Volvo Noble Marine RS400 Nationals at Mount's Bay Sailing Club - Day 2
by Matt Sheahan
20-24 August 2017
Mount's Bay changed gear for Day 2 of the RS400 Nationals. Gone was the large swell and stiff breeze to be replaced by flat water and 6-8 knots of wind. For those that had felt battered by the conditions on the opening day and particularly those that had fed the fishes during racing, Monday brought blessed relief.
But not everyone was feeling it.
A large right hand shift shortly after the start of the first race turned the fleet inside out, handing the advantage to those who gambled everything on timing and had started at the far end of the gate start. Those that had started early, confident in being able to out run the pathfinder were given a rare shot of what most of us see, namely the rest of the fleet in front.
In fact, as the pack came together at the top mark it was disorientating to see some of the big dogs so far back and if it hadn't been the first leg, many of us would have thought we'd been lapped.
But having swung to the right the breeze then stayed there long enough for the fleet to partially re-arrange itself.
Among those who came out on top after three laps of gentle behaviour on the helm and careful wind spotting by the crew, Stewart and Sarah Robertson scored a bullet with Dave Exley and Mark Lunn taking second and Alex Berry and Richard Leonard in third.
Race 2 delivered more of the same, albeit in slightly less breeze.
This time a left hand shift, as predicted in the forecast, offered the opportunity to start early, perfectly logical thought Paul and Mark Oakey. But when the pathfinder set off they discovered that few felt the same as they headed off on starboard tack with no one around them.
A few minutes later they tacked onto port to consolidate their position only to cross pretty much the entire fleet, demonstrating the value of both reading and remembering the day's forecast.
But crossing a Nationals fleet that includes many talented sailors, on port, on the first leg, just seems to wind them up and increase their resolve. So while the Oakeys finished this race in 3rd, it was the Irish duo Berry/Leonard that took the win with Jon Gorringe and Oli Wells in second.
After the racing, Olympic coach and 400 competitor Russell Clark hosted a well attended race forum that focussed on heavy weather sailing. Given the broad spectrum of sailors that turned up, from the top dogs to Nationals newcomers, everyone it seemed had either looked at the forecast for the rest of the week, or simply wanted to listen to and share their experiences. Either way, the session was well received and valuable for all.
But the true competition for many didn't start until the boats were ashore and the sun went down as the evening's games got under way. Being able to blow up and burst a balloon with your buttocks is a skill that should not be underestimated, as is the ability to use the same part of your anatomy to drop coins into a pot. There are some in the fleet that show true talent in these and other demanding fringe sports.
As the beer and wine flowed there was also mounting gossip around the possible nominees for the prestigious daily Duckhams award, presented to those who have made an amusing contribution to the day at their own expense.
Yesterday's were mainly focussed on feeding the fish and trimming at the same time.
