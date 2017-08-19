ISORA Race 10: Dun Laoghaire Night Race

by Peter Ryan, Chairman ISORA today at 8:29 am

What has been ideal night sailing conditions for this race in past seasons was certainly not ideal last Friday night, 18th August, for ISORA's Night Race. Weather forecasts all agreed on what faced the fleet of 18 boats that came to the start line. Four other boats had earlier pulled out. All forecasts were promising westerly winds of 25 knots and gusting. This was to remain before moderating by early morning.

Due to the conditions the Sailing Committee decided not to use the traditional turning mark on the course, North Arklow, but instead use an inshore course, keeping the fleet away from the banks. The course was: Start at Dun Laoghaire – North Burford (S) – Killiney Outfall (P) – Breeches Buoy (P) – South Burford (S) – Finish between the pier heads in Dun Laoghaire – 36 miles.

The race started in the 25 knots of westerly wind, sending the fleet fast broad reaching towards North Burford. Some of the boats attempted to hoist spinnakers but no great advantage was gained due to handling difficulties as the westerly winds gusted up to 32 knots. Daragh Cafferkey's "Another Adventure" was first to round followed by Chris Power-Smith's "Aurelia".

The next leg was a loose fetch / tight reach down to Killiney Bay. The fleet had split at this stage. "Aurelia" had passed "Another Adventure" to round that mark first. Close behind the leaders was Kenneth Rumball's "Jedi" and Roger Smith's "Wakey Wakey" and Vincent Farrell's "Tsunami".

The next long leg south to Breeches was another broad reach but this time those boats who ventured to hoist spinnakers broke away from the fleet, despite the many broaches. Rounding Breeches Buoy, "Aurelia" still was maintaining its lead just ahead of "Another Adventure".

The following leg was a fetch north to South Burford. "Aurelia" had by this time extended its lead from "Another Adventure" followed by "Jedi", Colm Buckley's "Indian", "Tsunami" and Paul Egan's "Platinum Blonde".

The last leg to the finish was a beat. "Aurelia" continued to extend his lead and took Line Honours, IRC Overall and IRC Class 0. "Jedi" just pipped "Another Adventure" by 26 seconds to take 2nd IRC Overall and IRC Class 1. Derek Dillon's "Big Deal" took IRC Class 2.

In ECHO, Jim Schofield's "Thisbe" took Overall and Class 2. "Aurelia" took Class 0 while "Jedi" took Class 1.

Full results can be found on the ISORA website, www.isora.org

The next race takes place next Saturday 26th August, a day race from Dun Laoghaire to Greystones. This is one feeder race to the Greystones Regatta to take place the following day. A fleet of 25 boats from a list of 33 entries are expected to make their way to the start line.

The Overall Avery Crest Offshore Championship is hotting up with "Mojito" slightly ahead of the current Champion "Sgrech" and followed closely by "Jedi" and "Aurelia". With a large fleet expected for the last offshore from Pwllheli to Dun Laoghaire on the 9th September, it is possible for any one of those boats to snatch the coveted "Wolf's Head" trophy.