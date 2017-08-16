Please select your home edition
Island Businesses Sonar Regatta at the Island Sailing Club - Round 2

by Peter Dickson, PRO today at 4:22 pm 16 August 2017

The Island Sailing Club's second Island Businesses Sonar Regatta attracted entries from 6 local businesses on a sunny August evening. Despite an encouraging forecast the wind failed to deliver so only 2 of the 3 scheduled races were completed by dusk.

The high tide allowed inshore courses to be set over the Shrape Mud giving even more shifty conditions. RH Solutions and Sailcare dominated the results taking a 1st and 2nd place each with SailSpy (last month's winners) and Spinlock tying for 3rd. After racing competitors and race team enjoyed high spirited supper back at the ISC.

The series is now wide open with the outcome depending on next month's Regatta on 13th September.

Results after Round 2:

PosCompany NameR1R2R3R4R5Pts
1Sail CareDNCDNCDNC213
2SpinlockDNCDNCDNC437
3Sail Spy1113410
4RH Solutions Ltd2331211
5Wightlink444DNCDNC12
6UKSA3225517
