Crewsaver 2015 Lifejackets
60th Anniversary Waldringfield Cadet Week – Days 1 & 2

by Andrew Nunn today at 4:50 pm 18-22 August 2017

Some 26 Cadets and 12 Laser Radials arrived at Waldringfield SC for their annual Cadet Week, which is in its 60th Year and is being supported for the 10th Year running by sponsors Gill, Harken and local chandlery Seamark Nunn, plus Anglia Factors.

The 26 Cadets were made up of 16 racing in the Gold Fleet, plus 10 new helms in Silver Fleet, being coached by ex-Cadet sailors Ed Harris & Willow Bland. Thursday's sailing enjoyed some full-on breeze and challenging conditions with Silver fleet doing well to cope – the Gold Fleet, many fresh back from the Worlds in Holland, were led round by Hattie & Mish Collingridge who won all three races on day one to establish a commanding overall lead. 2nd overall was Angus Collingridge / Emilia Green, followed by Faye Chatterton / Amelia Mayhew in 3rd.

The Laser Radial fleet, comprised entirely with ex-Cadet sailors had some tough and very close racing, but the same 1-2-3 placings happened for all 3 races on Thursday – Harry Chatterton 1st, Jamie Harris 2nd and Archie Goodhead in 3rd.

Saturday's 2 points races took place in the morning back-to-back to benefit from the high tide, with the breeze still blowing at around 18-20 knots and a new race winner emerged in the shape of Bee Harris / Sam Goult who scored 1-2, but Hattie & Mish maintained their consistency with 2-1 with Faye/Amelia scoring 3-4.

Waldringfield Cadet Week underway - photo © Alexis Smith
Waldringfield Cadet Week underway - photo © Alexis Smith

The Radial fleet was joined on Saturday by Daisy Collingridge, straight off the overnight ferry from her excellent performance at the Radial Youth Worlds in Holland – predictably Daisy scored two bullets to put the boys firmly in their place!

Waldringfield Cadet Week underway - photo © Alexis Smith
Waldringfield Cadet Week underway - photo © Alexis Smith

Sunday will see the Silver Fleet boats move from coaching to racing and we look forward to seeing how their skills have improved. More reports to follow later this week!

Results after Day 2: (five races, 1 discard)

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubPts
Cadet Gold Fleet     
19877Hattie CollingridgeMish CollingridgeWaldringfield4
28553Angus CollingridgeEmilia GreenWaldringfield13
310001Faye ChattertonAmeila MayhewWaldringfield13
410012Lia FletcherOlivia GowlandWaldringfield16
59985Bettine HarrisSam GoultBristol Corinthian / Frensham17
610007Kate WhiteRhona EnkelWaldringfield21
79983Hazel WhittleGwenThorogoodWaldringfield25
89305Connor LineToby BushWaldringfield25
99994Lucie NunnElouise MayhewWaldringfield33
109876Anna WoottonImogen MayhewWaldringfield38
1110003Katy LloydAlex EnkelWaldringfield40
129992Charlotte LeighEmilia MayhewWaldringfield41
13999Daisy NunnLucy RainsWaldringfield44
149321Bea GreenAnnabel WhittleWaldringfield45
159369Ethan DaveyOscar BushWaldringfield46
169156Jamie GoodheadFraser WhitmoreWaldringfield58
Laser Radial Fleet     
1173487Harry Chatterton Waldringfield5
2201395Jamie Harris Bristol Corinthian8
3118118Archie Goodhead Waldringfield13
4207301Claudia Mancini Fishers Green18
5200854Alex Bell‑Jones Waldringfield20
6176817Katie Spark Waldringfield23
7210220Daisy Collingridge Waldringfield24
8822Alex Eaton Waldringfield28
9122Luke Minchin Waldringfield33
10174581Archie Penn Waldringfield44
11TBABen Warrington Thorpe Bay44
12TBAEllie Wootton Waldringfield44
