Volvo Noble Marine RS400 Nationals at Mount's Bay Sailing Club - Day 2

by Matt Sheahan today at 9:30 am

Mount's Bay changed gear for Day 2 of the RS400 Nationals. Gone was the large swell and stiff breeze to be replaced by flat water and 6-8 knots of wind. For those that had felt battered by the conditions on the opening day and particularly those that had fed the fishes during racing, Monday brought blessed relief.

But not everyone was feeling it.

A large right hand shift shortly after the start of the first race turned the fleet inside out, handing the advantage to those who gambled everything on timing and had started at the far end of the gate start. Those that had started early, confident in being able to out run the pathfinder were given a rare shot of what most of us see, namely the rest of the fleet in front.

In fact, as the pack came together at the top mark it was disorientating to see some of the big dogs so far back and if it hadn't been the first leg, many of us would have thought we'd been lapped.

But having swung to the right the breeze then stayed there long enough for the fleet to partially re-arrange itself.

Among those who came out on top after three laps of gentle behaviour on the helm and careful wind spotting by the crew, Stewart and Sarah Robertson scored a bullet with Dave Exley and Mark Lunn taking second and Alex Berry and Richard Leonard in third.

Race 2 delivered more of the same, albeit in slightly less breeze.

This time a left hand shift, as predicted in the forecast, offered the opportunity to start early, perfectly logical thought Paul and Mark Oakey. But when the pathfinder set off they discovered that few felt the same as they headed off on starboard tack with no one around them.

A few minutes later they tacked onto port to consolidate their position only to cross pretty much the entire fleet, demonstrating the value of both reading and remembering the day's forecast.

But crossing a Nationals fleet that includes many talented sailors, on port, on the first leg, just seems to wind them up and increase their resolve. So while the Oakeys finished this race in 3rd, it was the Irish duo Berry/Leonard that took the win with Jon Gorringe and Oli Wells in second.

After the racing, Olympic coach and 400 competitor Russell Clark hosted a well attended race forum that focussed on heavy weather sailing. Given the broad spectrum of sailors that turned up, from the top dogs to Nationals newcomers, everyone it seemed had either looked at the forecast for the rest of the week, or simply wanted to listen to and share their experiences. Either way, the session was well received and valuable for all.

But the true competition for many didn't start until the boats were ashore and the sun went down as the evening's games got under way. Being able to blow up and burst a balloon with your buttocks is a skill that should not be underestimated, as is the ability to use the same part of your anatomy to drop coins into a pot. There are some in the fleet that show true talent in these and other demanding fringe sports.

As the beer and wine flowed there was also mounting gossip around the possible nominees for the prestigious daily Duckhams award, presented to those who have made an amusing contribution to the day at their own expense.

Yesterday's were mainly focussed on feeding the fish and trimming at the same time. Today's included the crew who had decided to re-rig their mainsheet on the water only to drop it out of the back of the boat and the helm who, having rigged the boat alone and then spent several minutes alone, waist deep in the water holding the bow as he waited for his crew, had failed to notice that he hadn't tied the tack of the kite onto the bowsprit.

Day 3 promises more breeze and waves and no doubt an invitation for Mr Cock up to return once again.

Results after Day 2:

Pos Fleet Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts 1st Gold 1469 Jon Gorringe Oli Wells Parkstone YC 4 1 ‑16 2 7 2nd Gold 1432 Mike Sims Keith Bedborough Dalgety Bay SC 1 4 ‑11 4 9 3rd Gold 1144 Alex Barry Richard Leonard MBSC/RCYC ‑10 7 3 1 11 4th Gold 1463 Stewart Robertson Sarah Robertson Royal Forth YC 5 ‑11 1 5 11 5th Gold 1215 Francisco Lobato Teresa Lobato QMSC 3 2 8 ‑11 13 6th Gold 1441 Paul Oakey Mark Oakey Portchester SC 8 5 ‑29 3 16 7th Gold 1460 Dave Exley Mark Lunn Leigh & Lowton SC 9 ‑10 2 6 17 8th Gold 1438 Paul Hillier Matt Bailey RYA 7 6 7 ‑27 20 9th Gold 1262 Josh Metcalfe Jack Holden Arun YC/Y Felinheli 2 ‑12 10 10 22 10th Gold 1309 Russell Clark Emma Clarke RNSA/ASA/SBSC 6 3 ‑38 13 22 11th Bronze 522 John Downey Sandy Rimmington MBSC 14 14 5 ‑17 33 12th Gold 1370 Neil McLellan Andy McKeown Dalgety Bay SC 17 ‑23 6 15 38 13th Gold 1407 Hamish Gledhill Joe Roberts West Riding SC ‑23 8 9 21 38 14th Gold 1319 Ben Robertson Jenny Douglas Dalgety Bay SC 12 9 17 ‑26 38 15th Gold 1283 Chris Pickles Matt Sharman Delph SC ‑19 15 18 7 40 16th Gold 1345 Robbie Wilson Rory Rose Wormit Boating Club 21 17 4 ‑29 42 17th Gold 1454 Jon Heissig Nicky Griffin Llangorse SC 11 22 ‑33.5 9 42 18th Gold 1189 Steve Restall Chris Stubbs Downs SC ‑26 13 13 18 44 19th Gold 1424 Chloe Martin Dan Martin Lymington Town SC ‑20 20 14 12 46 20th Silver 844 Emily Robertson Ewan Rycroft Royal Forth YC ‑41 30 15 14 59 21st Gold 1017 Sean Cleary Annalise Nixon Oxford SC 15 24 20 ‑28 59 22nd Silver 1109 Rob Jones Robin Russell Warsash SC 18 18 ‑31 25 61 23rd Gold 1418 Howard Farbrother Louise Hosken QMSC (DNS) 19 24 19 62 24th Silver 1393 Oliver George‑Taylor Nick Zammit RNSA 13 27 23 ‑41 63 25th Gold 1390 Andy Hatch Dan Hawkins QMSC 39 (DNC) 12 23 74 26th Gold 1468 Mike Saul John Hobson Yorkshire Dales SC 27 29 19 ‑36 75 27th Silver 1467 Paul Ridgway Bronwyn Ridgway Leigh & Lowton SC 25 21 ‑45 30 76 28th Gold 1439 Kevin Podger Heather Chipperfield Lymington Town SC ‑45 35 35 8 78 29th Silver 1452 Howard Eeles Chris Bownes Bartley SC 31 (DNF) 25 22 78 30th Bronze 1312 Ben Pickering Dom Mortimer RVYC / Chase SC 28 ‑40 30 24 82 31st Silver 1140 Robert O'Sullivan Phillip McGlade Monkstown Bay Sailing Club 33 ‑44 22 32 87 32nd Gold 1455 John MacKenzie Andy Box Dalgety Bay SC ‑46 25 28 34 87 33rd Silver 1362 Ben Wilcox Kenneth Laing East Lothian YC 24 16 ‑53 48 88 34th Bronze 1181 Bruce Mills Andrea Jarman Warsash SC 29 26 ‑40 33 88 35th Gold 1400 Steve Middleton Chris Rowland Burghfield SC 22 32 36 ‑44 90 36th Silver 1465 Ben Williamson Richard Brameld Welton SC ‑40 38 33.5 20 91.5 37th Silver 1450 Nick Eaves Greg Pace Bartley SC 43 (DNC) 37 16 96 38th Silver 1212 Sam Pickering Tony Cliff