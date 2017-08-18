GJW Direct Firefly National Championship at Felixstowe Ferry SC - Overall

Please select your home edition
Friday's final race at the GJW Direct Firefly National Championships hosted by Felixstowe Ferry Sailing Club would decide the overall champion for 2017 with three boats heading out to the start separated by only one point.

In the end, it was Nigel Wakefield and Emily Saunderson sailing the recently restored Tip Top Too, which previously won the championships in 1969 in the hands of Mimie Currey, that held their nerve to record their fourth race win of the week and to take the Sir Richard Fairey points trophy. Behind them, second place, and second place overall, was taken by Guy Davison and Sally Wakefield in Lynestra.

Guy and Sally had a very consistent week, only once finishing outside of the top three and taking two race wins, including the coveted Sir Ralph Gore Challenge Trophy, in the process. Chris Kameen and Matt Read from West Kirby Sailing Club in Biscuit Buffalo took third overall following a fourth in the final race, and with Ed and Sophie Smith from Papercourt taking fourth overall the top four places were all taken by wooden boats, something that hasn't happened for a number of years.

Fifth overall, and winners of the Chris Lynham trophy for first under-21 and the Deben Ladies Plate for first female helm, were Jenny Smallwood and Philip Aldous from Manchester University. Hugo Burrows and Ben Nicoll from West Oxfordshire Sailing Club took the prize for first under-18s and Ben Green and Fi Edwards were the winners of the International Paints Trophy for winning the silver fleet and also won the prize, a new jib donated by Hyde Sails, for best improvers. Best overall club was the University of Birmingham.

2017 GJW Direct Firefly Nationals prize winners - photo © Frances Davison
2017 GJW Direct Firefly Nationals prize winners - photo © Frances Davison

