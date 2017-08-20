Please select your home edition
Edition
Plas Menai 2015
Product Feature
Team Racing Companion by Chris Atkins
Team Racing Companion by Chris Atkins

Hinman Trophy Team Race at the New York Yacht Club

by Stuart Streuli, New York Yacht Club today at 6:47 am 18-20 August 2017
Hinman Trophy Team Race at New York YC © Katie Malafronte / NYYC

After three years of close, but not quite, St. Francis Yacht Club is again the champions of the New York Yacht Club Invitational Team Race Regatta for the Commodore George R. Hinman Masters Trophy.

The West Coast team has been one of the strongest masters team racing crews for the past decade, including a run of three straight Hinman Trophy wins from 2011 to 2013. But victory in this most prized of masters team race events had narrowly eluded them of late. The St. Francis team was third in 2014 and second in 2015 and 2016.

The 2017 edition of the Hinman Masters, which is sponsored by Porsche and was first run in 2000, came down to a winner-take-all race between St. Francis Yacht Club, of San Francisco, and two-time defending Hinman Trophy champs Noroton Yacht Club of Darien, Conn. That race was something of an anti-climax, according to St. Francis team captain Steve Marsh.

"They had two boats over early at the start, so we got control right off the start," said Marsh. "We held it with a one-two [at the first mark] and Shaun Bennett, who rounded in third held them all up and let us sail away. That was probably the easiest race we had all day."

St. Francis Yacht Club win the Hinman Trophy Team Race at New York YC - photo © Katie Malafronte / NYYC
St. Francis Yacht Club win the Hinman Trophy Team Race at New York YC - photo © Katie Malafronte / NYYC

To that point, however, the regatta had been a grind for the St. Francis team. In the round robin portion of the event they struggled, winning 11 of 18 races, but only two of eight against the top four teams.

"We were always really close," said Marsh. "Our losses [in the round robin] weren't big losses. The team was strong. The breaks just didn't come our way."

But they did enough to advance to the knock-out portion of the regatta, which would decide the winner. There, St. Francis started to find its rhythm, beating Seawanhaka Corinthian Yacht Club 2-0 to advance to the semifinals where they dispatched New York Yacht Club 1, which lost just 2 of 18 matches in the round robins, by virtue of a 3-1 score.

In the best-of-five finals, Noroton jumped out of a 2-0 lead, but St. Francis battled back with two wins of its own to set up the deciding race.

"We got into a little trouble [in the first two races] and couldn't get out of it and they were really good at blocking us," said Marsh. "We just wanted to win a race. Then it was win another race. Then we go into the last race, they were over early and we were able to extend."

Continuity is one of the keys to the success of the St. Francis program. Of the 12 sailors on the team this year, five sailed in 2013, the last time the club won the Hinman Trophy, and 10 were a part of last year's runner-up squad.

"It's a fun group to be with, a fun group to travel with," said Marsh. "That makes it a lot easier, when you can sail with your friends. You trust the guys around you and you know the other teams can get it done."

St. Francis Yacht Club win the Hinman Trophy Team Race at New York YC - photo © Katie Malafronte / NYYC
St. Francis Yacht Club win the Hinman Trophy Team Race at New York YC - photo © Katie Malafronte / NYYC

The battle for third place featured the two teams who sailed the best in the round robin portion, New York Yacht Club 1 and Southern Yacht Club from New Orleans, which won 14 races. The teams split the first two races, with Southern winning the deciding race.

Winning Team, St. Francis Yacht Club: Russ Silvestri (skipper), Christopher Smith, Joe McCoy, Mario Yovkov, Nicole Breault (skipper), Rolf Kaiser, Thomas Iseler, Steve Marsh (team captain), Shawn Bennett (skipper), Tom Purdy, Tom Ducharme, and Melissa Feagin.

