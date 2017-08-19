Sailingfast 420 National Championship at Helensburgh Sailing Club

Daniel Thompson and Dan Quaid from Wexford having fun during the Sailingfast 420 National Championship at Helensburgh © Mike Cattermole Daniel Thompson and Dan Quaid from Wexford having fun during the Sailingfast 420 National Championship at Helensburgh © Mike Cattermole

by Rob Bellfield today at 5:27 pm

What a week the 420s had at the Sailingfast sponsored Scottish Open and National Championships! After a long summer of the French Nationals in Brittany, the Open Euros in Athens and the Junior Euros in Garda, the fleet made the long trek north to Scotland for the first National Championship at Helensburgh since 2003; then won by local boy Luke Patience.

In 7 days the fleet achieved 2 days of training from Neil Marsden and Duncan Hepplewhite, that was focus on the newcomers to the fleet, 8 races in the Scottish Open and 10 races in the Nationals. The 420s excelled in the 13 to 25 knots wind that they were blessed with every day - although the Scottish weather also provided a fair amount of hydration from the sky on most days! No days lost and lots of smiling faces. The Navy also threw in a distraction with a Trident submarine silently departing from Faslane.

The week was won in convincing fashion by Niamh Harper and Ross Thompson with 6 race wins and nothing outside the top 3. It was great to have a win from a mixed crew, and although on the international circuit they have to compete in the Open Division with the boys, the mixed crews are certainly showing they are every bit as competitive, particularly in the stronger winds.

In second place was Neil Marsden and Alex Hughes, showing that the class coach does know what he is talking about but he didn't have it all his own way! Alex Colquit and Robert Giardelli also sailing a consistent series to finish 3rd, with local boys Calum Bell and Josh Hale showing fantastic improvement to finish 4th and top juniors. Anna Burnet, current Nacra 17 Team GBR sailor, kindly agreed to award the prizes and show what 420 sailors can achieve!

Helensburgh SC were great hosts and the club members did a wonderful job both on and off the water. A Highland Games evening and Black Tie Dinner, following by Scottish Dancing, gave a Scottish theme to the social evenings and provided an ideal opportunity for the whole fleet to get to know each other better - showing the new sailors what a friendly class the 420s are! A special thank you to Duncan Hepplewhite from Sailingfast for his generous sponsorship of the event and chandlery provision throughout the week. Sailingfast are the UK agent for Mackay 420s and supply Norths 420 sails.

The next events are the Open Training at Draycote 16 - 17 September, coached Open at Lymington 23 a24 September and then it is back to the Worlds Qualifier at Weymouth 30 September - 1 October, sailing on a shared course with the 470s during their RYA Olympic Autumn Series.

Any sailors looking to transition to the 420 can check out the class website at http://gbr420.uk/, contact the class administrator at 420classoffice@gmail.com and the Sailing Secretary, Peter Collyer, at 420 sailingsecretary@gmail.com. Tim Rush, one of the class coaches, is happy to coordinate matching up new helms/crews.

Overall Results:

Place Sail No Bow No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 Points 1 56106 43 Niamh Harper Ross Thomson Loch Tummel SC 1 1 3 2 1 1 1 1 3 (DNS) 14 2 55190 69 Neil Marsden Alex Hughes Blackpool SC 2 2 1 1 2 5 2 ‑8 2 2 19 3 55871 26 Alex Colquitt Robert Giardelli West Kirby SC 3 3 2 3 ‑5 3 3 4 1 1 23 4 54481 15 Calum Bell Josh Hale Helensburgh SC 4 (RET) 6 5 6 6 5 2 5 3 42 5 54852 7 Bertie Fisher Ollie Hawkins Looe SC 7 6 7 7 4 4 6 ‑10 4 4 49 6 54536 28 Tom Collyer Aaron Chadwick 6 10 5 11 3 2 4 3 (DNS) DNS 66 7 53966 66 Adele Young Daniels Burns Spinaker SC 5 4 8 8 7 13 8 6 (DNS) DNS 81 8 54163 16 Jennifer Abraham Drew airlee HSC 8 7 11 9 8 7 7 7 (DNS) DNS 86 9 55402 21 Josh Waha Andrew Sturt Hollowell SC 10 9 10 10 10 (RET) 9 5 6 RET 91 10 54979 80 Daniel Thompson Dan Quaid Wexford SC 12 12 ‑14 12 9 9 10 12 7 9 92 11 55472 50 Ellie Clark Lizzie Cattermole Grafham Water SC 16 14 (DNS) DNS 12 11 12 9 10 7 113 12 54682 60 Calum Cook Johnny Thompson Frensham Pond SC 11 5 9 4 (RET) 8 DNS 11 DNS DNS 114 13 53703 46 Maisie Harkess Annabel Hitchmough Bowmoor SC 15 16 ‑17 14 15 10 13 13 13 6 115 14 55026 36 Haydn Sewell William Heathcote RLymYC 14 (RET) 15 16 13 14 11 14 12 11 120 15 54057 14 Sally Lorimer Pippa Jones Itchenor SC 19 13 13 18 11 (RET) RET DNS 8 5 131 16 55943 51 Emily Biggar Jennifer Wesley Loch Venachar SC ‑20 17 18 17 16 12 14 15 15 10 134 17 55189 39 Archie Penn Ben Warrington Thorpe Bay Y C 9 8 4 6 (DNS) OCS DNS DNS DNS DNS 137 18 56377 55 Imogen Bellfield Rebecca Coles Annandale SC 13 15 16 15 (DNS) DNS DNS DNS 9 RET 156 19 54048 62 Rachael McCluskey Isabel Wallwork Redesmere SC 18 (DNS) 19 RET 14 OCS DNS DNS 11 8 158 20 56114 58 Ellie Wootton Amy Jewell (RET) 11 12 13 DNS 15 DNS DNS DNS DNS 161 21 51989 37 Matthew McLullich Ruben Stokroos Loch Venachar SC 17 18 (RET) 19 DNS DNS DNS DNS 14 12 168