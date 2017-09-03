Please select your home edition
OK Dinghy North Sails Super Series at Sunderland Yacht Club - Preview

by Rodney Tidd today at 5:30 pm 2-3 September 2017

The third event of the OK Dingy North Super Series is scheduled to be held at Sunderland Yacht Club over the weekend of 2nd and 3rd September, following successful events at Rutland and Castle Cove Sailing Clubs.

Registration for the event opens at a very challenging 08.00 hours, which should give even the most cautious and careful time to rig before the competitors' briefing at 11.30.

The first race is scheduled for 13.00 on Saturday, Sunday's racing is due to start at 10.30. Three races are planned each day with no warning signals after 14.00 on the Sunday.

At the time of writing it is understood that some social activities are planned for the Saturday evening and details of these will be shared once known.

The North Sails Super Series is contested over six events with 4 to count. The remaining events are at Brightlingsea, Herne Bay and Northampton. Competitors are reminded that in order to be in with a chance of winning the fabulous main prize then they must compete in the National Championship at Herne Bay from 21st to 24th September.

The class, which recently celebrated its 60th anniversary, is heavily indebted to North Sails for providing the main prize of a new mainsail.

All the top three contenders, Richard 'Burt' Burton, Tony Woods and Ian Hopwood are expected to attend, but unfortunately the recently married Dave Bourne, who is lying fourth, is unable to make the long journey north. Attendance is expected from the Scottish contingent to what constitutes their 'home' fixture.

