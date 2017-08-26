Please select your home edition
Edition
Spinlock - Rigsense - 728x90
Product Feature
Rash Leggings
Rash Leggings
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Polish Nationals warm-up ahead of the A Class Cat Worlds in Sopot

by Gordon Upton today at 8:06 am 19-26 August 2017

The 'A' Class Worlds are all set to take place in the beautiful Polish Baltic resort of Sopot. This place is highly recommended, by the way, as a lovely holiday destination if you are looking for somewhere different, and not very far away!

This week saw the Polish Nationals taking place as a warm up to the main event starting on Monday. As such, it had most of the big names in the 'A' Cat world attending and racing. What have we learned this week at the Polish Nationals? - Mainly, that the wind is a fickle mistress'.

Defending Champion, Mischa Heemskerk ahead of the 2017 'A'Class Worlds - photo © Gordon Upton
Defending Champion, Mischa Heemskerk ahead of the 2017 'A'Class Worlds - photo © Gordon Upton

This year, in addition to the defending Champion, and new F18 World Champion, Mischa Heemskerk we have a very strong fleet including a dozen or so Olympians, a few of them medallists, several former A cat World Champions, several National champions and a couple of America's Cup sailors, Darren Bundock and Mitch Booth who have a sailing CV few can rival.

Darren Bundock in the groove again ahead of the 2017 A Class Worlds - photo © Gordon Upton
Darren Bundock in the groove again ahead of the 2017 A Class Worlds - photo © Gordon Upton

Nobody can be sure of knowing what Sopot will come up with next. The daily forecast is really just a sort of general guide as to what you possibly could expect, not a menu of what you will expect. Of course, this is true of all forecasts, the UK Met Office always says that if you gave yesterday's recorded weather as today's forecast, you'd be at least 60% correct. Not so in Sopot. So far we have seen races with 12 kts at the top mark and 5 kts at the bottom. We have seen the wind swing sending all sailors to the right of the course, then back so they all have to go left on the next lap, and those who don't will get murdered in the positions. We have seen the sea breeze win over the 180 deg. prevailing wind. We see boats 50m away foiling as others are sitting in a hole. This is a place to challenge the best of race officers.

The A Class Worlds are set for the Polish Baltic resort of Sopot - photo © Gordon Upton
The A Class Worlds are set for the Polish Baltic resort of Sopot - photo © Gordon Upton

However, for those who can manage to join the dots of wind around the course, big gains are made. But the 'snakes and ladders' sailing game continues for those less able to read the wind with Albatross like skills. And even the local sailors can be beaten by the conditions. It is the best wind reader who will ultimately be the 2017 World Champion.

Waves can be another interesting aspect to this place. As it is quite shallow, a short chop can develop quite quickly and make falling off foils a distinct possibility. Luckily, so far the wind had not got above some 12 kts, so not much excitement in that direction yet. But the nice thing is that there is no tide to speak of, so at least they don't have to worry about that as well.

Heemskerk tooks wistful at the end of the Polish Nationals - photo © Gordon Upton
Heemskerk tooks wistful at the end of the Polish Nationals - photo © Gordon Upton

So, who is now in the frame. The current Champ, Mischa Heemskerk likes the heavier stuff where his physical sailing style pays dividends. But this place is really taxing him. So far, we see no leading the fleet every race for a clean sweep. However, he may be trying a few things out to see if they work or not, so maybe we have not seen the best of him yet. Stevie Brewin looks in the groove though. He is still to decide what mast height to use, but looks like plumping for the full 9m rather than his 8.3m he uses in the windier stuff back home with devastating results. Manuel Calavia is on fire though. After a poor (for him) first day, he stormed the other races. His ability to read the shifts and pick the fast side, hopping from gust to gust is what gets him to the top. He also seems to use an 'out of the box' boat, no fancy mods or systems for him, he just keeps it simple. Kuba Surowic is another top one. Built like a racing snake, he seems perfectly suited to these conditions and can hop onto the foils in the lightest of gusts. Tymuk Bendyk is another to watch. He is a longer version of Kuba, with similar skills. And never count out Darren Bundock. Bundy can come from nowhere to snap it up.

Tymuk Bendyk cannot be ruled out a the 2017 A Class Worlds - photo © Gordon Upton
Tymuk Bendyk cannot be ruled out a the 2017 A Class Worlds - photo © Gordon Upton

So, it looks like this year will be a really exciting fight. The best all round sailor will be the victor, that and the one who has the most luck.

But to quote Mischa, 'I'm going to really defend it, and I'm not going to give it away easily!'

www.a-cat.org

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

A Class cats at Ullswater
Lone Unicorn joins in at RYA Club Of The Year 2017 RYA Club Of The Year 2017, Ullswater Yacht Club, were the generous and friendly hosts of the latest British 'A' Class Catamaran Association Cat open meeting and tolerated these 7'6 wide single-handed cats taking up their front lawn. Posted on 26 Jul Foiling Week GARDA overall
GBR's Rob Greenhalgh wins in 42-strong Moth fleet The local 'Peler' Garda breeze filled in early in the morning on the final day of Foiling Week to bring the class racing to a fitting finale. The northerly breeze lasted until mid day before fading, the southerly 'Ora' never able to materialise. Posted on 11 Jul Foiling Week GARDA day 3
Yet another warm summer afternoon of sailing Lake Garda continues to deliver with yet another warm summer afternoon of sailing for all types of foiling craft. The theme of the day was 'Accessibility' and the light afternoon breeze was perfect to get the opportunity to try foiling. Posted on 9 Jul Foiling Week GARDA day 2
A mass of foilers for another steamy hot day Lake Garda was a mass of foilers for another steamy hot day at Foiling Week 2017. By midday 12 knots was the sweet spot for all boats tuning up for the Downwind Dash. Posted on 8 Jul Foiling Week GARDA day 1
Ideal for trial sailing onboard the armada of foiling craft The first day of the 2017 Foiling Week was bathed in warm sunshine and humid sailing conditions on Lake Garda with the typical 'Ora' afternoon breeze never really building to full strength. Posted on 7 Jul Marlow Ropes partners with The Foiling Week
The only global event dedicated to foiling boats Marlow Ropes announces its official partnership with The Foiling Week (TFW) 2017 - the only global event dedicated to foiling boats, their sailors, designers and builders. Posted on 7 Jul Foiling Week GARDA starts on Thursday
Themes of Safety, Sustainability and Accessibility On Thursday, July 6th, sailing begins at the first Foiling Week of 2017 at Fraglia Malcesine. The fourth season of Foiling Week is scheduled for another three events after Malcesine, with Foiling Weeks in Miami, Punta del Este and Sydney. Posted on 4 Jul New Mainsheet System for Big Cats
A2169/2069 Quint launched by Allen The new Allen A2069/A2169 "Quint" mainsheet system has been developed by the UK performance sailing hardware manufacturer with feedback from Team Allen sailors and the prototype has already won UK and European F18. Posted on 9 Jun A Class Cat TT at Rutland
Feel good factor for the 14 helms On a weekend of textbook catamaran sailing weather, the Rutland 'A' Class TT took place on the 13th–14th May. A stiff 13-16 knot breeze kept blowing pretty much the same each day and the broken cloud that developed certainly helped the feel good factor. Posted on 16 May Foiling Week GARDA preview
The first TFW event in 2017 The first and only series of global events dedicated to the amazingly fast foiling boats, their sailors and designers is heading to destinations in Europe, USA, South America and Australia. Posted on 18 Mar

Upcoming Events

YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic RS Aero The Crown Cup, International Czech Championship and Eurocup for RS Aero
YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic- 16 Aug to 20 Aug Pagham YC Hurricane 5.9 SX National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Pagham YC- 17 Aug to 20 Aug Brightlingsea SC Musto Skiff Harken UK National Championship for Musto Skiff
Brightlingsea SC- 17 Aug to 20 Aug Waldringfield SC Cadet and Laser Radial Cadet Week for Cadet and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 18 Aug to 22 Aug Tresaith Mariners SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Open Meeting & Welsh National Catamaran Championships for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Tresaith Mariners SC- 19 Aug to 20 Aug West Mersea YC Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies Mersea Race Week for Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies
West Mersea YC- 20 Aug to 26 Aug Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Glyn Charles Open Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 20 Aug Hayling Island SC Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics Chichester Harbour Race Week for Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics
Hayling Island SC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC IRC yachts and Sportsboats Abersoch Keelboat Week for IRC yachts and Sportsboats
South Caernarvonshire YC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Cadet National Championships for Cadet
South Caernarvonshire YC- 26 Aug to 31 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy