Aldeburgh Yacht Club's new Riverview facilities opened by TV presenter Bill Turnbull

(l-r) Television Presenter Bill Turnbull, Tikkii Mawson Commodore of Aldeburgh Yacht Club and Cllr Jocelyn Bond, Mayor of Aldeburgh © Fleur Hayles

by Karoline Newman today at 8:45 pm

After 3 years of fundraising and months of building works, Aldeburgh Yacht Club formally opened its new Riverview extension. Television presenter and Suffolk resident Bill Turnbull joined AYC Commodore Tikkii Mawson and Cllr Jocelyn Bond, the Mayor of Aldeburgh to cut the ribbon and declare the comfortable new lounge area officially open.

The ceremony took place from Riverview's balcony window on the first day of AYC's Senior Regatta and was followed by a Caribbean themed party sponsored by Suffolk Hideaways.

Some £300,000 was raised by the Club's members to create a modern, relaxing lounge area with large picture windows where members can relax and enjoy a spectacular view of the River Alde. It has significantly enhanced the Club's social facilities.

This follows last year's opening of The Lookout, a separately funded project, which provides an all year round venue for sailing training at this RYA Champion Club.