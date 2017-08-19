Sailingfast 420 National Championship at Helensburgh Sailing Club

Please select your home edition
Daniel Thompson and Dan Quaid from Wexford having fun during the Sailingfast 420 National Championship at Helensburgh © Mike Cattermole

What a week the 420s had at the Sailingfast sponsored Scottish Open and National Championships! After a long summer of the French Nationals in Brittany, the Open Euros in Athens and the Junior Euros in Garda, the fleet made the long trek north to Scotland for the first National Championship at Helensburgh since 2003; then won by local boy Luke Patience.

In 7 days the fleet achieved 2 days of training from Neil Marsden and Duncan Hepplewhite, that was focus on the newcomers to the fleet, 8 races in the Scottish Open and 10 races in the Nationals. The 420s excelled in the 13 to 25 knots wind that they were blessed with every day - although the Scottish weather also provided a fair amount of hydration from the sky on most days! No days lost and lots of smiling faces. The Navy also threw in a distraction with a Trident submarine silently departing from Faslane.

A submarine slips silently past the fleet during the Sailingfast 420 National Championship at Helensburgh - photo © Mike Cattermole
The week was won in convincing fashion by Niamh Harper and Ross Thompson with 6 race wins and nothing outside the top 3. It was great to have a win from a mixed crew, and although on the international circuit they have to compete in the Open Division with the boys, the mixed crews are certainly showing they are every bit as competitive, particularly in the stronger winds.

Alex Colquitt and Robert Giardelli in flying mode during the Sailingfast 420 National Championship at Helensburgh - photo © Mike Cattermole
In second place was Neil Marsden and Alex Hughes, showing that the class coach does know what he is talking about but he didn't have it all his own way! Alex Colquit and Robert Giardelli also sailing a consistent series to finish 3rd, with local boys Calum Bell and Josh Hale showing fantastic improvement to finish 4th and top juniors. Anna Burnet, current Nacra 17 Team GBR sailor, kindly agreed to award the prizes and show what 420 sailors can achieve!

Champions Naimh Harper and Ross Thomson with Anna Burnet (current Nacra 17 and ex-420 sailor) at the Sailingfast 420 National Championship at Helensburgh - photo © Dougie Bell
Helensburgh SC were great hosts and the club members did a wonderful job both on and off the water. A Highland Games evening and Black Tie Dinner, following by Scottish Dancing, gave a Scottish theme to the social evenings and provided an ideal opportunity for the whole fleet to get to know each other better - showing the new sailors what a friendly class the 420s are! A special thank you to Duncan Hepplewhite from Sailingfast for his generous sponsorship of the event and chandlery provision throughout the week. Sailingfast are the UK agent for Mackay 420s and supply Norths 420 sails.

Prize winners in the Sailingfast 420 National Championship at Helensburgh - photo © Dougie Bell
The next events are the Open Training at Draycote 16 - 17 September, coached Open at Lymington 23 a24 September and then it is back to the Worlds Qualifier at Weymouth 30 September - 1 October, sailing on a shared course with the 470s during their RYA Olympic Autumn Series.

Any sailors looking to transition to the 420 can check out the class website at http://gbr420.uk/, contact the class administrator at 420classoffice@gmail.com and the Sailing Secretary, Peter Collyer, at 420 sailingsecretary@gmail.com. Tim Rush, one of the class coaches, is happy to coordinate matching up new helms/crews.

Overall Results:
PlaceSail NoBow NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10Points
15610643Niamh HarperRoss ThomsonLoch Tummel SC113211113(DNS)14
25519069Neil MarsdenAlex HughesBlackpool SC2211252‑82219
35587126Alex ColquittRobert GiardelliWest Kirby SC3323‑53341123
45448115Calum BellJosh HaleHelensburgh SC4(RET)6566525342
5548527Bertie FisherOllie HawkinsLooe SC7677446‑104449
65453628Tom CollyerAaron Chadwick 6105113243(DNS)DNS66
75396666Adele YoungDaniels BurnsSpinaker SC548871386(DNS)DNS81
85416316Jennifer AbrahamDrew airleeHSC871198777(DNS)DNS86
95540221Josh WahaAndrew SturtHollowell SC109101010(RET)956RET91
105497980Daniel ThompsonDan QuaidWexford SC1212‑14129910127992
115547250Ellie ClarkLizzie CattermoleGrafham Water SC1614(DNS)DNS1211129107113
125468260Calum CookJohnny ThompsonFrensham Pond SC11594(RET)8DNS11DNSDNS114
135370346Maisie HarkessAnnabel HitchmoughBowmoor SC1516‑171415101313136115
145502636Haydn SewellWilliam HeathcoteRLymYC14(RET)1516131411141211120
155405714Sally LorimerPippa JonesItchenor SC1913131811(RET)RETDNS85131
165594351Emily BiggarJennifer WesleyLoch Venachar SC‑20171817161214151510134
175518939Archie PennBen WarringtonThorpe Bay Y C9846(DNS)OCSDNSDNSDNSDNS137
185637755Imogen BellfieldRebecca ColesAnnandale SC13151615(DNS)DNSDNSDNS9RET156
195404862Rachael McCluskeyIsabel WallworkRedesmere SC18(DNS)19RET14OCSDNSDNS118158
205611458Ellie WoottonAmy Jewell (RET)111213DNS15DNSDNSDNSDNS161
215198937Matthew McLullichRuben StokroosLoch Venachar SC1718(RET)19DNSDNSDNSDNS1412168
