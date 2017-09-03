Allen RS600 Inland Championship at Grafham Water SC - Preview

RS600 Winter Championship at Grafham in 2010 © Andy Haynes / RS600 Winter Championship at Grafham in 2010 © Andy Haynes / www.fotoboat.com

by Lee Bratley today at 10:16 am

The weekend of the 2nd and 3rd of September sees the 2017 Allen RS600 Inland Championship take place at Grafham Water Sailing Club.

It's been an incredible 12 months for the 600s that began with an exploratory event at Grafham last September - that attracted 20 helms on the back of a Facebook conversation among boat owners looking to sail together.

From this acorn, 2017 has seen the class develop fantastically with a great season of events through the year, a brand new sail developed, closer ties to the RS family who have really bought into our aims for the class and have helped magnificently, great support from class builder Boatyard at Beer with talk of new boats being built, and a real buzz about the class developing in dinghy parks all over the country. There's even a brilliant piece in this month's Y&Y magazine all about the 600 courtesy of Andy Rice.

There's a great enthusiasm within the class and, with the recently announced support from Allen, the Grafham event looks set to attract a fleet of 20+ for a weekend of sailing, racing and good amounts of banter and beer.

The big aim for the event is for us all to have fun primarily. Sure, there's a few trophies on offer, but don't think that the fleet is all about superstar Skiffboys - there'll probably be just as much swimming as sailing for some of us but, if nothing else, you'll get the chance to sail the magnificent RS600 alongside a whole bunch of others, alongside like-minded sailors, getting advice and help all the way.

So don't be shy, put the weekend of 2nd/3rd of September in your diary, dig out your harness and head along to Grafham for the Allen RS600 Inland Championship.

There'll be a Saturday evening social at the pub and camping is also available at the club to make a real weekend of it.

Even if you don't own a boat or would like to see what the 600 and its sailors are all about, you'll be made very welcome to simply come down and take a look, ask questions and have a chat.

