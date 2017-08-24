Please select your home edition
Edition
Noble Marine 2012
Product Feature
Lennon Racewear Merino Base Layer Short
Lennon Racewear Merino Base Layer Short

Volvo Noble Marine RS400 Nationals at Mount's Bay Sailing Club - Day 1

by Matt Sheahan today at 10:47 am 20-24 August 2017
Volvo Noble Marine RS400 Nationals day 1 © Lee Whitehead / www.photolounge.co.uk

There are two ways of making the day feel breezier than it really is; the first is to add rain, the second is to throw in a big seaway and for the opening day of the RS400 Nationals in Mount's Bay we had both.

The forecast suggested high teens to low twenty knots from the South with rain throughout the day. The rain bit was spot on while the breeze only nudged 20 at its peak. But it was the waves that really spiced things up.

With 74 boats entered the first gate start was an interesting affair. There was plenty of space for all to start yet the best laid plans of many in finding a spot along the line and then hanging onto it until the pathfinder crossed went out of the window when the fleet discovered how hard it was to manage boat speed in the big waves that were sweeping across the course.

When the fleet did get underway, all eyes were then focussed on remembering how to sail in big waves and how to stay in the boat through the tacks.

Unfortunately, for those that had been here at the last Nationals three years ago, the scars of 'Big Wednesday', when huge seas and a steady breeze well into the high twenties caused carnage came back to haunt.

Yet even though no such conditions were in store this time, it was difficult not to worry about what might happen next.

For those that could blot 2014 out of their minds the racing was exciting and full on, especially downwind where kite trim played second fiddle to surfing.

The usual suspects were among those surging to the front of the fleet with Keith Bedborough and Mike Simms taking the first win of the day.

Behind them Josh Metcalf and Jack Holden took second, while Francisco and Teresa Lobato took third.

But race 1 had taken a heavy toll and a number of boats retired with broken gear.

The second race promised more of the same and according to the forecast, possibly more wind - in fact, the opposite happened.

The breeze dropped as it swung right and the rain stopped, momentarily.

When racing did get under way the breeze was only in the low teens yet the sea state was still there. And with the big right hand shift the upwind legs became asymmetric. Starboard tack provided a head banging punch upwind into the steep waves, while port tack delivered a cruise across the waves – it was hard to figure out which way was best.

But when it came to the downwind slide it was surf city once again.

In this race it was Jon Gorringe and Oli Wells that took the win with Francisco and Teresa Lobato taking second.

Given Francisco's former success in the Mini Transat, culminating in an overall win in 2009, perhaps it was no surprise that a man used to pushing tiny overpowered boats downwind in big waves had the biggest smile in the fleet and a scoreline to match.

After two races the leader board has three teams on equal points, Gorring/Wells, Simms/Bedborough and the Lobato duo, a perfect start to what promises to be a hotly contested Nationals.

The forecast for Day 2 suggests a big change with light winds, but still with that lumpy sea state.

Results after Day 1:

PosFleetSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2Pts
1stGold1469Jon GorringeOli WellsParkstone YC415
2ndGold1432Mike SimmsKeith BedboroughDalgety Bay SC145
3rdGold1215Francisco LobatoTeresa LobatoQMSC325
4thGold1309Russell ClarkEmma ClarkRNSA/ASA/SBSC639
5thGold1441Paul OakeyMark OakeyPortchester SC8513
6thGold1438Paul HillierMatt BaileyRYA7613
7thGold1262Josh MetcalfeJack HoldenArun YC/Y Felinheli21214
8thGold1463Stewart RobertsonSarah RobertsonRoyal Forth YC51116
9thGold1144Alex BarryRichard LeonardMBSC/RCYC10717
10thGold1460Dave ExleyMark LunnLeigh & Lowton SC91019
11thGold1319Ben RobertsonJenny DouglasDalgety Bay SC12921
12thGold1407Hamish GledhillJack HopkinsWest Riding SC22830
13thGold1454Jon HeissigNicky GriffinLlangorse SC112233
14thGold1283Chris PicklesMatt SharmanDelph SC181533
15thSilver1109Rob JonesRobin RussellWarsash SC171835
16thGold1345Robbie WilsonRory RoseWormit Boating Club201737
17thGold1189Steve RestallChris StubbsDowns SC251338
18thGold1017Sean ClearyAnnalise NixonOxford SC142438
19thSilver1362Ben WilcoxKenneth LaingEast Lothian YC231639
20thGold1370Neil McLellanAndy McKeownDalgety Bay SC162339
21stGold1424Chloe MartinDan MartinLymington Town SC192039
22ndSilver1393Oliver George‑TaylorNick ZammitRNSA132740
23rdSilver1467Paul RidgwayBronwyn RidgwayLeigh & Lowton SC242145
24thGold1400Steve MiddletonChris RowlandBurghfield SC213253
25thBronze1181Bruce MooreAndrea JarmanWarsash SC282654
26thGold1468Mike SaulJohn HobsonYorkshire Dales SC262955
27thSilver864Elaine TurnerSijbrand JongejansWV Braassemereer332861
28thBronze1312Ben PickeringDom MortimerRVYC / Chase SC274067
29thGold1414Caroline WhitehouseJason McDonnellBartley SC363369
30thGold1455John MacKenzieAndy BoxDalgety Bay SC452570
31stSilver1435Matthew SheahanEllie SheahanQMSC294170
32ndSilver844Emily RobertsonEwan RycroftRoyal Forth YC403070
33rdBronze1007Nick DanielsMark AitkenWarsash343670
34thSilver1140Robert O'SullivanPhillip McGladeMount Bay Sailing Club324476
35thSilver1465Ben WilliamsonRichard BrameldWelton SC393877
36thGold1439Kevin PodgerHeather ChipperfieldLymington Town SC443579
37thSilver1363Ross RyanHinchcliffe‑SmithNotts County SC483482
38thSilver1212Sam PickeringTony CliffChasewater SC523183
39thBronze476Martin BoothAlan McLeanDalgety Bay SC315283
40thSilver1117Matt ToynbeeVasiliki PapapanagiotouDalgety Bay SC463783
41stSilver768Angus MarshallImogen BarnettDalgety Bay SC374784
42ndBronze1184Stuart WilliamsJoshua CrispArmy Sailing Association414586
43rdBronze612James WestCallum McCulloughTaurunga Y & Powerboat club434386
44thBronze522John DowneySandy RimmingtonMBSCDNF1488
45thGold1290David BrownRebecca BrownQMSC15DNC89
46thGold1418Howard FarbrotherLouise HoskenQMSCDNS1993
47thSilver1129David WebleyFraser MulfordWormit Boating Club494695
48thBronze1060Pete PickfordChris CarpenterThorney Island SC564298
49thBronze1101Simon BakerChris HopkinsQMSC475198
50thBronze1265Colin DaviesNaomi MoranAberdeen & Stonehaven SC514899
51stBronze527Andy PowellJulian CollsWarsash SC5053103
52ndSilver1452Howard EelesChris BownesBartley SC30DNF104
53rdBronze717Jonathon MossAlastair MoppettBough Beech SC35DNF109
54thGold1390Andy HatchDan HawkinsQMSC38DNC112
55thBronze421Adrian NealTracy NealCastle Cover SCDNF39113
56thSilver1450Nick EavesGreg PaceBartley SC42DNC116
57thBronze1287James BowmanAndrew GladstoneStarcross YCRET49123
58thSilver1445Phil BrittonMichael AtkinsonDalgety Bay SCDNF50124
59thSilver770Thomas Barney BroatchJames MathiesonPort Dinorwic SC53DNF127
60thBronze1333Rob CorfieldTom DobbsDell Quay SC54DNC128
61stBronze503Peter TozerVicky BartlettMountbatten SC55DNC129
62ndSilver934David SwiftRobert BurgessWarsash SCDNFDNS148
62ndBronze1328Steve PeatSarah PeatStarcross YCDNFDNS148
62ndSilver670Tim HarrisonTor HarrisonNotts County SCDNFDNS148
62ndBronze1064David RamsdenPetra RamsdenQMSCDNFDNS148
62ndBronze1417Stephen WingroveAshley WingrovePorthpean SCRETDNC148
62ndBronze1092Mark WalfordAlan CookeGrafham Water SCDNFDNS148
62ndBronze1228Andrew JohnsonSarah HumphreyGrafham Water SCDSQDSQ148
62ndSilver1342Max TosettiAnna WallinQMSCDSQDNC148
62ndBronze1252James AlsopSimon EdwardsQMSCDNFDNF148
62ndBronze1392Chris StantonJules ThorneQMSCDNFDNS148
62ndSilver564Jacob AinsworthKayleigh RobertsSouth Shields SCDNFDNS148
62ndBronze1430Simon MatthewsAndy HarrisLancing SCDNFDNS148
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Irish RS200, RS400 & RS Feva Inlands
Over 40 boats race at Blessington SC Over 40 crews arrived at Blessington Sailing Club to the clubs usual very friendly hospitality to join the newly established local fleet of RS200s. Posted on 15 Aug RS400 Runners and Riders
Ahead of the Volvo Noble Marine Nationals at Mount's Bay So far there are 71 boats entered and ready to go for the Volvo Noble Marine RS400 Nationals. Batches of cake are being made ready for the boat park and there is pre-championship coaching available for those after a final tune-up. Posted on 12 Aug GJW Direct Abersoch Dinghy Week 2017
A superb 162 entries across the 12 fleets The event held under the burgee of the South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club promised to be big again and, with 162 entries across 12 fleets, the GJW Direct Abersoch Dinghy Week 2017 was certainly an event not to have been missed. Posted on 7 Aug RS400 Eurocup at Lake Como
A bit of everything at beautiful Gravedona Day 1 was a dramatic day of thunderstorms, wind, no wind and conkers coming off trees in to boats. Wisely we did not go out, having sent two 500 as crash test dummies, one returning at full chat on to the slip and capsizing and the other more sedately. Posted on 3 Aug Poole Week to be sponsored by adidas again
Giving away sailing clothing every day adidas have once again agreed to be title sponsor for Parkstone Yacht Club's Poole Week regatta. As part of the sponsorship, adidas are giving away up to £200 worth of sailing clothing in a daily prize draw. Posted on 30 Jul RS400s at the Lymington Dinghy Regatta
Town lays on a superb event again There are few things more certain on the RS400 tour than Lymington laying on a superb regatta. Built around their popular annual dinghy event that attracts 120 boats, the racing and the organisation this year was excellent once again. Posted on 20 Jul RS400s at South Shields
Fifteen boats for Northern Tour event Fifteen boats set out to the race line at South Shields Sailing Club, headed by an impressive local contingent. With a strong and shifty South Westerly breeze blowing from the shore an exciting day of racing was in store. Posted on 20 Jul 250+ RS sailors off to Lake Como
RS500 World, RS100 European and RS200/RS400 Eurocup 250 sailors and their supporters are busily getting ready to travel to Lake Como, Italy, for their Championships which start on 24 July. Posted on 16 Jul RS400 Scottish Tour at Royal Findhorn
Admins kept extremely busy with Duckhams nominations Nine travellers joined eight of the home boats of the Royal Findhorn Yacht Club on the Moray coast for Round 5 of the Benromach Whisky / JP Watersports Scottish Tour. Posted on 12 Jul RS400 Northern Tour at Ullswater
29 take part in Lord Birkett Memorial Trophy With 29 RS400s entered into the Lord Birkett Memorial race at Ullswater over the weekend of 1/2nd July 2017, the 400s were the largest fleet participating. It was all set for another great event, as over the years the 400s have typically faired very well. Posted on 12 Jul

Upcoming Events

Notts County SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Notts County SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Grafham Water SC RS400 Inland Championships for RS400 and RS800
Grafham Water SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Queen Mary SC RS400 End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy