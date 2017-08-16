Island Businesses Sonar Regatta at the Island Sailing Club - Round 2

by Peter Dickson, PRO today at 4:22 pm

The Island Sailing Club's second Island Businesses Sonar Regatta attracted entries from 6 local businesses on a sunny August evening. Despite an encouraging forecast the wind failed to deliver so only 2 of the 3 scheduled races were completed by dusk.

The high tide allowed inshore courses to be set over the Shrape Mud giving even more shifty conditions. RH Solutions and Sailcare dominated the results taking a 1st and 2nd place each with SailSpy (last month's winners) and Spinlock tying for 3rd. After racing competitors and race team enjoyed high spirited supper back at the ISC.

The series is now wide open with the outcome depending on next month's Regatta on 13th September.

Results after Round 2:

Pos Company Name R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pts 1 Sail Care DNC DNC DNC 2 1 3 2 Spinlock DNC DNC DNC 4 3 7 3 Sail Spy 1 1 1 3 4 10 4 RH Solutions Ltd 2 3 3 1 2 11 5 Wightlink 4 4 4 DNC DNC 12 6 UKSA 3 2 2 5 5 17