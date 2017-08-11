Allen Enterprise Nationals at South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club - Overall

by Phil Bevan today at 9:08 pm

The Enterprise Class held its National Championship this year at Abersoch, hosted by South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club, from 6th to 11th August. The event was generously sponsored by Allen, Rooster, Selden, SpeedSix, and T&L Leasing.

Attendance was down on recent years, but it was still very competitive on the water and very sociable off the water. In this one design class boats ranged from the latest epoxy creations to the traditional varnished wooden boats. Two of the top three were over twenty years old, Tony Prior built boats.

An interesting development this year was the number of fathers attending with their daughters. The girls both sailed and partied hard!

The first day was disappointing with no racing taking place, but this was of little consequence in what turned out to be an absolutely excellent week of racing. The Race Team, led by Chris Hoppins, did a brilliant job with very little waiting around on the water and great courses.

In the first day of racing, Monday, 3 races were held in a nice F3 out in the bay. Phil and Laura Bevan won the first race, followed by Dave and Beth Porter (note the "father / daughter" theme). Race 2 and 3 were won by Jeremy and Rebecca Stephens (another "father / daughter" team). Phil Ford and Jane Humpage (not father and daughter) were second in Race 2 and Martin and Abigail Honnor (yes – "father / daughter") were second in race 3.

The second day brought more wind, F4. This proved to the liking of Paul Hobson and Craig Wheatley who banged in two bullets in races 4 and 5. There was a slight drama during race 5 when Paul and Craig got to the windward mark only to realise they had no idea where the wing mark was. The fleet blindly followed them towards the shore, until eventually the mark was spotted way downwind. The fleet then peeled off to go virtually side by side down what was now a run. Martin and Abigail came second in race 4 and Jeremy and Rebecca second in race 5.

Racing resumed on the Thursday after the lay-day. Race 6 was held in light winds F2/3 with the windward mark under the cliffs towards Pwllheli. This resulted in some big holes and interesting wind shifts. There were some big place changes; one of the more dramatic being when Phil and Laura whilst near the front of the fleet took an extreme left route on the second beat leaving the rest of the fleet to head out to sea – only to lose at least 10 places. At the end, it was the reigning National Champion, Tim Sadler sailing with Millie Pryke that mastered the conditions to get the win. Ann Jackson and Alan Skeens were second.

For the second race of the day (race 7), the course was re-set towards the west in better wind. A slight pin bias and a favoured left side saw the leading group of boats emerge from there. Phil and Jane, Phil and Laura, and Tim and Millie, rounded the windward mark in that order. Tim however timed his gybes to perfection to pull ahead on the run. These three pulled out ahead and after a close battle, it was Tim and Millie who got their second win of the day, followed by Phil and Jane, then Phil and Laura.

The entertainment for Thursday night included the very popular band "Elephant Juice". It all got very lively with the fleet going for it in their fancy-dress costumes. Two new Selden booms were on offer – one auction, one raffle. Seeing what was to come the following day, this was very appropriate. The fancy dress was "Pirates" or "name of your boat". Charles Morrish sails "Tutu Won One Too" (boat number 22112 get-it?) and hence, after bribery of £200 to the RNLI, he actually wore a tutu!

The forecast for Friday had always been rather scary looking. So, when the fleet gathered on the beach with the wind howling, there was more than a degree of trepidation. However, this turned out to be one of those days that anyone taking part will never forget. What followed was "the mother of all dinghy races", a day of drama, for some a day of carnage. Getting down to the start was exhilarating enough, but then the wind and waves increased! Ges Brown and Julie Moore decided to live up to their boat name "Wimp" and headed in.

This was the Facebook conversation that took place when the crews were asked about their recollections of the race:

"Race 8 – it was too windy and Millie wanted to cry for the majority" - Millie

"I was terrified and thought I was honestly going to die" - Becca

"I cried" – Beth

"Had a lil' birthday girl paddy" - Beth

"Think I got whiplash from them waves" - Meg

"It was literally like being waterboarded for the entirety of the beat" – Millie

"At least nobody died" – Millie

"Race 8 us and the Bevans were always right next to each other on the runs and me and Laura just pulled terrified faces at each other the whole way down" - Becca

As the boats lined up for the start, there was a large bunch at the committee boat. Phil and Laura came close to T-boning the committee boat, only to be saved at the last minute. The boat below, Andy and Sarah Gomm, got a bit too close to Nick Jackson and Molly Nixon their boom snapped as it touched Nick and Molly's foredeck. They were the first of many retirements. Phil and Laura therefore fluked the perfect start.