Today's included the crew who had decided to re-rig their mainsheet on the water only to drop it out of the back of the boat and the helm who, having rigged the boat alone and then spent several minutes alone, waist deep in the water holding the bow as he waited for his crew, had failed to notice that he hadn't tied the tack of the kite onto the bowsprit.
Day 3 promises more breeze and waves and no doubt an invitation for Mr Cock up to return once again.
Results after Day 2:
|Pos
|Fleet
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Pts
|1st
|Gold
|1469
|Jon Gorringe
|Oli Wells
|Parkstone YC
|4
|1
|‑16
|2
|7
|2nd
|Gold
|1432
|Mike Sims
|Keith Bedborough
|Dalgety Bay SC
|1
|4
|‑11
|4
|9
|3rd
|Gold
|1144
|Alex Barry
|Richard Leonard
|MBSC/RCYC
|‑10
|7
|3
|1
|11
|4th
|Gold
|1463
|Stewart Robertson
|Sarah Robertson
|Royal Forth YC
|5
|‑11
|1
|5
|11
|5th
|Gold
|1215
|Francisco Lobato
|Teresa Lobato
|QMSC
|3
|2
|8
|‑11
|13
|6th
|Gold
|1441
|Paul Oakey
|Mark Oakey
|Portchester SC
|8
|5
|‑29
|3
|16
|7th
|Gold
|1460
|Dave Exley
|Mark Lunn
|Leigh & Lowton SC
|9
|‑10
|2
|6
|17
|8th
|Gold
|1438
|Paul Hillier
|Matt Bailey
|RYA
|7
|6
|7
|‑27
|20
|9th
|Gold
|1262
|Josh Metcalfe
|Jack Holden
|Arun YC/Y Felinheli
|2
|‑12
|10
|10
|22
|10th
|Gold
|1309
|Russell Clark
|Emma Clarke
|RNSA/ASA/SBSC
|6
|3
|‑38
|13
|22
|11th
|Bronze
|522
|John Downey
|Sandy Rimmington
|MBSC
|14
|14
|5
|‑17
|33
|12th
|Gold
|1370
|Neil McLellan
|Andy McKeown
|Dalgety Bay SC
|17
|‑23
|6
|15
|38
|13th
|Gold
|1407
|Hamish Gledhill
|Joe Roberts
|West Riding SC
|‑23
|8
|9
|21
|38
|14th
|Gold
|1319
|Ben Robertson
|Jenny Douglas
|Dalgety Bay SC
|12
|9
|17
|‑26
|38
|15th
|Gold
|1283
|Chris Pickles
|Matt Sharman
|Delph SC
|‑19
|15
|18
|7
|40
|16th
|Gold
|1345
|Robbie Wilson
|Rory Rose
|Wormit Boating Club
|21
|17
|4
|‑29
|42
|17th
|Gold
|1454
|Jon Heissig
|Nicky Griffin
|Llangorse SC
|11
|22
|‑33.5
|9
|42
|18th
|Gold
|1189
|Steve Restall
|Chris Stubbs
|Downs SC
|‑26
|13
|13
|18
|44
|19th
|Gold
|1424
|Chloe Martin
|Dan Martin
|Lymington Town SC
|‑20
|20
|14
|12
|46
|20th
|Silver
|844
|Emily Robertson
|Ewan Rycroft
|Royal Forth YC
|‑41
|30
|15
|14
|59
|21st
|Gold
|1017
|Sean Cleary
|Annalise Nixon
|Oxford SC
|15
|24
|20
|‑28
|59
|22nd
|Silver
|1109
|Rob Jones
|Robin Russell
|Warsash SC
|18
|18
|‑31
|25
|61
|23rd
|Gold
|1418
|Howard Farbrother
|Louise Hosken
|QMSC
|(DNS)
|19
|24
|19
|62
|24th
|Silver
|1393
|Oliver George‑Taylor
|Nick Zammit
|RNSA
|13
|27
|23
|‑41
|63
|25th
|Gold
|1390
|Andy Hatch
|Dan Hawkins
|QMSC
|39
|(DNC)
|12
|23
|74
|26th
|Gold
|1468
|Mike Saul
|John Hobson
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|27
|29
|19
|‑36
|75
|27th
|Silver
|1467
|Paul Ridgway
|Bronwyn Ridgway
|Leigh & Lowton SC
|25
|21
|‑45
|30
|76
|28th
|Gold
|1439
|Kevin Podger
|Heather Chipperfield
|Lymington Town SC
|‑45
|35
|35
|8
|78
|29th
|Silver
|1452
|Howard Eeles
|Chris Bownes
|Bartley SC
|31
|(DNF)
|25
|22
|78
|30th
|Bronze
|1312
|Ben Pickering
|Dom Mortimer
|RVYC / Chase SC
|28
|‑40
|30
|24
|82
|31st
|Silver
|1140
|Robert O'Sullivan
|Phillip McGlade
|Monkstown Bay Sailing Club
|33
|‑44
|22
|32
|87
|32nd
|Gold
|1455
|John MacKenzie
|Andy Box
|Dalgety Bay SC
|‑46
|25
|28
|34
|87
|33rd
|Silver
|1362
|Ben Wilcox
|Kenneth Laing
|East Lothian YC
|24
|16
|‑53
|48
|88
|34th
|Bronze
|1181
|Bruce Mills
|Andrea Jarman
|Warsash SC
|29
|26
|‑40
|33
|88
|35th
|Gold
|1400
|Steve Middleton
