2017 Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards nomination period open

by World Sailing today at 4:06 pm 21 August 2017
Rolex World Sailor of the Year Trophy © Rolex / World Sailing

World Sailing is inviting nominations for the 2017 Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards. There are two categories - male and female - and sailors nominated may represent any discipline of the sport.

Nominations can be made by anyone but the sailor (or crew). Those nominated for the 2017 Award must have performed an "outstanding achievement in the sport of sailing between 19 September 2016 and 31 August 2017".

Click here to nominate a sailor (or crew) for the 2017 Rolex World Sailor of the Year.

Nominations must be received by World Sailing no later than 19.00 UTC on Friday 1 September 2017.

World Sailing will draw up a shortlist of nominations with the highest and most inspirational achievers going on to become the 2017 Rolex World Sailor of the Year Nominees.

The winners will be announced on Tuesday 7 November 2017 at the World Sailing Awards Ceremony in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

The Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards is the most prestigious award of recognition in the dynamic sport of sailing. Since the awards' inception in 1994, the trophy has proudly accumulated the names of those who have demonstrated unparalleled endurance, performance and accomplishment in sailing.

Beginning with Sir Peter Blake and Sir Robin Knox Johnston, the inaugural winners, the trophy reads like the definitive who's who in sailing.

Previous recipients of the Rolex World Sailor of the Year Award include:

  • 2016 Santiago Lange (ARG), Hannah Mills & Saskia Clark (GBR)
  • 2015 Peter Burling & Blair Tuke (NZL), Sarah Ayton (GBR)
  • 2014 James Spithill (AUS), Martine Grael & Kahena Kunze (BRA)
  • 2013 Mat Belcher (AUS), Jo Aleh & Polly Powrie (NZL)
  • 2012 Ben Ainslie (GBR), Lijia Xu (CHN)
  • 2011 Iker Martinez & Xabier Fernandez (ESP), Anna Tunnicliffe (USA)
  • 2010 Tom Slingsby (AUS), Blanca Manchon (ESP)
  • 2009 Torben Grael (BRA), Anna Tunnicliffe (USA)
  • 2008 Ben Ainslie (GBR), Alessandra Sensini (ITA)
  • 2007 Ed Baird (USA), Claire Leroy (FRA)
  • 2006 Mike Sanderson (NZL), Paige Railey (USA)
  • 2005 Fernando Echavarri & Anton Paz (ESP), Ellen MacArthur (GBR)
  • 2004 Robert Scheidt (BRA), Sofia Bekatorou & Emilia Tsoulfa (GRE)
  • 2003 Russell Coutts (SUI), Siren Sundby (NOR)
  • 2002 Ben Ainslie (GBR), Sofia Bekatorou & Emilia Tsoulfa (GRE)
  • 2001 Robert Scheidt (BRA), Ellen MacArthur (GBR)
  • 2000 Mark Reynolds & Magnus Liljedahl (USA), Shirley Robertson (GBR)
  • 1999 Mateusz Kusznierewicz (POL), Margriet Matthijse (NED)
  • 1998 Ben Ainslie (GBR), Carolijn Brouwer (NED)
  • 1997 Pete Goss (GBR), Ruslana Taran & Elena Pakholchik (UKR)
  • 1996 Jochen Schümann (GER), Lai Shan Lee (HKG)
  • 1995 Russell Coutts (NZL), Isabelle Autissier (FRA)
  • 1994 Peter Blake (NZL) & Robin Knox-Johnston (GBR), Theresa Zabell (ESP)