The beat was hard work with mains frequently flogging. Paul and Craig were doing well when their kicker failed and they had to stop for repairs. At the windward mark it was Martin and Abigail first closely followed by Phil and Laura. If the upwind leg had been full on, what came next was a whole different league. The wind had been against the tide and a big swell had built up. Martin on rounding the spacer mark and bearing away onto the run, immediately got swept out of the boat, followed by a spectacular capsize and an "expletive deleted". For those who successfully bore away, the run involved going airborne off the waves with frequent wild rolls and mighty crashes into the backs of waves. With a gate at the bottom, it was in theory possible to get round without a gybe, but most had to do at least one gybe a lap. Down the first run Jeremy and Rebecca showed outstanding (foolhardy, idiotic) downwind speed to fly past Phil and Laura to lead through the gate. However, Phil and Laura had mastered the upwind better and were clearly ahead by the windward mark. They nearly lost it though when, after bearing way onto the run, they had a coming together with a boat on the beat. Yet again Jeremy and Rebecca went for broke and let it rip downwind. They sneaked into the lead just before the finish, but having sailed hotter angles needed to do two extra gybes to get through the gate. This allowed Phil and Laura to get on the inside and claim their second race win. Slightly further back, Tim and Millie had rounded the windward mark in 3rd place – enough to get them on the podium overall. Unfortunately for them a charge to the left of the run didn't work out and Ann and Alan, Jon Woodward and Karen Alexander, and Paul and Craig got through.

The drama hadn't finished though, as a whole fleet of beating offshore racing yachts with dozens of crew on the rail decided they had to sail the Enterprise course and one went right through the leeward gate!

With enough excitement having taken place, the race officer decided to call it a day – and the end of the championship. That just left a long, long beat in something close to a F7 to get back ashore!

With the points all added up it was a clear and well deserved overall win for Jeremy and Becca Stephens. They finished in the top 10 in all races with a discard of 7th. This is their first National Championship victory and are a popular and well-liked team. Phil Ford and Jane Humpage came second, for the second time in a row, with Phil and Laura Bevan in third. Last year's winner Tim Sadler came fourth.

Silver fleet was won by Andy and Sarah Gomm. Bronze fleet was won by Paul Young and Emma Coleman. First under 21 helm was James Driver and first under 18 crew was Molly Nixon. First Lady helm and first Veteran was Ann Jackson crewed by Alan Skeens, who were only one place ahead of Alice Allen and Sharkey. First married couple was Jane and Nick Scutt.

Rooster donated sets of jib sheets for the boat that came last in each race – but you couldn't win more than one set. So, with 9 races planned – a lot of boats now sport some fancy new ropes. The lowest placed boat, all races completed (not last overall and including that last race!) went to Robin Broomfield and Paul Bloomfield, who also won the Allen Best Improver nomination for demonstrating the most competitive improvement over the championship week.

It was an excellent championship; superb sailing, brilliantly organised, and fantastic fun! Once again, many thanks to our valuable sponsors: to Allen for the very generous overall prizes; to Selden for donating two booms for raffle and auction; to T&L Leasing for sponsoring the social events, to SpeedSix for their great race day prizes and hull polish for all; and Rooster for the last place jib sheet prizes and neckwarmers all round.

The next National Championship event will be the Youths (under 21) to be held at Bristol Corinthian YC on the weekend of 23rd / 24th September, this having had to be moved from Barnt Green SC on 2nd/3rd September due to maintenance work and lack of water. There will be training on the Saturday provided by acclaimed coach, Adam Bowers, and the actual championship races on the Sunday.