Overall Results:

Gold Knock-Out Round

  • Finals: St. Francis YC d. Noroton YC, 3-2
  • Petit-Finals: Southern YC d. New York YC 1, 2-1
  • Semifinals: Noroton YC d. Southern YC 3-0, St. Francis YC d. New York YC 1, 3-1
  • Quarterfinals: Noroton YC d. Larchmont YC, 2-0, St. Francis YC d. Seawanhaka Corinthian YC, 2-0

Silver Sail-offs
For Seventh: Eastport YC d. Texas Corinthian YC, 2-1
For Ninth: Riverside YC d. New York YC Squared, 2-0

Round Robin Results:
1. St. Francis Yacht Club, San Francisco, 11pts
2. Noroton Yacht Club, Darien, Conn., 14pts
3. Southern Yacht Club, New Orleans, 14pts
4. New York Yacht Club 1, 16pts
5. Seawanhaka Corinthian Yacht Club, Centre Island, N.Y., 12pts
6. Larchmont (N.Y.) Yacht Club, 8pts
7. Eastport (Md.) Yacht Club, 3pts
8. Texas Corinthian Yacht Club, Kemah, Texas, 8pts
9. Riverside Yacht Club, Greenwich, Conn., 2pts
10. New York Yacht Club Squared, 2pts

Full Results and Regatta Rosters here.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Morgan Cup Keelboat Team Racing
Third win in four years for San Diego Yacht Club For the third time in four years, the Morgan Cup, the toughest trophy in keelboat team racing, has been won by a team from the West Coast. San Diego Yacht Club repeated as the champion on Sunday, defeating New York Yacht Club 3-1 in a thrilling final. Posted on 7 Aug 100th Varsity Match
Cambridge teams win at Itchenor Not unexpectedly, Cambridge (2nd, 3rd, and 4th at BUSA to Oxford's 9th), were victorious 4-0 in the 100th Varsity Match sailed in Swallows at Itchenor 6/7 July 2017. Posted on 10 Jul Thames Valley Challenge Team Racing
Upper Thames Sailing Club's turn to host the event When it's your turn to host this amazing competition there is a "rabbit in the headlights" moment when you realise how much there is to do! Posted on 27 Jun Birmingham's Old Joe 2017
End-of-year team racing at South Staffs The 'Old Joe' was hosted by the University of Birmingham Sailing Club over the weekend of the 10th/11th June at South Staffs Sailing Club. Now in its third year, the Old Joe has become a firm fixture in the team racing calendar. Posted on 15 Jun XXXI Trofeo Marco Rizzotti in Venice
Lauderdale Yacht Club crowned chamions After a short stay in the Adriatic Sea, the Marco Rizzotti Trophy returns to Florida. Lauderdale Yacht Club was the undefeated winner of the XXXI edition of the International Optimist team racing event. Posted on 25 May 68th Wilson Trophy at West Kirby
30 teams race in the famous event The Blueoak Estates Wilson Trophy, held at West Kirby Sailing Club, is widely regarded as the premier dinghy team racing event in the world, as well as being recognised as the British Open Team Racing Championship. Posted on 23 May Youth Team Racing at Norfolk Broads
Growing interest and enjoyment at the event Team racing has always been in the shadow of its bigger sister, Fleet racing, and while a number of schools and universities run team racing events, many clubs still have not picked up on it yet. Posted on 24 Apr BUCS/BUSA Team Racing day 2
Three wins separate 4th from 24th "I have never seen it this close" - Only three wins separate 4th from 24th at the end of Day 2 at the BUSA Finals. Posted on 6 Apr BUCS/BUSA Team Racing day 1
Drama at every level Drama at every level; Which is the Cambridge 1st team? Leeds qualified direct to Finals and then managed two wins on Day 1! Posted on 5 Apr All set for West Kirby Finals
In the British University Team Racing Championships 2017 The crème of UK university team racers head for West Kirby Finals. Can Cambridge set a new record? Will it be Exeter, Glasgow, Loughborough, Newcastle or Southampton challenging? Or will others reach peak performance next week? Posted on 29 Mar

Upcoming Events

Waldringfield SC Cadet and Laser Radial Cadet Week for Cadet and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 18 Aug to 22 Aug West Mersea YC Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies Mersea Race Week for Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies
West Mersea YC- 20 Aug to 26 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC IRC yachts and Sportsboats Abersoch Keelboat Week for IRC yachts and Sportsboats
South Caernarvonshire YC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug Hayling Island SC Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics Chichester Harbour Race Week for Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics
Hayling Island SC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Cadet National Championships for Cadet
South Caernarvonshire YC- 26 Aug to 31 Aug Bala SC Monohull dinghies August Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug Bala SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug Royal Victoria YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Merrydown Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Royal Victoria YC- 26 Aug to 27 Aug Kinsale YC Squib Irish southerns for Squib
Kinsale YC- 26 Aug to 27 Aug Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Open Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 28 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy