RS500 World Championship at Centro Vela Alto Lario, Lake Como, Italy

by Michiel Geerling & Federico Maccari today at 8:33 am

The RS500 Worlds at Lake Como started off with difficult conditions and a really international leaderboard, but finished off with the true 'Breva' wind filling in across the lake.

Day 1

This can be summarized with long waiting and no sailing. With heavy gusts from every direction, shifts of 50' to 110'. But off course the RS500 class made something great of this.

The Vikings from Sweden did a demonstration show, and it indeed showed it was a good decision to stay ashore.

Day 2

The day started with a bit of wind, then the wind disappeared to come back from the same direction, the North. With wind from the North the locals know, it is going to be touch. Wind-shifts and gusts appearing from everywhere.

It was very crowded on the start line during the first race. This resulted in a general recall and a blag flag. The 2nd attempt everyone was more conservative and the 'puzzle' started. The first and 2nd round were going well and the shifts were nice to react to. After that, during the 3rd round, the top 10 was approaching the finish and the wind shifted almost 180', resulting in abandoning the race.

The 2nd attempt, the class could finish the race. Reading the water well and keep the boat fast was the thing to do. And that is what the locals Francesco Bozana and Andrea (ITA) did best, followed by Michiel Geerling and Esther (NED) and Martin and Axel Johanson (SWE).

The 3rd race of the day was a copy of the 1st race. After 2 rounds the race was abandoned. And then a good breeze came in. And the fleet could have another good race.

End results: With 2 times a 3rd place Swedish father and son Martin and Axel Johansson are leading followed by local expert brothers Federico and Fillipo Maccari (ITA). A couple of black flags and bad results of top-sailors a lot can (and will happen).

Day 3

A day of no wind / very light wind from all directions, we sat and talked in the sun, listening to the ever-growing laughter in the cookery school and wine tasting out on by the club for the non-sailors. Kathyrn brought her infamous Games Night forward and, whilst awaiting the wind, 6 national teams engaged in hilarious combat. The youth and beauty of the Italian team was just pipped by the age and cunning of the UK team. Finally the no racing today signal sounded and the fleet headed to the bar.

Day 4

The weather forecast finally should allow some good races with the typical Breva (south wind), but some remaindering of the previous days perturbations around the mountain makes the fleet wait on the shore, and then in the water for a good couple of hours. In the end, when hopes are fading, here it comes - a 6-8 knots south breeze, just about right to get the race started. A short course and short starting line makes it tricky to come out from the start with full speed and in fact 10-15 boats are too "brave" and end up with a BFD in the first race. Second race exactly the same as the first one, crews are more conscious on the line bringing a clear start. Interesting race course very close to the east coast of the lake giving the impression you need to get down there, while the reality is different and closing to the windward mark left shifts gives advantages to that side of the course. Federico and Filippo Maccari use all their local experience to come up with two bullets gaining the leadership on the race, behind all the others struggle to get constant results apart from Kikkert-Stapel (NED) who are very comfortable in these light winds bringing home 4 and a 3, followed by Bozano-Dellepiane with 6-7. Disappointment for the Swedish Martin and Axel Johansson (BFD-5), Bokmark-Persson (BFD-6) and the locals Oppizzi-Frazzca (BFD-2), that starting line had its victims!

Day 5

It seemed like the previous day, hot, sunny, no wind. The forecast is good again though so the fleets go out in the water hoping to catch the wind as soon as it comes. Finally after 4 days, the real Breva makes it appearance starting with 10-12 knots and growing with gusts of 14-16. Great decision of the Race Committee to leave the course very short making races very close and intense from start to end. Race course strategy changed from the previous day and with good breeze coming in, the right side (and the coast) is actually the side to chase for the first 2 races while in the third and last race both sides are even giving chances also to those boats not having a good start and forced on the left side of the course. As expected, as the wind grows, the Brits start showing their muscles with Russell-Snellgrove (5-6-1), Peter and James Curtis (6-2-UFD, which was a 1st!) and Saul-Caswell (3-7-6) taking the scene. Federico and Filippo Maccari though are well prepared in this conditions and with a 1-3 in the first two races secure their triumph in the Championship with still a race to go (4thplace). The Swedish team pays the BFD of the previous day with a 21st in the last race, impossible to discard, leaving them with the bronze medal in favour of the Italians Bozano-Dellepiane, never as comfortable with strong wind as today (22-8-2), taking Silver and their first podium in a World Championship.

It has been a very interesting championship, we had all possible conditions and the level of the fleet is raising every year. Lots of new teams are coming in and fighting with more experienced ones. We all can't wait already to be in Weymouth next year to have another great well of sailing....and partying (thanks Dutch as always)!

