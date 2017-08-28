Please select your home edition
GP14 Rudder Bag
Draycote Water SC invites visitors to take part in Bank Holiday Pursuit Race

by Ian Macwhinnie today at 2:17 pm 28 August 2017
12-year-old Millie Irish is the one to beat, having won two out of three races in this year's Pursuit series in an Optimist © Malcolm Lewin / www.malcolmlewinphotography.zenfolio.com/sail

The fourth race in Draycote Water Sailing Club's Pursuit Race 2017 series will again be open to visitors from other clubs and takes place on the next Bank Holiday on Monday 28th August.

For an entry fee of just £10, visiting boats will have the opportunity to take part in the 100-minute Pursuit Race (datum 11am) and have full use of the water for the whole day.

All three races so far this year have been one by junior sailors, the first and third by Millie Irish, aged 12, in an Optimist and the second by brothers Harrison and Fergus Pye in a Feva. To date 66 boats, single and double-handed, have taken part in the series.

Visitors will be welcome to take part in the full Pursuit Race series taking place each Bank Holiday, including Boxing Day and New Year's Day (6 races in all) for the same entry fee and qualify for the series prizes alongside Draycote members. There are also prizes for each individual Pursuit Race.

"Our Pursuit Race format has been very successful and popular for many years," said Commodore Jeremy Atkins. "We would like to invite sailors from other clubs to join in with us on the principle of the more the merrier. Subject to the wind conditions we endeavour to set a course that makes use of as much of our 650 acres of water as possible."

Races will be handicapped using the Great Lakes handicaps.

49ers, 49erFXs, Cherubs, Dart 18s, International 14s, International Moths, RS800s, RS900s and Shadow Xs can enter, but no other boats longer than 7 metres and / or using hydrofoils and / or with twin trapezes and / or with a PY / Great Lakes / Provisional handicap lower than 800. Multihulls can enter if their hulls and permanent appendages when rigged for sailing do not exceed 5.5 metres in length and 2.5 metres in width. No craft powered by airborne kites can enter.

For more information, please visit draycotewater.co.uk/pursuit-racing or contact 01788 811153.

Related Articles

Draycote Water Optimist open and training preview
Get some last-minute practise in ahead of the Nationals Draycote Water Sailing Club is inviting Optimist sailors to make the most of one of the last chances to get in some racing and training ahead of the nationals. Posted on 8 Jul Alan and Nicholas claim next two spots
On the 2018 ilovesailing calendar Alan Jenkins from West Kirby, Wirral and Nick Wake from Hartley Wintney, Hampshire, have secured the next two spots on the 2018 ilovesailing calendar, leaving just four more places up for grabs. Posted on 8 Jul Flying Fifteen Northerns at Ullswater
Clean sweep for Draycote duo Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett of Draycote Water Sailing Club won the Flying Fifteen Northern Championship at Ullswater Yacht Club on June 24 and 25 with a clean sweep of five firsts. Posted on 26 Jun Draycote 'Women on Water'
Re-launch for new season Women are invited to try sailing at Draycote Water this summer with the re-launch of a group just for them. Posted on 18 May Draycote Water SC Open Day
Club packed with visitors on Saturday Draycote Water Sailing club was packed last Saturday for its annual Open Day as more than 350 people came through the doors to try sailing and windsurfing. Big smiles were the order of the day as visitors of all ages came off the water. Posted on 15 May Draycote Water Bank Holiday Pursuit Race
Young sailors take the honours Youth triumphed over experience once again in the second of this year's series of Bank Holiday Pursuit Races at Draycote Water Sailing Club last Monday. The 100-minute race was won by teenage brothers Harrison and Fergus Pye in an RS Feva. Posted on 9 May Draycote Water SC invites visitors
To take part in Bank Holiday Pursuit Races The second race in Draycote Water Sailing Club's Pursuit Race series will again be open to visitors from other clubs and takes place on the next Bank Holiday on Monday 1st May. Posted on 25 Apr Optimist racing clinics at Draycote Water
To fine tune their racing skills ahead of the main season Optimist sailors wanting to fine tune their racing skills ahead of the main season are being invited to join training sessions at Draycote Water SC in the Midlands. Posted on 16 Apr Bank Holiday Pursuit Races open to all
At Draycote Water Sailing Club Draycote Water Sailing Club, the premier sailing venue in the Midlands, is opening its Bank Holiday Pursuit Races to all-comers, starting with the Easter Bank Holiday on Monday 17th April. Posted on 7 Apr Solos at Draycote Water
Dinghy Rope Midland Series round 1 39 competitors arrived at a damp Draycote Water for the first ever Solo Midland Area Championships and the first event in the 2017 Dinghy Rope Midland Series. Posted on 3 Apr

Upcoming Events

Waldringfield SC Cadet and Laser Radial Cadet Week for Cadet and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 18 Aug to 22 Aug West Mersea YC Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies Mersea Race Week for Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies
West Mersea YC- 20 Aug to 26 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC IRC yachts and Sportsboats Abersoch Keelboat Week for IRC yachts and Sportsboats
South Caernarvonshire YC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug Hayling Island SC Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics Chichester Harbour Race Week for Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics
Hayling Island SC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Cadet National Championships for Cadet
South Caernarvonshire YC- 26 Aug to 31 Aug Bala SC Monohull dinghies August Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug Bala SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug Royal Victoria YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Merrydown Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Royal Victoria YC- 26 Aug to 27 Aug Kinsale YC Squib Irish southerns for Squib
Kinsale YC- 26 Aug to 27 Aug Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Open Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 28 Aug
