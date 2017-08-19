Melges 20 U.S. National Championship at Sail Newport - Overall

by International Melges 20 Class Association today at 7:10 am

A massive round of congratulations is in order for newly crowned Drew Freides on PACIFIC YANKEE. He and his team which includes Morgan Reeser and Charlie Smythe are the 2017 Melges 20 U.S. National Champions.

It took eight challenging races over the course of three days and Freides' extremely consistent performances to ultimately win the event by one point, ahead of John Kilroy's SAMBA PA TI finishing second. Jason Michas' MIDNIGHT BLUE came third, Liam Kilroy's WILDMAN was fourth and Jim Wilson's OLEANDER rounded out the final top five standings.

As Friday's rain gave way to a hot sun and blue skies, the wind went with it and Saturday morning looked like the perfect day for water skiing instead of sailboat racing. After a brief delay, PRO Anderson Reggio sent the fleet to the outside ocean race course to take advantage of a slowly filling seabreeze. As teams made their way past infamous Castle Hill, they were greeted with 6-7 ft swell, confused seas and no wind, leaving a portion of the fleet questioning the decision to enjoy Thames Street the night prior.

After a brief postponement to let the breeze continue to build and settle, Race Seven got underway with 6-7 kts out of the Southwest. Making no mistake about his intentions to seal the win, Freides started at the boat, tacked, legged it out into the right corner and took advantage of a nice starboard tack angle and pressure. The only boat besting Freides was Wilson who nailed the first beat on the right side, leading wire-to-wire for the win. Freides followed in second, and Daniel Thielman on KUAI was third. Kilroy had a tough time getting back from the left side of the course, but fought hard to grab eighth. The spread in points gave Freides the overall win with a race to spare.

In the final race of the day, Kilroy showed that his first race on Saturday was a fluke and took his fourth bullet of the series, cementing a second place finish overall. Capping off a stellar day, Wilson grabbed second, moving him up to finish the event fifth overall. Liam Kilroy sailed consistent to finish fourth. A very fast and well sailed team on MIDNIGHT BLUE capped off the event with a final day 4-5 scoreline to secure third overall.

A very special thanks

As always, thanks to all the teams who participated - without you this event would not have been possible. A round to appreciation goes out the PRO Anderson Reggio and his Sail Newport Race Committee, most notably Emily Greagori and Vinnie Pattavina for a very professionally executed and managed event. Special thanks to goods provided by Farmer Willies Ginger Beer and BoatBrim.

Next Up

Eyes will shift back to Europe one last time before the World Championship hosted by the New York Yacht Club for the Russian Open on September 1-3, the fifth and final event of the 2017 Melges 20 World League. Beyond the Worlds, two final events in Japan will take place, and the 2017-18 Miami Winter Series cranks up again in December.

Media and Racing Coverage

As with other Melges 20 events around the world, racing updates will be posted online at the Official Melges 20 Facebook Page. Be sure to also follow the fleet on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Tune in for the latest racing information, results, video interviews and photos at melges20.com.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Yacht Name Owner/Skipper R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 Pts 1 USA 300 PACIFIC YANKEE Drew Freides 4 1 3 2 2 1 2 4 15 2 USA 13131 Samba Pa Ti John Kilroy 5 2 1 1 1 5 8 1 16 3 USA 228 Midnight Blue Jason Michas 3 5 4 7 3 3 4 5 27 4 USA 311 WILDMAN Liam Kilroy 2 8 2 3 6 2 15 6 29 5 USA 250 OLEANDER James Wilson 6 9 6 5 DNF 10 1 2 39 6 USA 414 CINGHIALE Rob Wilber 8 4 7 4 4 9 7 DNS 43 7 USA 7676 KUAI Daniel Thielman 9 3 10 12 5 7 3 8 45 8 USA 305 Midnight Sun Alexis Michas 7 6 5 8 8 16 9 3 46 9 RUS 898 RUSSIAN BOGATYRS Vladimir Prosikhin 1 7 11 6 7 6 13 11 49 10 USA 306 TALISMAN John Bailey 14 10 9 14 10 8 5 7 63 11 ISV 1315 CRUZAN RHODE Timothy Pitts 12 11 8 13 13 11 6 12 73 12 RUS 265 RUSSOTRANS Yurii Morozov 13 13 13 15 16 4 12 10 80 13 USA 280 BOBSLED Bob Moran 16 14 14 10 11 12 11 9 81 14 USA 225 Flygfisk Tom Kassberg 10 16 12 9 9 14 14 14 82 15 JPN 271 Gimlet Tamotsu Aritomo 11 15 15 11 12 15 10 13 87 16 AUS 308 Dark Star John Bacon 15 12 16 17 15 17 16 15 106 17 JPN 224 TEMPUS Koji Matsumoto 18 18 DNF 16 14 13 17 16 112 18 USA 227 KINETIC Bob Hayward 17 17 DNS DNS DNS DNS DNS DNS 129