Overall Results:

If you finished in the top ten at the Enterprise nationals then enter your Gear Guide information here

Pos Sail No Boat Name Helm Crew Club Fleet R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 Pts 1st 22652 THAT'S ENTERTAINMENT Jeremy Stephens Rebecca Stephens Penzance SC Gold ‑7 1 1 6 2 4 5 2 21 2nd 23270 KITTY Phil Ford Jane Humpage Bristol Corinthian YC Gold 3 2 6 5 5 ‑20 2 8 31 3rd 22439 FLOOZY Phil Bevan Laura Bevan Grafham Water SC Gold 1 3 13 9 4 ‑14 3 1 34 4th 23384 Tim Sadler Millie Pryke Yorkshire Dales SC Gold 11 4 3 10 ‑14 1 1 6 36 5th 23411 BLUE JOB ON TOP Paul Hobson Craig Wheatley Beaver SC Gold ‑16 7 10 1 1 3 11 5 38 6th 22619 RIOT VAN Martin Honnor Abigail Honnor Ogston SC Gold 8 9 2 2 (DSQ) 5 4 12 42 7th 23349 TO INFIRMITY & BEYOND Ann Jackson Alan Skeens Burghfield SC Gold 4 8 12 14 3 2 (DSQ) 3 46 8th 22501 BLUE JOB Alice Allen Sharkey Bristol Corinthian YC Gold 5 ‑18 7 4 10 9 16 13 64 9th 23344 HUNKY DORY James Driver Stephen Driver North London SA Gold (DSQ) 10 8 12 6 7 14 7 64 10th 22102 David Porter Beth Porter West Lancs YC Gold 2 15 11 ‑19 8 8 19 16 79 11th 23410 WIMP Ges Brown Julie Moore South Caernarvonshire YC Gold 12 11 4 18 16 13 9 (RET) 83 12th 23015 WEDG‑E Nick Jackson Molly Nixon Burghfield SC Gold 6 21 25 7 11 10 8 (RET) 88 13th 22418 LIMITED EDITION Andy Gomm Sarah Gomm Ogston SC Silver 13 13 18 8 18 6 13 (RET) 89 14th 22451 Ben Hill Gabe Hill West Lancs YC Silver 19 5 ‑24 21 20 11 7 10 93 15th 22112 TUTU WON ONE TOO Charles Morrish Marc Heger St Mary's Loch SC Silver 21 ‑25 5 13 12 15 15 14 95 16th 23089 SIMPLY RED Jon Woodward Karen Alexander South Staffordshire SC Gold (DSQ) 24 14 3 7 19 DSQ 4 100 17th 19876 SUBSONIC WHINKLE Matt Johnson Hannah Sadler Weir Wood SC Silver 10 6 20 23 19 ‑24 6 17 101 18th 22702 ESPADARTE Jane Scutt Nick Scutt Middle Nene SC Silver 14 17 ‑19 16 15 18 10 11 101 19th 22272 CATCHMEIFUCAN Charles Adams Megan Adams West Lancs YC Silver 9 16 15 20 ‑23 16 17 9 102 20th 23346 BAD BOUTROS Phil Snewin Ros Coleman South Caernarvonshire YC Silver 20 12 9 17 13 ‑23 18 15 104 21st 23351 BIG SUMMER BLOW OUT Johnny Allen James Hobson Bristol Corinthian YC Silver 15 19 21 15 9 12 20 (RET) 111 22nd 22901 OUT OF THE BLUE Paul Young Emma Coleman Midland SC Bronze 18 20 22 11 21 ‑26 12 20 124 23rd 22935 MALABAR Chris Palmer Beatrice Botticelli Penarth YC Bronze 17 14 17 24 22 17 22 (RET) 133 24th 21932 UM Ben Burrows Beatrix Burrows West Oxfordshire SC Bronze 23 22 16 25 24 21 ‑26 21 152 25th 23140 MY AIM IS TRUE Richard Leach Chris Keatley Penarth YC Bronze 22 ‑26 23 22 17 25 24 19 152 26th 22705 TWO BEE's Robin Broomfield Paul Bloomfield Minima YC Bronze 26 ‑28 27 28 27 22 23 18 171 27th 23312 AKANGRA Peter Rendall Helen Cummins Penarth YC Bronze 24 23 26 26 25 27 21 (RET) 172 28th 23245 John Berry Neil Bawden Etherow SC Bronze 25 27 28 27 26 28 25 (RET) 186