Draycote Water SC invites visitors to take part in Bank Holiday Pursuit Race

12-year-old Millie Irish is the one to beat, having won two out of three races in this year's Pursuit series in an Optimist © Malcolm Lewin / 12-year-old Millie Irish is the one to beat, having won two out of three races in this year's Pursuit series in an Optimist © Malcolm Lewin / www.malcolmlewinphotography.zenfolio.com/sail

by Ian Macwhinnie today at 2:17 pm

The fourth race in Draycote Water Sailing Club's Pursuit Race 2017 series will again be open to visitors from other clubs and takes place on the next Bank Holiday on Monday 28th August.

For an entry fee of just £10, visiting boats will have the opportunity to take part in the 100-minute Pursuit Race (datum 11am) and have full use of the water for the whole day.

All three races so far this year have been one by junior sailors, the first and third by Millie Irish, aged 12, in an Optimist and the second by brothers Harrison and Fergus Pye in a Feva. To date 66 boats, single and double-handed, have taken part in the series.

Visitors will be welcome to take part in the full Pursuit Race series taking place each Bank Holiday, including Boxing Day and New Year's Day (6 races in all) for the same entry fee and qualify for the series prizes alongside Draycote members. There are also prizes for each individual Pursuit Race.

"Our Pursuit Race format has been very successful and popular for many years," said Commodore Jeremy Atkins. "We would like to invite sailors from other clubs to join in with us on the principle of the more the merrier. Subject to the wind conditions we endeavour to set a course that makes use of as much of our 650 acres of water as possible."

Races will be handicapped using the Great Lakes handicaps.

49ers, 49erFXs, Cherubs, Dart 18s, International 14s, International Moths, RS800s, RS900s and Shadow Xs can enter, but no other boats longer than 7 metres and / or using hydrofoils and / or with twin trapezes and / or with a PY / Great Lakes / Provisional handicap lower than 800. Multihulls can enter if their hulls and permanent appendages when rigged for sailing do not exceed 5.5 metres in length and 2.5 metres in width. No craft powered by airborne kites can enter.

For more information, please visit draycotewater.co.uk/pursuit-racing or contact 01788 811153.