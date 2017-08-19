Please select your home edition
Edition
Allen 2017 Serious Kit 2 728
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Allen A4905-A4302 - High Load Jib Furling System
Allen A4905-A4302 - High Load Jib Furling System

ISORA Race 10: Dun Laoghaire Night Race

by Peter Ryan, Chairman ISORA today at 8:29 am 18-19 August 2017

What has been ideal night sailing conditions for this race in past seasons was certainly not ideal last Friday night, 18th August, for ISORA's Night Race. Weather forecasts all agreed on what faced the fleet of 18 boats that came to the start line. Four other boats had earlier pulled out. All forecasts were promising westerly winds of 25 knots and gusting. This was to remain before moderating by early morning.

Due to the conditions the Sailing Committee decided not to use the traditional turning mark on the course, North Arklow, but instead use an inshore course, keeping the fleet away from the banks. The course was: Start at Dun Laoghaire – North Burford (S) – Killiney Outfall (P) – Breeches Buoy (P) – South Burford (S) – Finish between the pier heads in Dun Laoghaire – 36 miles.

The race started in the 25 knots of westerly wind, sending the fleet fast broad reaching towards North Burford. Some of the boats attempted to hoist spinnakers but no great advantage was gained due to handling difficulties as the westerly winds gusted up to 32 knots. Daragh Cafferkey's "Another Adventure" was first to round followed by Chris Power-Smith's "Aurelia".

The next leg was a loose fetch / tight reach down to Killiney Bay. The fleet had split at this stage. "Aurelia" had passed "Another Adventure" to round that mark first. Close behind the leaders was Kenneth Rumball's "Jedi" and Roger Smith's "Wakey Wakey" and Vincent Farrell's "Tsunami".

The next long leg south to Breeches was another broad reach but this time those boats who ventured to hoist spinnakers broke away from the fleet, despite the many broaches. Rounding Breeches Buoy, "Aurelia" still was maintaining its lead just ahead of "Another Adventure".

The following leg was a fetch north to South Burford. "Aurelia" had by this time extended its lead from "Another Adventure" followed by "Jedi", Colm Buckley's "Indian", "Tsunami" and Paul Egan's "Platinum Blonde".

The last leg to the finish was a beat. "Aurelia" continued to extend his lead and took Line Honours, IRC Overall and IRC Class 0. "Jedi" just pipped "Another Adventure" by 26 seconds to take 2nd IRC Overall and IRC Class 1. Derek Dillon's "Big Deal" took IRC Class 2.

In ECHO, Jim Schofield's "Thisbe" took Overall and Class 2. "Aurelia" took Class 0 while "Jedi" took Class 1.

Full results can be found on the ISORA website, www.isora.org

The next race takes place next Saturday 26th August, a day race from Dun Laoghaire to Greystones. This is one feeder race to the Greystones Regatta to take place the following day. A fleet of 25 boats from a list of 33 entries are expected to make their way to the start line.

The Overall Avery Crest Offshore Championship is hotting up with "Mojito" slightly ahead of the current Champion "Sgrech" and followed closely by "Jedi" and "Aurelia". With a large fleet expected for the last offshore from Pwllheli to Dun Laoghaire on the 9th September, it is possible for any one of those boats to snatch the coveted "Wolf's Head" trophy.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

ISORA Race 9: Dun Laoghaire to Pwllheli
Smaller fleet than usual due to the Rolex Fastnet Race With many ISORA boat competing in the iconic Fastnet race, a smaller than normal fleet of 10 came to the start line in Dun Laoghaire, with useful points in all three classes up for grabs. Posted on 7 Aug ISORA Race 7
Postponed Lyver Race run at last The Lyver Race, after the postponement from the 30th June, took place on Friday 21st July writes Peter Ryan, Chairman of ISORA (Irish Sea Offshore Racing Association). The race is also a qualifier for the Fastnet Race. Posted on 25 Jul ISORA Race 8
Lighthouse Race in Dublin Bay Race 8 is the "Lighthouse Race" a coastal race that takes the fleet close to many of the lighthouses in Dublin Bay, such as Kish, Rockabill and Baily. This year the race also formed part of the Volvo Dun Laoghaire regatta (offshore class). Posted on 11 Jul New race format for ISORA
Evolved due to clash of events On Saturday June 3rd, due to a clash of events, the Howth YC Lambay race and the Poolberg Y and BC Regatta that ISORA had agreed to incorporate, a new race format evolved writes Peter Ryan. Posted on 4 Jun ISORA Averycrest Offshore Series Race 4
The day all conflicting weather forecasts were correct... Race 4 in ISORA's Averycrest Offshore Series 2017 took place on Saturday 27th May. From the original entry list of 36 boats, 28 confirmed starting. However 6 boats pulled out at the last minute. Posted on 29 May ISORA Race 4 Preview
Dun Laoghaire to Arklow on Saturday Race 4 of the 2017 14 race series starts at 8am on Saturday 27th, and is a 60 mile offshore race from Dun Laoghaire to Arklow, County Wicklow. A 32 boat fleet are expected to gather for the 8am start off Dun Laoghaire Harbour on Saturday Posted on 24 May ISORA Offshore Championship race 1
32 boats on the start lin in Holyhead The first offshore race of the ISORA Avery Crest Offshore Championship 2017 took place on the 13th May. 32 boats from the entry list of 36 came to the start line in Holyhead. Posted on 14 May 36 boats entered
For first ISORA Offshore Race of the season 36 boats have entered the first ISORA offshore race to take place next Saturday. The offshore race will be approximately 60–miles, depending on the weather, starting in Holyhead and finishing in Dun Laoghaire. Posted on 7 May ISORA Pwllheli Castle Race
First of a three race coastal series ISORA race 2 is the Pwllheli Castle Race, the first of a three race coastal series within the full ISORA series, and sponsored by Global displays. Posted on 24 Apr 2017 ISORA series begins
Less than two weeks to go Just two weeks now until the first ISORA races of the year, on April 22nd, a coastal race from Pwllheli to Pwllheli sponsored by Global, forming part of the Global displays Welsh coastal series. Posted on 10 Apr

Upcoming Events

Waldringfield SC Cadet and Laser Radial Cadet Week for Cadet and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 18 Aug to 22 Aug West Mersea YC Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies Mersea Race Week for Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies
West Mersea YC- 20 Aug to 26 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC IRC yachts and Sportsboats Abersoch Keelboat Week for IRC yachts and Sportsboats
South Caernarvonshire YC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug Hayling Island SC Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics Chichester Harbour Race Week for Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics
Hayling Island SC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Cadet National Championships for Cadet
South Caernarvonshire YC- 26 Aug to 31 Aug Bala SC Monohull dinghies August Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug Bala SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug Royal Victoria YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Merrydown Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Royal Victoria YC- 26 Aug to 27 Aug Kinsale YC Squib Irish southerns for Squib
Kinsale YC- 26 Aug to 27 Aug Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Open Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 28 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy