60th Anniversary Waldringfield Cadet Week – Days 1 & 2

by Andrew Nunn today at 4:50 pm

Some 26 Cadets and 12 Laser Radials arrived at Waldringfield SC for their annual Cadet Week, which is in its 60th Year and is being supported for the 10th Year running by sponsors Gill, Harken and local chandlery Seamark Nunn, plus Anglia Factors.

The 26 Cadets were made up of 16 racing in the Gold Fleet, plus 10 new helms in Silver Fleet, being coached by ex-Cadet sailors Ed Harris & Willow Bland. Thursday's sailing enjoyed some full-on breeze and challenging conditions with Silver fleet doing well to cope – the Gold Fleet, many fresh back from the Worlds in Holland, were led round by Hattie & Mish Collingridge who won all three races on day one to establish a commanding overall lead. 2nd overall was Angus Collingridge / Emilia Green, followed by Faye Chatterton / Amelia Mayhew in 3rd.

The Laser Radial fleet, comprised entirely with ex-Cadet sailors had some tough and very close racing, but the same 1-2-3 placings happened for all 3 races on Thursday – Harry Chatterton 1st, Jamie Harris 2nd and Archie Goodhead in 3rd.

Saturday's 2 points races took place in the morning back-to-back to benefit from the high tide, with the breeze still blowing at around 18-20 knots and a new race winner emerged in the shape of Bee Harris / Sam Goult who scored 1-2, but Hattie & Mish maintained their consistency with 2-1 with Faye/Amelia scoring 3-4.

The Radial fleet was joined on Saturday by Daisy Collingridge, straight off the overnight ferry from her excellent performance at the Radial Youth Worlds in Holland – predictably Daisy scored two bullets to put the boys firmly in their place!

Sunday will see the Silver Fleet boats move from coaching to racing and we look forward to seeing how their skills have improved. More reports to follow later this week!

Results after Day 2: (five races, 1 discard)

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club Pts Cadet Gold Fleet 1 9877 Hattie Collingridge Mish Collingridge Waldringfield 4 2 8553 Angus Collingridge Emilia Green Waldringfield 13 3 10001 Faye Chatterton Ameila Mayhew Waldringfield 13 4 10012 Lia Fletcher Olivia Gowland Waldringfield 16 5 9985 Bettine Harris Sam Goult Bristol Corinthian / Frensham 17 6 10007 Kate White Rhona Enkel Waldringfield 21 7 9983 Hazel Whittle GwenThorogood Waldringfield 25 8 9305 Connor Line Toby Bush Waldringfield 25 9 9994 Lucie Nunn Elouise Mayhew Waldringfield 33 10 9876 Anna Wootton Imogen Mayhew Waldringfield 38 11 10003 Katy Lloyd Alex Enkel Waldringfield 40 12 9992 Charlotte Leigh Emilia Mayhew Waldringfield 41 13 999 Daisy Nunn Lucy Rains Waldringfield 44 14 9321 Bea Green Annabel Whittle Waldringfield 45 15 9369 Ethan Davey Oscar Bush Waldringfield 46 16 9156 Jamie Goodhead Fraser Whitmore Waldringfield 58 Laser Radial Fleet 1 173487 Harry Chatterton Waldringfield 5 2 201395 Jamie Harris Bristol Corinthian 8 3 118118 Archie Goodhead Waldringfield 13 4 207301 Claudia Mancini Fishers Green 18 5 200854 Alex Bell‑Jones Waldringfield 20 6 176817 Katie Spark Waldringfield 23 7 210220 Daisy Collingridge Waldringfield 24 8 822 Alex Eaton Waldringfield 28 9 122 Luke Minchin Waldringfield 33 10 174581 Archie Penn Waldringfield 44 11 TBA Ben Warrington Thorpe Bay 44 12 TBA Ellie Wootton Waldringfield 44