Chasewater SC ‑53 31 21 46 98 39th Silver 864 Elaine Turner Sijbrand Jongejans WV Braassemereer 34 28 ‑44 37 99 40th Gold 1414 Caroline Whitehouse Jason McDonnell Bartley SC 37 33 32 ‑45 102 41st Silver 1363 Ross Ryan K Hinsliiff‑Smith Notts County SC ‑49 34 27 43 104 42nd Bronze 717 Jonathon Moss Alastair Moppett Bough Beech SC 36 (DNF) 39 42 117 43rd Bronze 1007 Nick Daniels Mark Aitken Warsash 35 36 51 ‑66 122 44th Silver 768 Angus Marshall Imogen Barnett Dalgety Bay SC 38 ‑47 47 40 125 45th Bronze 612 James West Callum McCullough Taurunga Y & Powerboat club 44 43 ‑58 39 126 46th Silver 1435 Matthew Sheahan Ellie Sheahan QMSC 30 41 56 ‑58 127 47th Bronze 1060 Pete Pickford Chris Carpenter Thorney Island SC 57 42 ‑59 31 130 48th Gold 1290 David Brown Rebecca Brown QMSC 16 (DNC) 42 DNC 132 49th Silver 1117 Matt Toynbee Vasiliki Papapanagiotou Dalgety Bay SC 47 37 48 ‑57 132 50th Bronze 1184 Stuart Williams Joshua Crisp Army Sailing Association 42 45 46 ‑54 133 51st Bronze 421 Adrian Neal Tracy Neal Castle Cove SC (DNF) 39 41 55 135 52nd Silver 770 Thomas Barney Broatch James Mathieson Port Dinorwic SC 54 (DNF) 26 65 145 53rd Bronze 725 Martin Booth Alan McLean Dalgety Bay SC 32 52 ‑66 62 146 54th Bronze 1101 Simon Baker Chris Hopkins QMSC 48 51 49 ‑52 148 55th Silver 1129 David Webley Fraser Mulford Wormit Boating Club 50 46 55 ‑69 151 56th Bronze 1265 Colin Davies Naomi Moran Aberdeen & Stonehaven SC 52 48 54 ‑56 154 57th Bronze 1228 Andrew Johnson Sarah Humphrey Grafham Water SC (DSQ) DSQ 57 35 166 58th Bronze 527 Andy Powell Julian Colls Warsash SC 51 53 67 ‑70 171 59th Silver 564 Jacob Ainsworth Kayleigh Roberts South Shields SC (DNF) DNS 61 38 173 60th Silver 934 David Swift Robert Burgess Warsash SC (DNF) DNS 50 50 174 61st Bronze 1252 James Alsop Simon Edwards QMSC (DNF) DNF 43 60 177 62nd Bronze 1392 Chris Stanton Jules Thorne QMSC (DNF) DNS 52 51 177 63rd Silver 1445 Phil Britton Michael Atkinson Dalgety Bay SC (DNF) 50 62 67 179 64th Bronze 1287 James Bowman Andrew Gladstone Starcross YC (RET) 49 68 63 180 65th Silver 670 Tim Harrison Tor Harrison Notts County SC (DNS) DNS 64 47 185 66th Silver 1342 Max Tosetti Anna Wallin QMSC (DSQ) DNC 60 53 187 67th Bronze 1333 Rob Corfield Tom Dobbs Dell Quay SC 55 (DNC) 69 64 188 68th Bronze 1064 David Ramsden Petra Ramsden QMSC (DNF) DNS 63 59 196 69th Bronze 1430 Simon Matthews Andy Harris Lancing SC (DNF) DNS OCS 49 197 70th Bronze 503 Peter Tozer Vicky Bartlett Mountbatten SC 56 (DNC) 72 72 200 71st Bronze 1092 Mark Walford Alan Cooke Grafham Water SC (DNF) DNS 65 61 200 72nd Bronze 1328 Steve Peat Sarah Peat Starcross YC (DNF) DNS 70 68 212 73rd Bronze 1417 Stephen Wingrove Ashley Wingrove Porthpean SC (RET) DNC 71 71 216