A Firefly championships is as much about what goes on off the water as what happens on the water and this year was no exception. Felixstowe Ferry Sailing Club hosted some lively socials and it was just as well that many of the sailors were camping on the green just a stumble away from the clubhouse bar. At the prizegiving, class chairman, Edward Smith, thanked GJW Direct for their generous sponsorship of the event and Felixstowe Ferry Sailing Club for being such welcoming hosts. He also thanked race officers, Peter White and Tim O'Leary, for their excellent course-setting and overall race management. Next year's Firefly championships will be hosted by South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club in Abersoch and will be sailed between 28 July and 3 August 2018.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoFleetHelmCrewR1R2R3R4Gore/MarlowR6R7R8Pts
1st3007GoreNigel WakefieldEmily Saunderson11‑42314113
2nd3318GoreGuy DavisonSally Wakefield3‑623131215
3rd2018GoreChris KameenMatt Read‑6231223417
4th2803GoreEdward SmithSophie Smith5755496(DNC)41
5th3434GoreJenny SmallwoodPhilip Aldous8564777‑1244
6th3920GoreMike SteeleDebs Steele71081055(RET)853
7th3023GoreBarny SmithJames Shepard(DNC)DNC97642363
8th12803GoreAdam StoneAlistair Smith‑20913129115564
9th4000GoreWill MasonPolly Mason‑18157981291373
10th550GoreDavid ChisholmHayley Goacher98116171411(DNC)76
11th1522MarlowBen GreenFi Edwards‑22141417111010783
12th4115MarlowHugo BurrowsBen Nicoll16‑20171512612684
13th3615GoreJason AldousToby Aldous17410111416RET(DNC)94
14th4125MarlowJames NicollJoe Scarborough19‑221814131581097
15th214GoreHarry GilchristEve Smith1311‑2819151813998
16th3996MarlowSam BarsonEmily Walter1413‑252020131516111
17th4MarlowOllie KingMaddy Root1218‑1913181914RET112
18th3415GoreChris JohnsonSue Johnson41215810(DNC)DNCDNC113
19th792GoreOli BurrowsNicole Perris1119211816821(DNC)114
20th3992GoreEmily HeathMicheal Stephens1021121623‑241715114
21st2649GoreAlex DaveySally Wilson/Thomas Davey231(DNC)OCSDNCDNCDNC127
22nd2MarlowAlex McCormackMillie Gibbons‑27172021OCS20RET11136
23rd3414MarlowGeorgie HoustonLaura Bevan21RET‑272221171614137
24th3120MarlowJonathan HoweToby Sanderson1523‑292519211917139
25th3871MarlowMatt GreenMarika Curry24242226222220(DNC)160
26th2560MarlowAlex OgilvieSarah Foord26252624242518(DNC)168
27th3995MarlowAlex HoweToni Duffy231616(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC183
28th3671MarlowCharlie FitzgeraldJim Bramley(DNC)DNC2323DNC23RETDNC187
29th3872MarlowGenevieve AndersonJames Weatherly25RET30RETRET(DNC)DNCDNC197
30th3330MarlowPam EvansLiza Ballam(DNC)DNC24DNCRETDNCDNCDNC209
31st3873MarlowNicki WedgewoodMicheal Moss(DNC)DNF31DNCRETDNCDNCDNC210
GJW Direct Firefly Nationals day 6
A stern test on Big Thursday Thursday at the GJW Direct Firefly National Championships hosted by Felixstowe Ferry Sailing Club did not disappoint. Two races sailed in a fresh breeze peaking at 25 knots and a building sea provided a stern test for competitors. Posted on 18 Aug GJW Direct Firefly Nationals day 5
Sir Ralph Gore Challenge Trophy day Wednesday of Firefly Week is traditionally the day the class sails the long distance race for the Sir Ralph Gore Challenge Trophy. Competed for by the top half of the fleet, the race is sailed over 4 laps of a triangular course totalling 14 miles. Posted on 17 Aug GJW Direct Firefly Nationals day 4
Nigel Wakefield and Emily Saunderson lead Day 4 of the GJW Direct Firefly National Championships at Felixstowe Ferry Sailing Club followed a familiar pattern – a short delay to wait for the wind and then tight racing in a light breeze and a strong tide. Posted on 16 Aug GJW Direct Firefly Nationals days 1-3
Light winds so far at Felixstowe Ferry SC After Saturday's practice race sailed in a shifty force 3 breeze, competitors at the GJW Direct Firefly National Championship hosted by Felixstowe Ferry Sailing Club spent Sunday morning waiting for the breeze to appear. Posted on 15 Aug Fireflys at Budworth
A testing challenge for locals and visitors alike On Saturday 15th July, Budworth Sailing Club welcomed visitors from West Kirby and South Staffs to their Firefly Open, and sailing began in a light and shifting southerly breeze that proved a testing challenge for locals and visitors alike. Posted on 23 Jul Fireflys at West Kirby
More than half the sailors were under 16 As the tide moved up the river, the Firefly fleet basked in the sun ashore at Costa del West Kirby, waiting for the sea breeze to fill in. Race Officer Paul Jenkins kept the young fleet (more than half the sailors were under 16) ashore. Posted on 10 Jul Firefly Nationals late entry deadline
4 days to go! Firefly sailors intending to travel to Felixstowe for the 71st National Championship, sponsored by GJW Marine and hosted by Felixstowe Ferry Sailing Club from 12-18 August, are encouraged to get their skates on. Posted on 8 Jul 314 sailors from 54 different schools
For Itchenor Sailing Club Schools Championships The bare statistics of 314 competitors from 54 different schools competing at Itchenor Sailing Club last week does not nearly tell the story of close and competitive sailing, fun on the water and new friends made. Posted on 3 Jul Itchenor Sailing Club Schools Championships
Sherbourne pair win the title The ebb tide was strong enough to get the 48 Fireflies to the start area in very still but sunny conditions. A weak breeze set in but it was fitful. Finally a breeze set in from the West and a race got under way. Posted on 2 Jul Itchenor Sailing Club Schools Championships day 3
Six races for the Fireflys in Chichester Harbour Thursday dawned grey, overcast and damp in Chichester Harbour. Hardly ideal sailing conditions since the wind was light too. However, the 48-strong fleet of Fireflys got away for their first race only a few minutes late caused by the fickle breeze. Posted on 30 Jun