|Chris Rowland
|Burghfield SC
|22
|32
|36
|‑44
|90
|36th
|Silver
|1465
|Ben Williamson
|Richard Brameld
|Welton SC
|‑40
|38
|33.5
|20
|91.5
|37th
|Silver
|1450
|Nick Eaves
|Greg Pace
|Bartley SC
|43
|(DNC)
|37
|16
|96
|38th
|Silver
|1212
|Sam Pickering
|Tony Cliff
|Chasewater SC
|‑53
|31
|21
|46
|98
|39th
|Silver
|864
|Elaine Turner
|Sijbrand Jongejans
|WV Braassemereer
|34
|28
|‑44
|37
|99
|40th
|Gold
|1414
|Caroline Whitehouse
|Jason McDonnell
|Bartley SC
|37
|33
|32
|‑45
|102
|41st
|Silver
|1363
|Ross Ryan
|K Hinsliiff‑Smith
|Notts County SC
|‑49
|34
|27
|43
|104
|42nd
|Bronze
|717
|Jonathon Moss
|Alastair Moppett
|Bough Beech SC
|36
|(DNF)
|39
|42
|117
|43rd
|Bronze
|1007
|Nick Daniels
|Mark Aitken
|Warsash
|35
|36
|51
|‑66
|122
|44th
|Silver
|768
|Angus Marshall
|Imogen Barnett
|Dalgety Bay SC
|38
|‑47
|47
|40
|125
|45th
|Bronze
|612
|James West
|Callum McCullough
|Taurunga Y & Powerboat club
|44
|43
|‑58
|39
|126
|46th
|Silver
|1435
|Matthew Sheahan
|Ellie Sheahan
|QMSC
|30
|41
|56
|‑58
|127
|47th
|Bronze
|1060
|Pete Pickford
|Chris Carpenter
|Thorney Island SC
|57
|42
|‑59
|31
|130
|48th
|Gold
|1290
|David Brown
|Rebecca Brown
|QMSC
|16
|(DNC)
|42
|DNC
|132
|49th
|Silver
|1117
|Matt Toynbee
|Vasiliki Papapanagiotou
|Dalgety Bay SC
|47
|37
|48
|‑57
|132
|50th
|Bronze
|1184
|Stuart Williams
|Joshua Crisp
|Army Sailing Association
|42
|45
|46
|‑54
|133
|51st
|Bronze
|421
|Adrian Neal
|Tracy Neal
|Castle Cove SC
|(DNF)
|39
|41
|55
|135
|52nd
|Silver
|770
|Thomas Barney Broatch
|James Mathieson
|Port Dinorwic SC
|54
|(DNF)
|26
|65
|145
|53rd
|Bronze
|725
|Martin Booth
|Alan McLean
|Dalgety Bay SC
|32
|52
|‑66
|62
|146
|54th
|Bronze
|1101
|Simon Baker
|Chris Hopkins
|QMSC
|48
|51
|49
|‑52
|148
|55th
|Silver
|1129
|David Webley
|Fraser Mulford
|Wormit Boating Club
|50
|46
|55
|‑69
|151
|56th
|Bronze
|1265
|Colin Davies
|Naomi Moran
|Aberdeen & Stonehaven SC
|52
|48
|54
|‑56
|154
|57th
|Bronze
|1228
|Andrew Johnson
|Sarah Humphrey
|Grafham Water SC
|(DSQ)
|DSQ
|57
|35
|166
|58th
|Bronze
|527
|Andy Powell
|Julian Colls
|Warsash SC
|51
|53
|67
|‑70
|171
|59th
|Silver
|564
|Jacob Ainsworth
|Kayleigh Roberts
|South Shields SC
|(DNF)
|DNS
|61
|38
|173
|60th
|Silver
|934
|David Swift
|Robert Burgess
|Warsash SC
|(DNF)
|DNS
|50
|50
|174
|61st
|Bronze
|1252
|James Alsop
|Simon Edwards
|QMSC
|(DNF)
|DNF
|43
|60
|177
|62nd
|Bronze
|1392
|Chris Stanton
|Jules Thorne
|QMSC
|(DNF)
|DNS
|52
|51
|177
|63rd
|Silver
|1445
|Phil Britton
|Michael Atkinson
|Dalgety Bay SC
|(DNF)
|50
|62
|67
|179
|64th
|Bronze
|1287
|James Bowman
|Andrew Gladstone
|Starcross YC
|(RET)
|49
|68
|63
|180
|65th
|Silver
|670
|Tim Harrison
|Tor Harrison
|Notts County SC
|(DNS)
|DNS
|64
|47
|185
|66th
|Silver
|1342
|Max Tosetti
|Anna Wallin
|QMSC
|(DSQ)
|DNC
|60
|53
|187
|67th
|Bronze
|1333
|Rob Corfield
|Tom Dobbs
|Dell Quay SC
|55
|(DNC)
|69
|64
|188
|68th
|Bronze
|1064
|David Ramsden
|Petra Ramsden
|QMSC
|(DNF)
|DNS
|63
|59
|196
|69th
|Bronze
|1430
|Simon Matthews
|Andy Harris
|Lancing SC
|(DNF)
|DNS
|OCS
|49
|197
|70th
|Bronze
|503
|Peter Tozer
|Vicky Bartlett
|Mountbatten SC
|56
|(DNC)
|72
|72
|200
|71st
|Bronze
|1092
|Mark Walford
|Alan Cooke
|Grafham Water SC
|(DNF)
|DNS
|65
|61
|200
|72nd
|Bronze
|1328
|Steve Peat
|Sarah Peat
|Starcross YC
|(DNF)
|DNS
|70
|68
|212
|73rd
|Bronze
|1417
|Stephen Wingrove
|Ashley Wingrove
|Porthpean SC
|(RET)
|DNC
|71
|71
|216
