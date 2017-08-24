Volvo Noble Marine RS400 Nationals at Mount's Bay Sailing Club - Day 1

Volvo Noble Marine RS400 Nationals day 1 © Lee Whitehead / Volvo Noble Marine RS400 Nationals day 1 © Lee Whitehead / www.photolounge.co.uk

by Matt Sheahan today at 10:47 am

There are two ways of making the day feel breezier than it really is; the first is to add rain, the second is to throw in a big seaway and for the opening day of the RS400 Nationals in Mount's Bay we had both.

The forecast suggested high teens to low twenty knots from the South with rain throughout the day. The rain bit was spot on while the breeze only nudged 20 at its peak. But it was the waves that really spiced things up.

With 74 boats entered the first gate start was an interesting affair. There was plenty of space for all to start yet the best laid plans of many in finding a spot along the line and then hanging onto it until the pathfinder crossed went out of the window when the fleet discovered how hard it was to manage boat speed in the big waves that were sweeping across the course.

When the fleet did get underway, all eyes were then focussed on remembering how to sail in big waves and how to stay in the boat through the tacks.

Unfortunately, for those that had been here at the last Nationals three years ago, the scars of 'Big Wednesday', when huge seas and a steady breeze well into the high twenties caused carnage came back to haunt.

Yet even though no such conditions were in store this time, it was difficult not to worry about what might happen next.

For those that could blot 2014 out of their minds the racing was exciting and full on, especially downwind where kite trim played second fiddle to surfing.

The usual suspects were among those surging to the front of the fleet with Keith Bedborough and Mike Simms taking the first win of the day.

Behind them Josh Metcalf and Jack Holden took second, while Francisco and Teresa Lobato took third.

But race 1 had taken a heavy toll and a number of boats retired with broken gear.

The second race promised more of the same and according to the forecast, possibly more wind - in fact, the opposite happened.

The breeze dropped as it swung right and the rain stopped, momentarily.

When racing did get under way the breeze was only in the low teens yet the sea state was still there. And with the big right hand shift the upwind legs became asymmetric. Starboard tack provided a head banging punch upwind into the steep waves, while port tack delivered a cruise across the waves – it was hard to figure out which way was best.

But when it came to the downwind slide it was surf city once again.

In this race it was Jon Gorringe and Oli Wells that took the win with Francisco and Teresa Lobato taking second.

Given Francisco's former success in the Mini Transat, culminating in an overall win in 2009, perhaps it was no surprise that a man used to pushing tiny overpowered boats downwind in big waves had the biggest smile in the fleet and a scoreline to match.

After two races the leader board has three teams on equal points, Gorring/Wells, Simms/Bedborough and the Lobato duo, a perfect start to what promises to be a hotly contested Nationals.

The forecast for Day 2 suggests a big change with light winds, but still with that lumpy sea state.

Results after Day 1:

