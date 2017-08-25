Chichester Harbour Race Week 2017 - Day 1

Ready to go at Race Week 2016 © Liz Sagues

by Robert Macdonald today at 4:42 pm

A frustrating start to the week for the 450 competitors who have entered Race Week, as a lack of wind prevented any racing being started.

The weather forecasts were revised from early morning, as the wind failed to materialise, flicking from 280 degrees to 340 degrees and back again, at 2 to 4 knots. At one stage rain prevented the Committee boats on Series A & B from sighting their mark layers looking to set the windward marks.

An indefinite postponement from 10.20am finally resulted in all racing being postponed for the day, just after the tide had turned at midday, and without any sign of wind filling in. Hopefully the stronger winds currently forecast for tomorrow will materialise to enable the week to start properly.