Harken UK 2017 Musto Skiff Nationals at Brightlingsea Sailing Club - Day 2

by Ashby, Peake, Pelley & Associates today at 8:16 pm 17-20 August 2017

Race 4

After a day spent bimbling and walking in the beautiful Essex countryside, the fleet were chomping at the bit to get back out on the water.

Race 4 and the wind on the course was a shifty 12-15 knots on a high tide with the sea state choppy, particularly in the last third of the run due to the committee boat laid close to the leeward shore.

Racing got underway at 10:40 with all sailors clear on the first time of asking with a general right/left split in the fleet with the right paying.

Andy Peaky rounded first with a good lead. Dan Kilsby, Jason Rickards and Paul Moley Molesworth keeping Keen honest. Peaky went right up the second beat, with George Hand and Bruce Keen closing in. Peaky managed to hold them off up to the windward mark and although the gaps narrowed down the final run, held on to take the win, closely followed by Hand and Keen.

Harken UK Musto Skiff Nationals at Brightlingsea day 3 - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk
Harken UK Musto Skiff Nationals at Brightlingsea day 3 - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

Although much was expected of Graeme Oliver's return to the fleet after a five year absence, he didn't manage to fulfil his former potential. Tired and bruised, he limped home just inside the top 10, behind many of his previous conquests. As could have been forecast, Oliver's main woes were with his equipment, rather than any lack of skill, courage or nous. Little did he know, the nightmare had only just begun...

Race 5

The ressure had increased to 18-20 knots and everybody was keen to start the next race. Neil Ashby led off the start closely followed by Ian Trotter up the left hand side of the course, which paid off very favourably. Ashby was first round the windward mark, Trotter second and the pack close on their heels. The wind shifted again and the second beat was favouring the right hand side this time. The steep chop was taking no prisoners on the runs with several capsizes and a high rate of attrition. At the bottom mark Dan Kilsby and Neil Ashby arrived at the mark at the same time making for an epic finish with Kilsby just ahead but dropping the kite and Ashby deploying his full 105kg frame to fly the kite over the finish line but only just!

Once again Graeme Oliver was nowhere to be seen at the front of the fleet adding more insult to his first race woes. His borrowed boat was allegedly the weakest link in his otherwise flawless campaign.

Harken UK Musto Skiff Nationals at Brightlingsea day 3 - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk
Harken UK Musto Skiff Nationals at Brightlingsea day 3 - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

Race 6

The final race of the day saw wind gusting to 20kts and an even nastier chop! The fleet was led around the windward by Keen followed by Jamie Hilton and Dan Trotter. Bruce took a quick trip down the mine and Jamie capsized at the drop leaving Dan Trotter leading round the bottom mark from Dan Kilsby and Tom Wright. The rest of the fleet were generally scattered across the course with keeping the mast above the boat the best tactic of the day. Tom sailed an excellent beat to win from Dan Trotter then Dan Kilsby. Bruce made a blinding recovery to finish a very close 4th.

Goliver had a poor first beat rounding in twentieth or so but bore away like a pro looking like he meant business. After a small amount of consideration a blue kite emerged from the chute, shortly followed by a trip down the mine, cementing his mid-fleet position. Ashby and Pelley took great amusement in this brave gamble whilst conservatively sailing down the final run minus their kites.

Harken UK Musto Skiff Nationals at Brightlingsea day 3 - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk
Harken UK Musto Skiff Nationals at Brightlingsea day 3 - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

Back ashore the fleet enjoyed another fine feast courtesy of Brightlingsea SC and look forward to a slightly more gentle day tomorrow with 10-12 knots forecast. The leaderboard is very tight at the top with the podium separated by a point so it's all to play for!

