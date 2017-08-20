Harken UK 2017 Musto Skiff Nationals at Brightlingsea Sailing Club - Day 2
by Ashby, Peake, Pelley & Associates today at 8:16 pm
17-20 August 2017
Race 4
After a day spent bimbling and walking in the beautiful Essex countryside, the fleet were chomping at the bit to get back out on the water.
Race 4 and the wind on the course was a shifty 12-15 knots on a high tide with the sea state choppy, particularly in the last third of the run due to the committee boat laid close to the leeward shore.
Racing got underway at 10:40 with all sailors clear on the first time of asking with a general right/left split in the fleet with the right paying.
Andy Peaky rounded first with a good lead. Dan Kilsby, Jason Rickards and Paul Moley Molesworth keeping Keen honest. Peaky went right up the second beat, with George Hand and Bruce Keen closing in. Peaky managed to hold them off up to the windward mark and although the gaps narrowed down the final run, held on to take the win, closely followed by Hand and Keen.
Although much was expected of Graeme Oliver's return to the fleet after a five year absence, he didn't manage to fulfil his former potential. Tired and bruised, he limped home just inside the top 10, behind many of his previous conquests. As could have been forecast, Oliver's main woes were with his equipment, rather than any lack of skill, courage or nous. Little did he know, the nightmare had only just begun...
Race 5
The ressure had increased to 18-20 knots and everybody was keen to start the next race. Neil Ashby led off the start closely followed by Ian Trotter up the left hand side of the course, which paid off very favourably. Ashby was first round the windward mark, Trotter second and the pack close on their heels. The wind shifted again and the second beat was favouring the right hand side this time. The steep chop was taking no prisoners on the runs with several capsizes and a high rate of attrition. At the bottom mark Dan Kilsby and Neil Ashby arrived at the mark at the same time making for an epic finish with Kilsby just ahead but dropping the kite and Ashby deploying his full 105kg frame to fly the kite over the finish line but only just!
Once again Graeme Oliver was nowhere to be seen at the front of the fleet adding more insult to his first race woes. His borrowed boat was allegedly the weakest link in his otherwise flawless campaign.
Race 6
The final race of the day saw wind gusting to 20kts and an even nastier chop! The fleet was led around the windward by Keen followed by Jamie Hilton and Dan Trotter. Bruce took a quick trip down the mine and Jamie capsized at the drop leaving Dan Trotter leading round the bottom mark from Dan Kilsby and Tom Wright. The rest of the fleet were generally scattered across the course with keeping the mast above the boat the best tactic of the day. Tom sailed an excellent beat to win from Dan Trotter then Dan Kilsby. Bruce made a blinding recovery to finish a very close 4th.
Goliver had a poor first beat rounding in twentieth or so but bore away like a pro looking like he meant business. After a small amount of consideration a blue kite emerged from the chute, shortly followed by a trip down the mine, cementing his mid-fleet position. Ashby and Pelley took great amusement in this brave gamble whilst conservatively sailing down the final run minus their kites.
Back ashore the fleet enjoyed another fine feast courtesy of Brightlingsea SC and look forward to a slightly more gentle day tomorrow with 10-12 knots forecast. The leaderboard is very tight at the top with the podium separated by a point so it's all to play for!
Results after Day 2:
|Pos
|Fleet
|Sail No
|Helm
|Boat Name
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Pts
|1st
|Gold
|GBR499
|Tom Wright
|499
|‑7
|1
|5
|5
|3
|1
|15
|2nd
|Gold
|GBR527
|Daniel Trotter
|rope4boats.co.uk
|3
|(OCS)
|3
|4
|4