Overall Results:

Pos Nat Sail No Helm Crew Club Pts 1st GBR 1015 Federico Maria Maccari Filippo Maccari Circolo Vela Bellano 12 2nd ITA 944 Francesco Bozano Gandolfo Andrea Dellepiane Circolo Nautico Ugo Costaguta 34 3rd SWE 51 Martin Johansson Axel Johansson SS Kaparen 43 4th GBR 1097 Richard Russell Hannah Snellgrove Lymington Town SC 44 5th NED 1066 Michiel Geerling‑van Susante Esther Hopmans W V Braassemermeer 51 6th SWE 111 Peter Bokmark Martin Persson GKSS 55 7th GBR 659 Peter Curtis James Curtis Grafham Water Sc 68 8th ITA 1611 Alessandro Ballio Ferrara Francesco Persport SSD 72 9th ITA 1032 Michele Oppizzi Pietro Frazzica Per Sport Colico 73 10th NED 1003 Thomas Rot Marloes Rot WVA Vinkeveen 73 11th SWE 821 Stephan Fassberg Johanna Fassberg SS Kaparen 83 12th ITA 1609 Arturo Beltrando Stefano Beltrando AVNO 85 13th ITA 1031 Cara Matteo Pizzagalli Leonardo Per Sport 89 14th ITA 740 Mauro Finazzi Walter Bragagnini YCBG 93 15th NED 1038 Anneke Kikkert Floris Stapel W V Braassemermeer 99 16th CZE 1010 Anna Milerova Klara Houskova Sokol Dobrichovice 107 17th NED 894 Bruno Goris Edith Kanters tbc 115 18th GBR 1040 Mike Saul Faye Caswell Yorkshire Dales SC 116 19th ITA 1604 Iacopo Roncuzzi Federico Roncuzzi Circolo Nautico Del Savio 120 20th ITA 1617 Tommaso Marchesi Isaia Del Rosso Persport SSD 122 21st NED 67 Johan van Veen Viktor Haaksman A.L.S.Z.V. De Blauwe Schuit 122 22nd ITA 699 Riccardo Urbani Lodovico Bruno Orza Minore 124 23rd NED 1074 Maarten Berendschot Robin Rijnhout GWV Elfhoeven 130 24th ITA 946 Luca Abergo Stefano Costini Circolo Nautico Ugo Costaguta 131 25th NED 718 Max Groen Bjorn Oude Avenhuis WVA Vinkeveen 131 26th ITA 950 Luca Carlini Rodolfo Rubino Ugo Costaguta 148 27th FRA 940 Olivier Thomas Paco Thomas CVLM 153 28th ITA 1110 Asia Poni Federica Grazioso Circolo Nautico Del Savio 157 29th NED 1058 Martin Wolters Niels Dieleman WVA Vinkeveen 163 30th NED 607 Martijn Jessurun Thijmen Santen WVA Vinkeveen‑Abcoude 163 31st FRA 1093 Alexandre Emanuel Caroline Andrevon Y.C.G.C. 165 32nd NED 994 Jochem Slikboer Henk Duit ZDandO 165 33rd NED 1076 Senne van Dijk Lukas van den Broek GWV Elfhoeven 172 34th FRA 1039 David Jones Sylvie Jones CLVM 172 35th NED 1020 Marjolein Hufen Liesbeth Boersma WV Braassemermeer 173 36th ITA 1613 Caterina Ridolfi Irene Baraldi Circolo Nautico Del Savio 181 37th GBR 1005 George Wilson Laura Wilson Netley SC 187 38th ITA 892 Giulia Rossi Adriana Campanella Persport Colico 194 39th SVK 772 Patrick von Morgen Samuel Lukacovic ALT RS 203 40th NED 1023 Mark den Heijer Francesco Maltoni ALSZV De Blauwe Schuit 207 41st NED 1019 Marije Willemsen Lonneke van Es K.M.V de Kaag 218 42nd ESP 763 Toni Roldan Laia Roldan CN Llanca 225 43rd ITA 103 Jacopo Meneghetti Alessandro Patalani AVNO 232 44th ITA 943 Edoardo Amodio Elena Perego Persport SSD 232 45th ITA 1619 Cecilia Rossi Lorenzo Andreani Persport Colico 235 46th FRA 1035 Francois Bergasse Ulrich Johanne Trefford 245 47th FRA 1563 Eric Gdalia Benoit frottier CNW 252 48th NED 1109 Joke Krijgsman Danielle Kortleve wsv noord zuid 254 49th BEL 935 Olivier Beyls Steve Jolley SYCOD Oostduinkerke 255 50th NED 1078 Mathijs Hoogvliet Twan van der Sande tbc 261 51st GBR 965 Anne Way Abigail Campbell Exe SC 262 52nd NED 670 Victor Oudsen Iris Prummel De Blauwe Schuit 263 53rd NED 864 Florine de Haan Evita Meerding G.W.V Elfhoeven 268 54th NED 18 Fleur Leijs Marieke Reitsma Blauwe Schuit 268 55th NED 837 Marinus van Sijdenborgh Eric van den Bandt ALSZV De Blauwe Schuit 269 56th NED 1075 Quirine de Haan Enno de Haan GWV Elfhoeven 274 57th SWE 749 Philip Beck Ylva Beck SS Kaparen 274 58th NED 1120 Martijn Verwoerd Dave Verwoerd EWVA 295 59th CZE 580 Robert Mazgaj Petr Jencek ALT RS 328 60th CZE 671 Milos Buril Lukas Majchrak ALT RS 342 61st CZE 626 Zdenek Eduard Kratochvil Klara Lejcarova ALT RS 353 62nd ITA 1051 Fabrizio Zarantonello Giulia Pelloja YC Acquafresca 378

About the RS500

The RS500 class has developed itself in the last years as a real international and good scene with racing all over Europe. Always trying to go to the best venues and nice fleets. With 63 teams from 10 countries the RS500 sailing scene is really international. The biggest teams are from the Netherlands, Italy, France and Sweden.

The RS500 is very often seen as the pathway boat after the RS Feva. In some countries it is positioned where the 420 was in the good old days. The RS500 class is a affordable and exiting boat for many youngsters and people young at heart.