Results after Day 2:

PosFleetSail NoHelmBoat NameR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1stGoldGBR499Tom Wright499‑71553115
2ndGoldGBR527Daniel Trotterrope4boats.co.uk3(OCS)344216
3rdGoldGBR534Bruce Keen4323‑5416
4thGoldGBR548George HandMPS 5485272‑10824
5thGoldGBR302Dan Kilsby‑164972325
6thGoldRSA525Andy TarbotonAmanzi Ngane86‑1269938
7thGoldGBR568Andrew PeakeNA2‑17101131339
8thGoldGBR539Neil AshbySnoopynuts11215‑1911544
9thGoldGBR469Richard Pelley69‑131081144
10thGoldGBR482Matthew HoldenRihanna‑201581312755
11thGoldGBR364Andy RiceSailjuice.com911‑208111958
12thGoldGBR544Ben Schoolingsailingfast.co.uk115‑2415181059
13thGoldGBR538Paul MolesworthUltra‑Composites1214612‑212064
14thGoldGBR545Jamie Hilton 247117‑351766
15thGoldGBR546Ian TrotterRope for boats1084396(DNC)67
16thGoldGBR113Edward Wilkinsonnone231017‑2723679
17thSilverGBR547Serega Samus 171619‑25191485
18thSilverGBR533Stuart Keegan533281916207(DNC)90
19thSilverGBR531Andrew GouldUnunoctium2118181815‑2390
20thSilverGBR500Tom ConwayNone132623‑38171897
21stSilverGBR419Richard SmithBuffalo Gal(DNC)1321213316104
22ndSilverGBR376David Rickard2220142326(DNF)105
23rdSilverGBR550Jon BaileyBFF272225‑412926129
24thBronzeGBR315Jason RickardsDinghy‑rope.com26(DNC)DNC142424140
25thSilverGBR323Andrew WildeNone‑352133323421141
26thSilverGBR294Gary Stones2943125283425(DNC)143
27thBronzeGBR542Ron BarnesMore Sticky Moments36(52DNC291612145
28thSilverAUS567Rick PerkinsBlank1930224036(DNC)147
29thSilverGBR265Tom Taylor2651823(DNC)2431DNC148
30thBronzeGBRGraeme OliverBurger Van II(DNC)DNCDNC91422149
31stSilverGBR097James Nuttall 3224263037(DNF)149
32ndGoldGBR520Dave PostonUK Dinghies(DNC)DNC1133DNF5153
33rdSilverGBR290David Conlon 3031273540(DNC)163
34thBronzeGBR574Jack GroganHyde Sails33(DNC)DNC1120DNC168
35thSilverGBR61Nick MacWhirterFlower382729(DNC)27DNF173
36thBronzeGBR543Stephen WrightN/A(DNC)3234375225180
37th GBR351Harry Wilson (DNC)DNCDNC282227181
38thBronzeGBR570Martin BinghamDisaster Area(DNC)29314230DNC184
39thGoldGBR372Alex KnightNone15(DNC)DNC1652DNC187
40thBronzeGBR304Jamie SouthwellN/A34(DNC)323139DNF188
41stBronzeGBR289Andrew Whittlen/a25(DNC)DNC2238DNF189
42ndSilverGBR209Nick LettNa372830(DNC)52DNC199
43rdBronzeRUS479Yaroslav PetrovARKAS(DNC)DNCDNC2628DNC210
44thBronzeGBR394Nigel WalbankJigalong14(52RETDNC52DNC222
45thBronzeGBR556Steve RobsonTouching Cloth(DNC)DNCDNC3632DNC224
46thBronzeGBR167Stewart WalkerA Boat Too far29(RET)RETDNC(DNC)DNC237
47thBronzeGBR432John McAfeeNA(DNC)DNCDNCDNC(DNC)DNC260
47thBronzeGER272Roger Deuce(DNC)DNCDNCDNC(DNC)DNC260
47thBronzeGBR333Tim ChapmanLittle devil(DNC)DNCDNCDNC(DNC)DNC260
47thBronzeRSASean ThijsseN/A(DNC)DNCDNCDNC(DNC)DNC260
47thBronzeGBR536Kevin HollidayKevin Holliday(DNC)DNCDNCDNC(DNC)DNC260