|2
|16
|3rd
|Gold
|GBR534
|Bruce Keen
|‑
|4
|3
|2
|3
|‑5
|4
|16
|4th
|Gold
|GBR548
|George Hand
|MPS 548
|5
|2
|7
|2
|‑10
|8
|24
|5th
|Gold
|GBR302
|Dan Kilsby
|‑
|‑16
|4
|9
|7
|2
|3
|25
|6th
|Gold
|RSA525
|Andy Tarboton
|Amanzi Ngane
|8
|6
|‑12
|6
|9
|9
|38
|7th
|Gold
|GBR568
|Andrew Peake
|NA
|2
|‑17
|10
|1
|13
|13
|39
|8th
|Gold
|GBR539
|Neil Ashby
|Snoopynuts
|1
|12
|15
|‑19
|1
|15
|44
|9th
|Gold
|GBR469
|Richard Pelley
|‑
|6
|9
|‑13
|10
|8
|11
|44
|10th
|Gold
|GBR482
|Matthew Holden
|Rihanna
|‑20
|15
|8
|13
|12
|7
|55
|11th
|Gold
|GBR364
|Andy Rice
|Sailjuice.com
|9
|11
|‑20
|8
|11
|19
|58
|12th
|Gold
|GBR544
|Ben Schooling
|sailingfast.co.uk
|11
|5
|‑24
|15
|18
|10
|59
|13th
|Gold
|GBR538
|Paul Molesworth
|Ultra‑Composites
|12
|14
|6
|12
|‑21
|20
|64
|14th
|Gold
|GBR545
|Jamie Hilton
|
|24
|7
|1
|17
|‑35
|17
|66
|15th
|Gold
|GBR546
|Ian Trotter
|Rope for boats
|10
|8
|4
|39
|6
|(DNC)
|67
|16th
|Gold
|GBR113
|Edward Wilkinson
|none
|23
|10
|17
|‑27
|23
|6
|79
|17th
|Silver
|GBR547
|Serega Samus
|
|17
|16
|19
|‑25
|19
|14
|85
|18th
|Silver
|GBR533
|Stuart Keegan
|533
|28
|19
|16
|20
|7
|(DNC)
|90
|19th
|Silver
|GBR531
|Andrew Gould
|Ununoctium
|21
|18
|18
|18
|15
|‑23
|90
|20th
|Silver
|GBR500
|Tom Conway
|None
|13
|26
|23
|‑38
|17
|18
|97
|21st
|Silver
|GBR419
|Richard Smith
|Buffalo Gal
|(DNC)
|13
|21
|21
|33
|16
|104
|22nd
|Silver
|GBR376
|David Rickard
|‑
|22
|20
|14
|23
|26
|(DNF)
|105
|23rd
|Silver
|GBR550
|Jon Bailey
|BFF
|27
|22
|25
|‑41
|29
|26
|129
|24th
|Bronze
|GBR315
|Jason Rickards
|Dinghy‑rope.com
|26
|(DNC)
|DNC
|14
|24
|24
|140
|25th
|Silver
|GBR323
|Andrew Wilde
|None
|‑35
|21
|33
|32
|34
|21
|141
|26th
|Silver
|GBR294
|Gary Stones
|294
|31
|25
|28
|34
|25
|(DNC)
|143
|27th
|Bronze
|GBR542
|Ron Barnes
|More Sticky Moments
|36
|(52
|DNC
|29
|16
|12
|145
|28th
|Silver
|AUS567
|Rick Perkins
|Blank
|19
|30
|22
|40
|36
|(DNC)
|147
|29th
|Silver
|GBR265
|Tom Taylor
|265
|18
|23
|(DNC)
|24
|31
|DNC
|148
|30th
|Bronze
|GBR
|Graeme Oliver
|Burger Van II
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|9
|14
|22
|149
|31st
|Silver
|GBR097
|James Nuttall
|
|32
|24
|26
|30
|37
|(DNF)
|149
|32nd
|Gold
|GBR520
|Dave Poston
|UK Dinghies
|(DNC)
|DNC
|11
|33
|DNF
|5
|153
|33rd
|Silver
|GBR290
|David Conlon
|
|30
|31
|27
|35
|40
|(DNC)
|163
|34th
|Bronze
|GBR574
|Jack Grogan
|Hyde Sails
|33
|(DNC)
|DNC
|11
|20
|DNC
|168
|35th
|Silver
|GBR61
|Nick MacWhirter
|Flower
|38
|27
|29
|(DNC)
|27
|DNF
|173
|36th
|Bronze
|GBR543
|Stephen Wright
|N/A
|(DNC)
|32
|34
|37
|52
|25
|180
|37th
|
|GBR351
|Harry Wilson
|
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|28
|22
|27
|181
|38th
|Bronze
|GBR570
|Martin Bingham
|Disaster Area
|(DNC)
|29
|31
|42
|30
|DNC
|184
|39th
|Gold
|GBR372
|Alex Knight
|None
|15
|(DNC)
|DNC
|16
|52
|DNC
|187
|40th
|Bronze
|GBR304
|Jamie Southwell
|N/A
|34
|(DNC)
|32
|31
|39
|DNF
|188
|41st
|Bronze
|GBR289
|Andrew Whittle
|n/a
|25
|(DNC)
|DNC
|22
|38
|DNF
|189
|42nd
|Silver
|GBR209
|Nick Lett
|Na
|37
|28
|30
|(DNC)
|52
|DNC
|199
|43rd
|Bronze
|RUS479
|Yaroslav Petrov
|ARKAS
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|26
|28
|DNC
|210
|44th
|Bronze
|GBR394
|Nigel Walbank
|Jigalong
|14
|(52
|RET
|DNC
|52
|DNC
|222
|45th
|Bronze
|GBR556
|Steve Robson
|Touching Cloth
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|36
|32
|DNC
|224
|46th
|Bronze
|GBR167
|Stewart Walker
|A Boat Too far
|29
|(RET)
|RET
|DNC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|237
|47th
|Bronze
|GBR432
|John McAfee
|NA
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|260
|47th
|Bronze
|GER272
|Roger Deuce
|‑
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|260
|47th
|Bronze
|GBR333
|Tim Chapman
|Little devil
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|260
|47th
|Bronze
|RSA
|Sean Thijsse
|N/A
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|260
|47th
|Bronze
|GBR536
|Kevin Holliday
|Kevin Holliday
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|260
