445Phil BrittonMichael AtkinsonDalgety Bay SC(DNF)506267179
64thBronze1287James BowmanAndrew GladstoneStarcross YC(RET)496863180
65thSilver670Tim HarrisonTor HarrisonNotts County SC(DNS)DNS6447185
66thSilver1342Max TosettiAnna WallinQMSC(DSQ)DNC6053187
67thBronze1333Rob CorfieldTom DobbsDell Quay SC55(DNC)6964188
68thBronze1064David RamsdenPetra RamsdenQMSC(DNF)DNS6359196
69thBronze1430Simon MatthewsAndy HarrisLancing SC(DNF)DNSOCS49197
70thBronze503Peter TozerVicky BartlettMountbatten SC56(DNC)7272200
71stBronze1092Mark WalfordAlan CookeGrafham Water SC(DNF)DNS6561200
72ndBronze1328Steve PeatSarah PeatStarcross YC(DNF)DNS7068212
73rdBronze1417Stephen WingroveAshley WingrovePorthpean SC(RET)DNC7171216
