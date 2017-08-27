Please select your home edition
Edition
Synergy Marine 2017 Open Bic 728x90 1
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Devoti Double Finn Trailer
Devoti Double Finn Trailer

2017 U23 Finn World Championship opened at Balatonfüred

by Robert Deaves, International Finn Association today at 7:16 am 20-27 August 2017
2017 U23 Finn Worlds opened at Balatonfüred © Robert Deaves

The 2017 U23 Finn World Championship for the Finn Silver Cup at Balatonfüred was officially declared open on Monday night in a ceremony overlooking Lake Balaton.

Over the coming week nearly 50 young sailors from 21 countries will be fighting to win the right to lift the Jorg Bruder Finn Silver Cup, a trophy gifted to the International Finn Association 13 years ago by the Brazilian Olympic Committee.

On stage were Dr Imre Molnar, Manager of the MVM SE sailing club, Dr Balazs Hajdu, President of the International Finn Association and Andras Holczhauser, Secretary General of the Hungarian Sailing Federation.

Dr Imre Molnar, Dr Balazs Hajdu, Phillip Kasüske, Andras Holczhauser at the 2017 U23 Finn Worlds - photo © Robert Deaves
Dr Imre Molnar, Dr Balazs Hajdu, Phillip Kasüske, Andras Holczhauser at the 2017 U23 Finn Worlds - photo © Robert Deaves

After Dr Molnar opening the evening and welcomed everyone to the event, Mr Holczhauser thanked those involved in putting the event together especially Réka Fluck who has worked tirelessly to bring everything together. He hoped the weather would be kind and allow enough wind to complete the regatta and wished all the sailors fair winds and fair racing.

Then Dr Hajdu welcomed everyone to his home lake and recognised the huge turnout. He then remembered the last Junior championship in which he competed back in 1996 when the winner, a young Mateusz Kusznierewicz, went on to win Olympic gold in Atlanta later that same year and hoped that some of the sailors here could go on to achieve the same.

Dr Hajdu also spoke about the history of the championship and the legacy of the cup remembering Jorg Bruder, the first ever three time Finn World Champion, who died in a plane crash on his way to defend his title in 1973.

The 2016 winner, Phillip Kasüske, was then called to the stage to hand the Finn Silver Cup to Dr Molnar for safekeeping until the end of the championship.

A lavish buffet, well received by the sailors and meeting traditional Finn standards, was then served in the tent overlooking the lake.

Earlier in the day around 25 sailors went out for the practice race. With winds varying from 5 to over 20 knots, it provided a slight taste of the challenges ahead with big shifts and pressure changes across the course. By the second top mark, the 2011 champion Arkadiy Kistanov was in front of the seven boats remaining in the race and led the fleet back to shore ready for the 10.00 scheduled start on Tuesday.

2017 U23 Finn Worlds Practice Race - photo © Robert Deaves
2017 U23 Finn Worlds Practice Race - photo © Robert Deaves

Arkadiy Kistanov, Russia during the 2017 U23 Finn Worlds practice race - photo © Robert Deaves
Arkadiy Kistanov, Russia during the 2017 U23 Finn Worlds practice race - photo © Robert Deaves

About the Finn Silver Cup

  • 48 of the world's best young Finn sailors are taking part in the U23 Finn World Championship for the Jorg Bruder Finn Silver Cup in Balatonfüred, Hungary.

  • The 'Jorg Bruder Silver Cup' was presented to the Finn Class in 2003, on the occasion of the Finn Gold Cup in Rio, by the Brazilian Olympic Committee as a memorial to the late great Finn sailor from Brazil.

  • 13 races will be held over six days from Tuesday 22 August to Sunday 27 August.

Follow the 2017 Finn Silver Cup at 2017.finnsilvercup.org

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

The timeless challenge of the Finn
Attracting the world's youth sailors One of the largest Finn Silver Cups on record is about to begin on the largest lake in Central Europe. Nearly 50 young Finn sailors from 21 countries and four continents are gathering at Balatonfüred. Posted on 21 Aug Iranian Finn sailor aims to make history
Aiming to be first Iranian sailor to compete at the Olympics Ahmad Ahmadi is aiming to become the first Iranian sailor to compete at the Olympic Games. He opens his campaign at the 2017 Finn Gold Cup next month at Balatonfoldvar in Hungary and has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help fund his Olympic dream. Posted on 19 Aug British Finn squad head to U23 Worlds
To race for the Finn Silver Cup The British Finn Association U23 squad were gathered at the National Sailing Academy in Weymouth last week for a GAC Pindar training camp as their final preparation for this year's U23 Finn World Championship (the Finn Silver Cup). Posted on 16 Aug Defending U23 Finn World Champion refocusses
On Tokyo campaign after Youth America's Cup exploit The 2017 U23 Finn World Championship begins in just over a week, at Balatonfured in Hungary. Last year's winner, Phillip Kasüske reflects on his Finn campaign since then and his experience at the Red Bull Youth America's Cup. Posted on 14 Aug Champions hail Aarhus
After final day of snakes and ladders at Test Event If test events are all about checking how systems are working, then the Hempel Sailing World Championships Aarhus Denmark 2018 Test Event has confirmed that the Australians are still a well-oiled machine in the Laser. Posted on 13 Aug Extreme Finn sailing - Finnally!
One year on from Rio 2016 There has been one question on the lips of the many thousands of Finn fans around the world since the Rio Olympics – 'Where can we see footage of the incredible Finn racing on the courses outside the bay?' Posted on 9 Aug Sail Melbourne international entries now open
Invited, Junior and Youth classes will mix with Olympic heroes Entries are now open for the 2017 Sail Melbourne International to be hosted out of the newly renovated Royal Brighton Yacht Club from 27th November through to 3rd December 2017. Posted on 5 Aug New Finn sailing academy launched
On Sydney Harbour A new and exciting Finn sailing academy is soon to be launched on Sydney Harbour by NB Sailsports and operated by long time Finn sailor Rob McMillan, with help from former Finn World Champion, Ed Wright. Posted on 20 Jul Finn format trials survey: The pros and cons
Should there be a winner-takes-all final race? Following requests to trial a 'first across the line' race format, the Finn class carried out trials at two events early in 2017 – the Trofeo Princesa Sofia in Palma and the European Championship in Marseille. Posted on 11 Jul The World Sailing Show - July 2017
How the America's Cup was won and more This month's World Sailing Show comes from the heart of the 35th America's Cup, Bermuda where this beautiful mid Atlantic island put on a show like no other. Flying Cup boats, Superyachts, the J-Class and the Youth America's Cup pulled the crowds. Posted on 6 Jul

Upcoming Events

Waldringfield SC Cadet and Laser Radial Cadet Week for Cadet and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 18 Aug to 22 Aug West Mersea YC Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies Mersea Race Week for Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies
West Mersea YC- 20 Aug to 26 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC IRC yachts and Sportsboats Abersoch Keelboat Week for IRC yachts and Sportsboats
South Caernarvonshire YC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug Hayling Island SC Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics Chichester Harbour Race Week for Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics
Hayling Island SC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Cadet National Championships for Cadet
South Caernarvonshire YC- 26 Aug to 31 Aug Bala SC Monohull dinghies August Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug Bala SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug Royal Victoria YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Merrydown Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Royal Victoria YC- 26 Aug to 27 Aug Kinsale YC Squib Irish southerns for Squib
Kinsale YC- 26 Aug to 27 Aug Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Open Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 28 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy