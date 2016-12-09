Please select your home edition
Come meet Grapefruit Graphics at this year's Southampton Boat Show

by Gemma Scarth today at 9:00 am Stand J401, 15-24 September 2017
Southampton Boat Show 2016 © Grapefruit Graphics

Come say hello to the Grapefruit Graphics team at this year's Southampton Boat Show. The 49th Southampton Boat Show will take place this year between the 15th and 24th September 2017.

The event itself is a truly British world class annual boating festival which attracts exhibitors, organisers, sponsors and visitors from all over the world.

Whether you're looking to buy a new sailing jacket, a stand-up paddleboard or a multi-million pound luxury yacht, you'll find there's something for just about everyone... quite literally!

As for activities, the organisers are planning to get more people than ever taking part various challenges and experiences such as the new Paddle River Experience in Solent Park, a motorised boating experience for children and even the chance to go bell boating; a twin hulled open canoe with seating for up to 12 people.

Paddle River at TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show - photo © TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show
An example of the new Paddle River Experience at this year's TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show - photo © TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show

Planning on visiting this year? The Grapefruit Graphics team be present at the event so come see us for a coffee and catch up, or give us a ring on 01489 570055 to arrange a meeting so you can talk face to face about any questions you may have about our products and services.

For more information on Grapefruit Graphics, visit our website, www.grapefruitgraphics.co.uk

