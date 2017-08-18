GJW Direct Firefly National Championship at Felixstowe Ferry SC - Overall

Friday's final race at the GJW Direct Firefly National Championships hosted by Felixstowe Ferry Sailing Club would decide the overall champion for 2017 with three boats heading out to the start separated by only one point.

In the end, it was Nigel Wakefield and Emily Saunderson sailing the recently restored Tip Top Too, which previously won the championships in 1969 in the hands of Mimie Currey, that held their nerve to record their fourth race win of the week and to take the Sir Richard Fairey points trophy. Behind them, second place, and second place overall, was taken by Guy Davison and Sally Wakefield in Lynestra.

Guy and Sally had a very consistent week, only once finishing outside of the top three and taking two race wins, including the coveted Sir Ralph Gore Challenge Trophy, in the process. Chris Kameen and Matt Read from West Kirby Sailing Club in Biscuit Buffalo took third overall following a fourth in the final race, and with Ed and Sophie Smith from Papercourt taking fourth overall the top four places were all taken by wooden boats, something that hasn't happened for a number of years.

Fifth overall, and winners of the Chris Lynham trophy for first under-21 and the Deben Ladies Plate for first female helm, were Jenny Smallwood and Philip Aldous from Manchester University. Hugo Burrows and Ben Nicoll from West Oxfordshire Sailing Club took the prize for first under-18s and Ben Green and Fi Edwards were the winners of the International Paints Trophy for winning the silver fleet and also won the prize, a new jib donated by Hyde Sails, for best improvers. Best overall club was the University of Birmingham.

A Firefly championships is as much about what goes on off the water as what happens on the water and this year was no exception. Felixstowe Ferry Sailing Club hosted some lively socials and it was just as well that many of the sailors were camping on the green just a stumble away from the clubhouse bar. At the prizegiving, class chairman, Edward Smith, thanked GJW Direct for their generous sponsorship of the event and Felixstowe Ferry Sailing Club for being such welcoming hosts. He also thanked race officers, Peter White and Tim O'Leary, for their excellent course-setting and overall race management. Next year's Firefly championships will be hosted by South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club in Abersoch and will be sailed between 28 July and 3 August 2018.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Fleet Helm Crew R1 R2 R3 R4 Gore/Marlow R6 R7 R8 Pts 1st 3007 Gore Nigel Wakefield Emily Saunderson 1 1 ‑4 2 3 1 4 1 13 2nd 3318 Gore Guy Davison Sally Wakefield 3 ‑6 2 3 1 3 1 2 15 3rd 2018 Gore Chris Kameen Matt Read ‑6 2 3 1 2 2 3 4 17 4th 2803 Gore Edward Smith Sophie Smith 5 7 5 5 4 9 6 (DNC) 41 5th 3434 Gore Jenny Smallwood Philip Aldous 8 5 6 4 7 7 7 ‑12 44 6th 3920 Gore Mike Steele Debs Steele 7 10 8 10 5 5 (RET) 8 53 7th 3023 Gore Barny Smith James Shepard (DNC) DNC 9 7 6 4 2 3 63 8th 12803 Gore Adam Stone Alistair Smith ‑20 9 13 12 9 11 5 5 64 9th 4000 Gore Will Mason Polly Mason ‑18 15 7 9 8 12 9 13 73 10th 550 Gore David Chisholm Hayley Goacher 9 8 11 6 17 14 11 (DNC) 76 11th 1522 Marlow Ben Green Fi Edwards ‑22 14 14 17 11 10 10 7 83 12th 4115 Marlow Hugo Burrows Ben Nicoll 16 ‑20 17 15 12 6 12 6 84 13th 3615 Gore Jason Aldous Toby Aldous 17 4 10 11 14 16 RET (DNC) 94 14th 4125 Marlow James Nicoll Joe Scarborough 19 ‑22 18 14 13 15 8 10 97 15th 214 Gore Harry Gilchrist Eve Smith 13 11 ‑28 19 15 18 13 9 98 16th 3996 Marlow Sam Barson Emily Walter 14 13 ‑25 20 20 13 15 16 111 17th 4 Marlow Ollie King Maddy Root 12 18 ‑19 13 18 19 14 RET 112 18th 3415 Gore Chris Johnson Sue Johnson 4 12 15 8 10 (DNC) DNC DNC 113 19th 792 Gore Oli Burrows Nicole Perris 11 19 21 18 16 8 21 (DNC) 114 20th 3992 Gore Emily Heath Micheal Stephens 10 21 12 16 23 ‑24 17 15 114 21st 2649 Gore Alex Davey Sally Wilson/Thomas Davey 2 3 1 (DNC) OCS DNC DNC DNC 127 22nd 2 Marlow Alex McCormack Millie Gibbons ‑27 17 20 21 OCS 20 RET 11 136 23rd 3414 Marlow Georgie Houston Laura Bevan 21 RET ‑27 22 21 17 16 14 137 24th 3120 Marlow Jonathan Howe Toby Sanderson 15 23 ‑29 25 19 21 19 17 139 25th 3871 Marlow Matt Green Marika Curry 24 24 22 26 22 22 20 (DNC) 160 26th 2560 Marlow Alex Ogilvie Sarah Foord 26 25 26 24 24 25 18 (DNC) 168 27th 3995 Marlow Alex Howe Toni Duffy 23 16 16 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 183 28th 3671 Marlow Charlie Fitzgerald Jim Bramley (DNC) DNC 23 23 DNC 23 RET DNC 187 29th 3872 Marlow Genevieve Anderson James Weatherly 25 RET 30 RET RET (DNC) DNC DNC 197 30th 3330 Marlow Pam Evans Liza Ballam (DNC) DNC 24 DNC RET DNC DNC DNC 209 31st 3873 Marlow Nicki Wedgewood Micheal Moss (DNC) DNF 31 DNC RET DNC DNC DNC 210