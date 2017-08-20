Please select your home edition
Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race Start from Liverpool

by Clipper Ventures today at 5:42 pm 20 August 2017

Footage of the start of the Clipper 2017-18 Race Start from Liverpool, UK. Watch the departure ceremonies with coverage of the crews' farewell ceremony on stage, manning their boats and departing their moorings in Albert Dock.

Followed by the fleet entering the Mersey and conducting a parade of sail along the waterfront for the tens of thousands of spectators and supporters.

Watch the helicopter footage of the Race Start on the River Mersey, as the yachts race around a tight circuit in front of the crowds before heading out to sea towards Punta del Este in Uruguay, their next port of call in this year-long 40,000 nautical mile ocean race around the planet.

Follow the fleet at www.clipperroundtheworld.com