Pos Fleet Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 Pts 1st Gold 1469 Jon Gorringe Oli Wells Parkstone YC 4 1 5 2nd Gold 1432 Mike Simms Keith Bedborough Dalgety Bay SC 1 4 5 3rd Gold 1215 Francisco Lobato Teresa Lobato QMSC 3 2 5 4th Gold 1309 Russell Clark Emma Clark RNSA/ASA/SBSC 6 3 9 5th Gold 1441 Paul Oakey Mark Oakey Portchester SC 8 5 13 6th Gold 1438 Paul Hillier Matt Bailey RYA 7 6 13 7th Gold 1262 Josh Metcalfe Jack Holden Arun YC/Y Felinheli 2 12 14 8th Gold 1463 Stewart Robertson Sarah Robertson Royal Forth YC 5 11 16 9th Gold 1144 Alex Barry Richard Leonard MBSC/RCYC 10 7 17 10th Gold 1460 Dave Exley Mark Lunn Leigh & Lowton SC 9 10 19 11th Gold 1319 Ben Robertson Jenny Douglas Dalgety Bay SC 12 9 21 12th Gold 1407 Hamish Gledhill Jack Hopkins West Riding SC 22 8 30 13th Gold 1454 Jon Heissig Nicky Griffin Llangorse SC 11 22 33 14th Gold 1283 Chris Pickles Matt Sharman Delph SC 18 15 33 15th Silver 1109 Rob Jones Robin Russell Warsash SC 17 18 35 16th Gold 1345 Robbie Wilson Rory Rose Wormit Boating Club 20 17 37 17th Gold 1189 Steve Restall Chris Stubbs Downs SC 25 13 38 18th Gold 1017 Sean Cleary Annalise Nixon Oxford SC 14 24 38 19th Silver 1362 Ben Wilcox Kenneth Laing East Lothian YC 23 16 39 20th Gold 1370 Neil McLellan Andy McKeown Dalgety Bay SC 16 23 39 21st Gold 1424 Chloe Martin Dan Martin Lymington Town SC 19 20 39 22nd Silver 1393 Oliver George‑Taylor Nick Zammit RNSA 13 27 40 23rd Silver 1467 Paul Ridgway Bronwyn Ridgway Leigh & Lowton SC 24 21 45 24th Gold 1400 Steve Middleton Chris Rowland Burghfield SC 21 32 53 25th Bronze 1181 Bruce Moore Andrea Jarman Warsash SC 28 26 54 26th Gold 1468 Mike Saul John Hobson Yorkshire Dales SC 26 29 55 27th Silver 864 Elaine Turner Sijbrand Jongejans WV Braassemereer 33 28 61 28th Bronze 1312 Ben Pickering Dom Mortimer RVYC / Chase SC 27 40 67 29th Gold 1414 Caroline Whitehouse Jason McDonnell Bartley SC 36 33 69 30th Gold 1455 John MacKenzie Andy Box Dalgety Bay SC 45 25 70 31st Silver 1435 Matthew Sheahan Ellie Sheahan QMSC 29 41 70 32nd Silver 844 Emily Robertson Ewan Rycroft Royal Forth YC 40 30 70 33rd Bronze 1007 Nick Daniels Mark Aitken Warsash 34 36 70 34th Silver 1140 Robert O'Sullivan Phillip McGlade Mount Bay Sailing Club 32 44 76 35th Silver 1465 Ben Williamson Richard Brameld Welton SC 39 38 77 36th Gold 1439 Kevin Podger Heather Chipperfield Lymington Town SC 44 35 79 37th Silver 1363 Ross Ryan Hinchcliffe‑Smith Notts County SC 48 34 82 38th Silver 1212 Sam Pickering Tony Cliff Chasewater SC 52 31 83 39th Bronze 476 Martin Booth Alan McLean Dalgety Bay SC 31 52 83 40th Silver 1117 Matt Toynbee Vasiliki Papapanagiotou Dalgety Bay SC 46 37 83 41st Silver 768 Angus Marshall Imogen Barnett Dalgety Bay SC 37 47 84 42nd Bronze 1184 Stuart Williams Joshua Crisp Army Sailing Association 41 45 86 43rd Bronze 612 James West Callum McCullough Taurunga Y & Powerboat club 43 43 86 44th Bronze 522 John Downey Sandy Rimmington MBSC DNF 14 88 45th Gold 1290 David Brown Rebecca Brown QMSC 15 DNC 89 46th Gold 1418 Howard Farbrother Louise Hosken QMSC DNS 19 93 47th Silver 1129 David Webley Fraser Mulford Wormit Boating Club 49 46 95 48th Bronze 1060 Pete Pickford Chris Carpenter Thorney Island SC 56 42 98 49th Bronze 1101 Simon Baker Chris Hopkins QMSC 47 51 98 50th Bronze 1265 Colin Davies Naomi Moran Aberdeen & Stonehaven SC 51 48 99 51st Bronze 527 Andy Powell Julian Colls Warsash SC 50 53 103 52nd Silver 1452 Howard Eeles Chris Bownes Bartley SC 30 DNF 104 53rd Bronze 717 Jonathon Moss Alastair Moppett Bough Beech SC 35 DNF 109 54th Gold 1390 Andy Hatch Dan Hawkins QMSC 38 DNC 112 55th Bronze 421 Adrian Neal Tracy Neal Castle Cover SC DNF 39 113 56th Silver 1450 Nick Eaves Greg Pace Bartley SC 42 DNC 116 57th Bronze 1287 James Bowman Andrew Gladstone Starcross YC RET 49 123 58th Silver 1445 Phil Britton Michael Atkinson Dalgety Bay SC DNF 50 124 59th Silver 770 Thomas Barney Broatch James Mathieson Port Dinorwic SC 53 DNF 127 60th Bronze 1333 Rob Corfield Tom Dobbs Dell Quay SC 54 DNC 128 61st Bronze 503 Peter Tozer Vicky Bartlett Mountbatten SC 55 DNC 129 62nd Silver 934 David Swift Robert Burgess Warsash SC DNF DNS 148 62nd Bronze 1328 Steve Peat Sarah Peat Starcross YC DNF DNS 148 62nd Silver 670 Tim Harrison Tor Harrison Notts County SC DNF DNS 148 62nd Bronze 1064 David Ramsden Petra Ramsden QMSC DNF DNS 148 62nd Bronze 1417 Stephen Wingrove Ashley Wingrove Porthpean SC RET DNC 148 62nd Bronze 1092 Mark Walford Alan Cooke Grafham Water SC DNF DNS 148 62nd Bronze 1228 Andrew Johnson Sarah Humphrey Grafham Water SC DSQ DSQ 148 62nd Silver 1342 Max Tosetti Anna Wallin QMSC DSQ DNC 148 62nd Bronze 1252 James Alsop Simon Edwards QMSC DNF DNF 148 62nd Bronze 1392 Chris Stanton Jules Thorne QMSC DNF DNS 148 62nd Silver 564 Jacob Ainsworth Kayleigh Roberts South Shields SC DNF DNS 148 62nd Bronze 1430 Simon Matthews Andy Harris Lancing SC DNF DNS 148