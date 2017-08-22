60th Anniversary Waldringfield Cadet Week – Days 1 & 2
18-22 August 2017
Some 26 Cadets and 12 Laser Radials arrived at Waldringfield SC for their annual Cadet Week, which is in its 60th Year and is being supported for the 10th Year running by sponsors Gill, Harken and local chandlery Seamark Nunn, plus Anglia Factors.
The 26 Cadets were made up of 16 racing in the Gold Fleet, plus 10 new helms in Silver Fleet, being coached by ex-Cadet sailors Ed Harris & Willow Bland. Thursday's sailing enjoyed some full-on breeze and challenging conditions with Silver fleet doing well to cope – the Gold Fleet, many fresh back from the Worlds in Holland, were led round by Hattie & Mish Collingridge who won all three races on day one to establish a commanding overall lead. 2nd overall was Angus Collingridge / Emilia Green, followed by Faye Chatterton / Amelia Mayhew in 3rd.
The Laser Radial fleet, comprised entirely with ex-Cadet sailors had some tough and very close racing, but the same 1-2-3 placings happened for all 3 races on Thursday – Harry Chatterton 1st, Jamie Harris 2nd and Archie Goodhead in 3rd.
Saturday's 2 points races took place in the morning back-to-back to benefit from the high tide, with the breeze still blowing at around 18-20 knots and a new race winner emerged in the shape of Bee Harris / Sam Goult who scored 1-2, but Hattie & Mish maintained their consistency with 2-1 with Faye/Amelia scoring 3-4.
The Radial fleet was joined on Saturday by Daisy Collingridge, straight off the overnight ferry from her excellent performance at the Radial Youth Worlds in Holland – predictably Daisy scored two bullets to put the boys firmly in their place!
Sunday will see the Silver Fleet boats move from coaching to racing and we look forward to seeing how their skills have improved. More reports to follow later this week!
Results after Day 2: (five races, 1 discard)
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|Pts
|Cadet Gold Fleet
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|9877
|Hattie Collingridge
|Mish Collingridge
|Waldringfield
|4
|2
|8553
|Angus Collingridge
|Emilia Green
|Waldringfield
|13
|3
|10001
|Faye Chatterton
|Ameila Mayhew
|Waldringfield
|13
|4
|10012
|Lia Fletcher
|Olivia Gowland
|Waldringfield
|16
|5
|9985
|Bettine Harris
|Sam Goult
|Bristol Corinthian / Frensham
|17
|6
|10007
|Kate White
|Rhona Enkel
|Waldringfield
|21
|7
|9983
|Hazel Whittle
|GwenThorogood
|Waldringfield
|25
|8
|9305
|Connor Line
|Toby Bush
|Waldringfield
|25
|9
|9994
|Lucie Nunn
|Elouise Mayhew
|Waldringfield
|33
|10
|9876
|Anna Wootton
|Imogen Mayhew
|Waldringfield
|38
|11
|10003
|Katy Lloyd
|Alex Enkel
|Waldringfield
|40
|12
|9992
|Charlotte Leigh
|Emilia Mayhew
|Waldringfield
|41
|13
|999
|Daisy Nunn
|Lucy Rains
|Waldringfield
|44
|14
|9321
|Bea Green
|Annabel Whittle
|Waldringfield
|45
|15
|9369
|Ethan Davey
|Oscar Bush
|Waldringfield
|46
|16
|9156
|Jamie Goodhead
|Fraser Whitmore
|Waldringfield
|58
|Laser Radial Fleet
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|173487
|Harry Chatterton
|
|Waldringfield
|5
|2
|201395
|Jamie Harris
|
|Bristol Corinthian
|8
|3
|118118
|Archie Goodhead
|
|Waldringfield
|13
|4
|207301
|Claudia Mancini
|
|Fishers Green
|18
|5
|200854
|Alex Bell‑Jones
|
|Waldringfield
|20
|6
|176817
|Katie Spark
|
|Waldringfield
|23
|7
|210220
|Daisy Collingridge
|
|Waldringfield
|24
|8
|822
|Alex Eaton
|
|Waldringfield
|28
|9
|122
|Luke Minchin
|
|Waldringfield
|33
|10
|174581
|Archie Penn
|
|Waldringfield
|44
|11
|TBA
|Ben Warrington
|
|Thorpe Bay
|44
|12
|TBA
|Ellie Wootton
|
|Waldringfield
|44
