Melges 20 U.S. National Championship at Sail Newport - Overall

by International Melges 20 Class Association today at 7:10 am 17-19 August 2017

A massive round of congratulations is in order for newly crowned Drew Freides on PACIFIC YANKEE. He and his team which includes Morgan Reeser and Charlie Smythe are the 2017 Melges 20 U.S. National Champions.

It took eight challenging races over the course of three days and Freides' extremely consistent performances to ultimately win the event by one point, ahead of John Kilroy's SAMBA PA TI finishing second. Jason Michas' MIDNIGHT BLUE came third, Liam Kilroy's WILDMAN was fourth and Jim Wilson's OLEANDER rounded out the final top five standings.

As Friday's rain gave way to a hot sun and blue skies, the wind went with it and Saturday morning looked like the perfect day for water skiing instead of sailboat racing. After a brief delay, PRO Anderson Reggio sent the fleet to the outside ocean race course to take advantage of a slowly filling seabreeze. As teams made their way past infamous Castle Hill, they were greeted with 6-7 ft swell, confused seas and no wind, leaving a portion of the fleet questioning the decision to enjoy Thames Street the night prior.

After a brief postponement to let the breeze continue to build and settle, Race Seven got underway with 6-7 kts out of the Southwest. Making no mistake about his intentions to seal the win, Freides started at the boat, tacked, legged it out into the right corner and took advantage of a nice starboard tack angle and pressure. The only boat besting Freides was Wilson who nailed the first beat on the right side, leading wire-to-wire for the win. Freides followed in second, and Daniel Thielman on KUAI was third. Kilroy had a tough time getting back from the left side of the course, but fought hard to grab eighth. The spread in points gave Freides the overall win with a race to spare.

In the final race of the day, Kilroy showed that his first race on Saturday was a fluke and took his fourth bullet of the series, cementing a second place finish overall. Capping off a stellar day, Wilson grabbed second, moving him up to finish the event fifth overall. Liam Kilroy sailed consistent to finish fourth. A very fast and well sailed team on MIDNIGHT BLUE capped off the event with a final day 4-5 scoreline to secure third overall.

Pacific Yankee wins the Melges 20 U.S. Nationals - photo © Double Shot Studios
Pacific Yankee wins the Melges 20 U.S. Nationals - photo © Double Shot Studios
Samba Pa Ti finishes 2nd in the Melges 20 U.S. Nationals - photo © Double Shot Studios
Samba Pa Ti finishes 2nd in the Melges 20 U.S. Nationals - photo © Double Shot Studios
Midnight Blue finishes 3rd in the Melges 20 U.S. Nationals - photo © Double Shot Studios
Midnight Blue finishes 3rd in the Melges 20 U.S. Nationals - photo © Double Shot Studios

A very special thanks

As always, thanks to all the teams who participated - without you this event would not have been possible. A round to appreciation goes out the PRO Anderson Reggio and his Sail Newport Race Committee, most notably Emily Greagori and Vinnie Pattavina for a very professionally executed and managed event. Special thanks to goods provided by Farmer Willies Ginger Beer and BoatBrim.

Next Up

Eyes will shift back to Europe one last time before the World Championship hosted by the New York Yacht Club for the Russian Open on September 1-3, the fifth and final event of the 2017 Melges 20 World League. Beyond the Worlds, two final events in Japan will take place, and the 2017-18 Miami Winter Series cranks up again in December.

Media and Racing Coverage

As with other Melges 20 events around the world, racing updates will be posted online at the Official Melges 20 Facebook Page. Be sure to also follow the fleet on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Tune in for the latest racing information, results, video interviews and photos at melges20.com.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoYacht NameOwner/SkipperR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8Pts
1  USA 300PACIFIC YANKEEDrew Freides4132212415
2  USA 13131Samba Pa TiJohn Kilroy5211158116
3  USA 228Midnight BlueJason Michas3547334527
4  USA 311WILDMANLiam Kilroy28236215629
5  USA 250OLEANDERJames Wilson6965DNF101239
6  USA 414CINGHIALERob Wilber8474497DNS43
7  USA 7676KUAIDaniel Thielman931012573845
8  USA 305Midnight SunAlexis Michas76588169346
9  RUS 898RUSSIAN BOGATYRSVladimir Prosikhin1711676131149
10  USA 306TALISMANJohn Bailey14109141085763
11  ISV 1315CRUZAN RHODE Timothy Pitts1211813131161273
12  RUS 265RUSSOTRANSYurii Morozov13131315164121080
13  USA 280BOBSLEDBob Moran16141410111211981
14  USA 225FlygfiskTom Kassberg1016129914141482
15  JPN 271GimletTamotsu Aritomo111515111215101387
16  AUS 308Dark StarJohn Bacon1512161715171615106
17  JPN 224TEMPUSKoji Matsumoto1818DNF1614131716112
18  USA 227KINETICBob Hayward1717DNSDNSDNSDNSDNSDNS129

