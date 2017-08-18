The new Gill 2018 kit has landed at TridentUK!

|
The Gill Race FireCell Top matches seamlessly with the FireCell Skiff Suit. Offering great warmth and comfort thanks to the Neoprene System and the amazing X4 flex neoprene which is super stretchy.
XS, S, M, L, XL
FREE Delivery
on this Top
Anywhere in the UK
It takes courage to compete on the water. The elements make everything unpredictable and even one mistake can cost the race. The all-new Race Series allows you to embrace the adrenaline of competitive racing and that irrepressible desire to win. Because in the right kit, anything is possible.
XS, S, M, L, XL
|C.A. Davies
| Verified Purchase
'Trident is our go-to-chandlery'
We ordered two pairs of dry-launching trousers on 15 May 2017 at 18:02:07 BST noticing that they would be available in 2-3 days. However, they were shipped at 16:20 the following day... and with us the day after (using Trident's next working day delivery service). When we have rung Trident the people who answer the phone are always very knowledgeable, friendly and helpful. (On another occasion they even offered to ship something we needed for our holiday to our holiday destination.)
|N. Green
| Verified Purchase
'Fab'
Good website easy to order quick delivery easy returns what more can i say overall fab
