Harken UK 2017 Musto Skiff Nationals at Brightlingsea Sailing Club - Day 2

by Ashby, Peake, Pelley & Associates today at 8:16 pm

Race 4

After a day spent bimbling and walking in the beautiful Essex countryside, the fleet were chomping at the bit to get back out on the water.

Race 4 and the wind on the course was a shifty 12-15 knots on a high tide with the sea state choppy, particularly in the last third of the run due to the committee boat laid close to the leeward shore.

Racing got underway at 10:40 with all sailors clear on the first time of asking with a general right/left split in the fleet with the right paying.

Andy Peaky rounded first with a good lead. Dan Kilsby, Jason Rickards and Paul Moley Molesworth keeping Keen honest. Peaky went right up the second beat, with George Hand and Bruce Keen closing in. Peaky managed to hold them off up to the windward mark and although the gaps narrowed down the final run, held on to take the win, closely followed by Hand and Keen.

Although much was expected of Graeme Oliver's return to the fleet after a five year absence, he didn't manage to fulfil his former potential. Tired and bruised, he limped home just inside the top 10, behind many of his previous conquests. As could have been forecast, Oliver's main woes were with his equipment, rather than any lack of skill, courage or nous. Little did he know, the nightmare had only just begun...

Race 5

The ressure had increased to 18-20 knots and everybody was keen to start the next race. Neil Ashby led off the start closely followed by Ian Trotter up the left hand side of the course, which paid off very favourably. Ashby was first round the windward mark, Trotter second and the pack close on their heels. The wind shifted again and the second beat was favouring the right hand side this time. The steep chop was taking no prisoners on the runs with several capsizes and a high rate of attrition. At the bottom mark Dan Kilsby and Neil Ashby arrived at the mark at the same time making for an epic finish with Kilsby just ahead but dropping the kite and Ashby deploying his full 105kg frame to fly the kite over the finish line but only just!

Once again Graeme Oliver was nowhere to be seen at the front of the fleet adding more insult to his first race woes. His borrowed boat was allegedly the weakest link in his otherwise flawless campaign.

Race 6

The final race of the day saw wind gusting to 20kts and an even nastier chop! The fleet was led around the windward by Keen followed by Jamie Hilton and Dan Trotter. Bruce took a quick trip down the mine and Jamie capsized at the drop leaving Dan Trotter leading round the bottom mark from Dan Kilsby and Tom Wright. The rest of the fleet were generally scattered across the course with keeping the mast above the boat the best tactic of the day. Tom sailed an excellent beat to win from Dan Trotter then Dan Kilsby. Bruce made a blinding recovery to finish a very close 4th.

Goliver had a poor first beat rounding in twentieth or so but bore away like a pro looking like he meant business. After a small amount of consideration a blue kite emerged from the chute, shortly followed by a trip down the mine, cementing his mid-fleet position. Ashby and Pelley took great amusement in this brave gamble whilst conservatively sailing down the final run minus their kites.

Back ashore the fleet enjoyed another fine feast courtesy of Brightlingsea SC and look forward to a slightly more gentle day tomorrow with 10-12 knots forecast. The leaderboard is very tight at the top with the podium separated by a point so it's all to play for!

Results after Day 2:

Pos Fleet Sail No Helm Boat Name R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1st Gold GBR499 Tom Wright 499 ‑7 1 5 5 3 1 15 2nd Gold GBR527 Daniel Trotter rope4boats.co.uk 3 (OCS) 3 4 4 2 16 3rd Gold GBR534 Bruce Keen ‑ 4 3 2 3 ‑5 4 16 4th Gold GBR548 George Hand MPS 548 5 2 7 2 ‑10 8 24 5th Gold GBR302 Dan Kilsby ‑ ‑16 4 9 7 2 3 25 6th Gold RSA525 Andy Tarboton Amanzi Ngane 8 6 ‑12 6 9 9 38 7th Gold GBR568 Andrew Peake NA 2 ‑17 10 1 13 13 39 8th Gold GBR539 Neil Ashby Snoopynuts 1 12 15 ‑19 1 15 44 9th Gold GBR469 Richard Pelley ‑ 6 9 ‑13 10 8 11 44 10th Gold GBR482 Matthew Holden Rihanna ‑20 15 8 13 12 7 55 11th Gold GBR364 Andy Rice Sailjuice.com 9 11 ‑20 8 11 19 58 12th Gold GBR544 Ben Schooling sailingfast.co.uk 11 5 ‑24 15 18 10 59 13th Gold GBR538 Paul Molesworth Ultra‑Composites 12 14 6 12 ‑21 20 64 14th Gold GBR545 Jamie Hilton 24 7 1 17 ‑35 17 66 15th Gold GBR546 Ian Trotter Rope for boats 10 8 4 39 6 (DNC) 67 16th Gold GBR113 Edward Wilkinson none 23 10 17 ‑27 23 6 79 17th Silver GBR547 Serega Samus 17 16 19 ‑25 19 14 85 18th Silver GBR533 Stuart Keegan 533 28 19 16 20 7 (DNC) 90 19th Silver GBR531 Andrew Gould Ununoctium 21 18 18 18 15 ‑23 90 20th Silver GBR500 Tom Conway None 13 26 23 ‑38 17 18 97 21st Silver GBR419 Richard Smith Buffalo Gal (DNC) 13 21 21 33 16 104 22nd Silver GBR376 David Rickard ‑ 22 20 14 23 26 (DNF) 105 23rd Silver GBR550 Jon Bailey BFF 27 22 25 ‑41 29 26 129 24th Bronze GBR315 Jason Rickards Dinghy‑rope.com 26 (DNC) DNC 14 24 24 140 25th Silver GBR323 Andrew Wilde None ‑35 21 33 32 34 21 141 26th Silver GBR294 Gary Stones 294 31 25 28 34 25 (DNC) 143 27th Bronze GBR542 Ron Barnes More Sticky Moments 36 (52 DNC 29 16 12 145 28th Silver AUS567 Rick Perkins Blank 19 30 22 40 36 (DNC) 147 29th Silver GBR265 Tom Taylor 265 18 23 (DNC) 24 31 DNC 148 30th Bronze GBR Graeme Oliver Burger Van II (DNC) DNC DNC 9 14 22 149 31st Silver GBR097 James Nuttall 32 24 26 30 37 (DNF) 149 32nd Gold GBR520 Dave Poston UK Dinghies (DNC) DNC 11 33 DNF 5 153 33rd Silver GBR290 David Conlon 30 31 27 35 40 (DNC) 163 34th Bronze GBR574 Jack Grogan Hyde Sails 33 (DNC) DNC 11 20 DNC 168 35th Silver GBR61 Nick MacWhirter Flower 38 27 29 (DNC) 27 DNF 173 36th Bronze GBR543 Stephen Wright N/A (DNC) 32 34 37 52 25 180 37th GBR351 Harry Wilson (DNC) DNC DNC 28 22 27 181 38th Bronze GBR570 Martin Bingham Disaster Area (DNC) 29 31 42 30 DNC 184 39th Gold GBR372 Alex Knight None 15 (DNC) DNC 16 52 DNC 187 40th Bronze GBR304 Jamie Southwell N/A 34 (DNC) 32 31 39 DNF 188 41st Bronze GBR289 Andrew Whittle n/a 25 (DNC) DNC 22 38 DNF 189 42nd Silver GBR209 Nick Lett Na 37 28 30 (DNC) 52 DNC 199 43rd Bronze RUS479 Yaroslav Petrov ARKAS (DNC) DNC DNC 26 28 DNC 210 44th Bronze GBR394 Nigel Walbank Jigalong 14 (52 RET DNC 52 DNC 222 45th Bronze GBR556 Steve Robson Touching Cloth (DNC) DNC DNC 36 32 DNC 224 46th Bronze GBR167 Stewart Walker A Boat Too far 29 (RET) RET DNC (DNC) DNC 237 47th Bronze GBR432 John McAfee NA (DNC) DNC DNC DNC (DNC) DNC 260 47th Bronze GER272 Roger Deuce ‑ (DNC) DNC DNC DNC (DNC) DNC 260 47th Bronze GBR333 Tim Chapman Little devil (DNC) DNC DNC DNC (DNC) DNC 260 47th Bronze RSA Sean Thijsse N/A (DNC) DNC DNC DNC (DNC) DNC 260 47th Bronze GBR536 Kevin Holliday Kevin Holliday (DNC) DNC DNC DNC (DNC) DNC 260