Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
JOIN THE RACE JOIN THE 2017-18 RACE MAGAZINE DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL SOUVENIR RACE MAGAZINE Check out the latest photo galleries from the Clipper 2015-16 Race
UNICEF ABOUT UNICEF

Biggest ever Clipper Race sets sail from Liverpool in front of huge crowds

by Grace Kitching today at 6:43 pm 20 August 2017
Dare to Lead led the way as the Clipper Race 2017-18 starts © onEdition

The biggest ever edition of the 40,000-nautical mile Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, one of the world's toughest endurance challenges, involving higher participation numbers than ever before, got underway on the River Mersey, Liverpool, today, in front of thousands of spectators.

After heading out of the River Mersey and into the Irish Sea, the twelve-strong Clipper Race fleet is heading 6,400 nM south, the equivalent distance of ten Fastnet Races, through the Atlantic Ocean towards Punta del Este, Uruguay. This opening leg of the eleven-month series will take approximately 35 days to complete and is the longest ever in the race's 21-year history.

Clipper Race Chairman Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, who was there to see the fleet off, said: "The Clipper Race has got bigger and better with each edition and I can't help feeling incredibly proud as I watch our crew head off on what will certainly be a life changing journey."

712 non-professional crew, the most ever in its eleven editions, from all walks of life and including many who had no previous sailing experience, will take on Mother Nature in this ultimate ocean challenge, representing 41 different nationalities.

Adding, Sir Robin said: "Over the next eleven months, our crew and Skippers will get to face everything Mother Nature can throw at them. Upon their return they will have crossed many of the world's greatest oceans. Very few people on this planet get to say that."

A cannon blast marked the start of the race in sunny conditions with strong tide. With winds against them, the first mark was a test of trimming, tacking and spotting the wind. As the excited crowd looked on, GREAT Britain was the first team across the Start Line with Sanya Serenity Coast and Garmin less than a half a boat length behind.

With a short inshore circuit getting the race underway, Dare to Lead led the way over the line on the course's return loop with Garmin less than half a boat length behind.

Greenings and PSP Logistics struggled in the light airs and strong tide and HotelPlanner.com faltered on the start line but had one of the loudest cheers as it rounded the mark and has managed to keep in touch with the fleet as the teams now race into the Irish Sea.

Just ahead of slipping lines, Greg Schey, a 27-year-old doctor from Swansea, on board Qingdao said: "This is something that I've always wanted to do since I was knee-high to a grasshopper. It's one of the best adventures that you can possibly imagine. There is definitely part of me that wants to prove something to myself that I can do this."

Following their stopover in Uruguay, the teams will then head to Cape Town, Fremantle, Sydney, Hobart, The Whitsundays, Sanya, Qingdao, Seattle, Panama and New York before a final crossing of the Atlantic Ocean towards Derry-Londonderry.

The Clipper Race will return to Liverpool's Albert Dock almost a year later for Race Finish on Saturday 28 July 2018, where one of the twelve teams will be awarded the illustrious Clipper Race trophy.

Track the fleet at www.clipperroundtheworld.com

Related Articles

Clipper 2017-18 Race starts from Liverpool
Video as the fleet as they set of round the world Footage of the start of the Clipper 2017-18 Race Start from Liverpool, UK. Watch the departure ceremonies with coverage of the crews' farewell ceremony on stage, manning their boats and departing their moorings in Albert Dock. Posted today at 5:42 pm New challenge at sea for British Olympians
oining this year's GREAT Britain entry in the Clipper Race Joining this year's GREAT Britain entry in the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race are two athletes who have already spent their lives representing their country at the highest level. Posted on 19 Aug See the Clipper Race fleet in Liverpool
At the historic Albert Dock ahead of Sunday's race start The Clipper Race fleet looked majestic arriving at Liverpool's historic Albert Dock ahead of Race Start on Sunday 20 August. Posted on 18 Aug Nasdaq Clipper Race skipper revealed
Rob Graham has 10 days before his 40,000nm race Rob Graham, 39, from Angmering, West Sussex, has today been formally announced as the professional Skipper who will lead the Nasdaq team entry in the 40,000-nautical mile Clipper Race, the biggest round-the-world yacht race. Posted on 10 Aug Clipper Race fleet departs for Liverpool
Locals turn out as yachts leave Portsmouth Harbour Today the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race fleet began its delivery to Liverpool, ahead of Race Start on Sunday 20 August. Posted on 9 Aug 'St George Foundation' named as charity
By John Vearncombe in Clipper 2017-18 Race Sierra Leone street child charity, the St George Foundation are proud to announce that Hampshire resident John Vearncombe has chosen to fundraise for the charity as he takes part in this years round the world Clipper Race. Posted on 8 Aug Nasdaq 'Ignites Ambition' as Team Partner
In Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race Nasdaq is to be a Team Partner in the next edition of the unique Clipper Race, which sees a diverse cross-section of people from all walks of life put their everyday routines on hold to embark on the greatest ocean adventure around the planet. Posted on 7 Aug Clipper and Volvo fleets side-by-side
Taking over Portsmouth Harbour! The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race and the Volvo Ocean Race, found themselves as neighbours for the first time this week berthed in Gosport, UK at exciting milestones in their event countdowns. Posted on 4 Aug GREAT Britain team Skipper named
At Downing Street ahead of Clipper 2017-18 Race start Andy Burns, 31, from Lincolnshire, has today been formally announced as the Skipper who will lead the GREAT Britain team in the upcoming Clipper 2017-18 Race, during a special visit to 10 Downing Street today. Posted on 2 Aug Dare to Lead inspirational new team entry
In Clipper Round the World Yacht Race 2017-18 The Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race will feature a unique and inspirational new Team Partner, Dare To Lead, which will utilise the global platform to promote and develop teamwork, determination and leadership skills for its international crew. Posted on 2 Aug

Upcoming Events

Waldringfield SC Cadet and Laser Radial Cadet Week for Cadet and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 18 Aug to 22 Aug West Mersea YC Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies Mersea Race Week for Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies
West Mersea YC- 20 Aug to 26 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC IRC yachts and Sportsboats Abersoch Keelboat Week for IRC yachts and Sportsboats
South Caernarvonshire YC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug Hayling Island SC Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics Chichester Harbour Race Week for Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics
Hayling Island SC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Cadet National Championships for Cadet
South Caernarvonshire YC- 26 Aug to 31 Aug Bala SC Monohull dinghies August Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug Bala SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug Royal Victoria YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Merrydown Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Royal Victoria YC- 26 Aug to 27 Aug Kinsale YC Squib Irish southerns for Squib
Kinsale YC- 26 Aug to 27 Aug Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Open Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 28 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy