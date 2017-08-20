Gill Australia announce expanded sponsorship of Festival of Sails

Royal Geelong Yacht Club, home of the Festival of Sails © Salty Dingo Royal Geelong Yacht Club, home of the Festival of Sails © Salty Dingo

by Alice Minney today at 7:02 am

Gill Australia announces expanded sponsorship of Festival of Sails Leading technical marine clothing and accessories supplier Gill will sponsor the iconic Festival of Sails event for another two years as its official apparel supplier.

Gill Australia will exclusively provide a full range of clothing and uniforms for more than 200 race officials and volunteers for the entire 2018 Festival - the 175th anniversary of the event, which is presented by the Royal Geelong Yacht Club.

The Gill clothing provided includes hats, caps and UV tops for the on-water race officials to keep them cool, dry and protected from the sun, as well as polo shirts for the shoreside volunteers to make them easily identifiable.

Gill will also support the event with specialist sailing clothing for regatta prizes and competitor gifts, and will also produce a range of clothing featuring the distinctive Festival logo for sale as event souvenirs. Competitors will be able to preorder their customized crew gear for the regatta via Gill.

Director of Gill Australia Paul Schulz said the company was very proud to be involved with Australia's largest keelboat regatta.

"We feel privileged to continue our involvement in such a large and prestigious event," he said. "Not only does it allow us to support the sailors who support us, it's a great opportunity for us to showcase our fantastic range including some great new products for the 2017/2018 season. We're especially excited to be part of the event's 175th anniversary next year. It will be a huge Australia Day long weekend and we are really looking forward being part of this iconic event"

Festival of Sails Chairman Peter Alexander said the Royal Geelong Yacht Club was delighted with the ongoing support of Gill Australia.

"Gill produce top quality marine performance clothing and accessories, designed with the latest technology, which makes them a perfect partner for us," he said. "With the Festival attracting thousands of competitors, appropriate and practical clothing is a huge part of the event. It's very important to be able to distinguish who's who out on the water, for everyone's safety and the smooth running of all the races," said Mr Alexander.

Gill's expanded sponsorship agreement with the Royal Geelong Yacht Club includes the Festival of Sails for 2018 and 2019 as well as the 2018 Wooden Boat Festival of Geelong and the annual SpringSail regatta. Gill have also supported the recently held Victorian Opti States, Hansa Asia Pacific Championship and Noelex Nationals all hosted by RGYC.

"This iconic event adds to the growing list of high-profile regattas Gill are now involved with around the world," said Mr Schulz.

During the 2018 Festival of Sails, Gill will again have a stall within the event area at Royal Geelong Yacht Club. A wide range of Gill technical marine clothing and equipment will be on show and for sale, along with the event merchandise.

Geelong's iconic Festival of Sails is the largest keelboat sailing regatta in the southern hemisphere. The event boasts a feast of first class racing as Australia's finest sailors battle for trophy honours on Corio Bay, and thousands of people flock to the Geelong foreshore for a community waterfront festival with live entertainment, market stalls and family friendly activities.

The 2018 Festival of Sails, presented by Rex Gorell Land Rover, will be held from Friday 26th to Sunday 28th January, with the 175th running of the Passage Race from Melbourne to Geelong to be held on Australia Day, Friday 26th January.

