505 UK National Championship at Hayling Island Sailing Club

by Richard Nurse today at 8:49 pm

Hayling Island Sailing Club welcomed the 505 fleet at the 505 UK Open National Championship 2017 - a glamorous club, hosting a prestigious class! The UK 505 class were very happy to welcome travelling boats from Australia, USA and France.

Day 1

A brisk 22 knot SW wind greeted the fleet and the forecast was to build throughout the day with 2 races scheduled. The first race due to get underway at 13:00 hrs. GILLARD/BRIDDON led for most of the race with HOLT/WOEFEL and BATCHELOR/PASCOE hunting them down, until GILLARD/BRIDDON taking a swim down the penultimate run! Race 1 was won by HOLT/WOEFEL Race 2 got underway in 25-28knots won by BATCHELOR/PASCOE followed by HOLT/WOEFEL

Day 2

With a forecast of the same as day one and set to build to well above 30knots, Paul the race officer decided to cancel racing for the day which the fleet deemed the correct decision. The AGM was held at 11am by Roger Dean (UK Class President). Paul the race officer brought Saturdays scheduled racing forward to 12:00hrs with possibility of 4 races to help catch up with programme.

Day 3

Saturday saw the opposite to Thursday and Friday with a 10knot breeze forecast to decrease throughout the afternoon.

Race 3 saw Nathan and Sam slowly work up a lead and get a second win. Race 4 got underway and this time it was Smithy and Roger Gilbert won by a long way followed by Nathan and Sam. Race 5 had a old ring to it with Pinnell in first place and Upton-Brown in second. Race 6 had the rain come and wind really shutting down it would be Nathan and Sam seeing line first once again with Holty and Rob not long behind

Day 4

The breeze returned with sunshine and showers. Three 45-50minute races held in 25-28 knots. The racing was extremely close throughout the day which showed the quality of the fleet! HOLT/WOEFEL were the fastest all day and won all 3 races winning the day and the National Championship. Nathan and Sam sailed extremely well and chased Mike and Rob all day closely followed by Pinnell and Cripps / Tom and Harry / Smithy and Roger rounding out the top of the table.

A well attend prize giving was supported by North Sails in the main bar or the club before the teams made the trip home.

Overall Results:

If you finished in the top ten at the 505 nationals then enter your Gear Guide information here

Pos Sail No Nat Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 Pts 1st 9072 USA Mike Holt Rob Woelfel Santa Cruz YC 1 2 ‑3 ‑3 3 2 1 1 1 11 2nd 9180 GBR Nathan Batchelor Sam Pascoe Tynemouth SC ‑4 1 1 2 ‑4 1 4 2 2 13 3rd 9190 GBR Ian Pinnell Daniel Cripps HISC 3 ‑12 5 ‑11 1 11 2 3 3 28 4th 9177 GBR Thomas Gillard Harry Briddon Sheffield Viking SC ‑11 3 4 5 ‑8 4 3 6 5 30 5th 9088 GBR Andy Smith Roger Gilbert Notts County SC 6 5 2 1 7 5 ‑11 ‑9 7 33 6th 9174 GBR Mark Upton‑Brown Ian Mitchell HISC/Bosham 7 6 9 ‑20 2 8 ‑17 5 6 43 7th 9178 GBR Chris Lewns Jarrod Simpson RYA 9 (DNC) ‑15 7 5 12 8 7 8 56 8th 8854 USA Craig Thompson Jeff Nelson Unoffiliated ‑12 8 7 10 11 9 10 4 (DNC) 59 9th 9085 GBR Charles Walters Dougal Cram Datchet S C 13 7 ‑14 9 10 6 9 8 (DNC) 62 10th 9136 GBR Stewart Mears Richard Tucker RCYC 5 11 16 ‑24 12 ‑21 6 11 4 65 11th 9124 GBR Matt Hart Christian Diebitsch Shotley Sailing Club 2 10 11 6 6 7 (DNC) (DNC) DNC 72 12th 8963 GBR Martin Hodgson Adrian Miles Stone Sailing Club (DNC) (DNC) 6 15 13 3 13 13 14 77 13th 9179 GBR Tudor Owen Tom Brunton WHITSTABLE ‑19 9 12 16 15 ‑20 5 10 11 78 14th 9158 GBR Ben Iliffe Paddy Lewis Datchet Water SC 14 ‑17 ‑19 8 9 10 12 14 9 79 15th 9134 AUS Michael Quirk Curtis Hartmann RPEYY (DNC) 4 10 4 14 13 7 (DNC) DNC 82 16th 9142 GBR Ian Montague Jeremy White Marconi SC ‑20 13 ‑21 12 16 15 14 12 10 95 17th 9126 GBR Stuart Turnbull Rich Nurse Burton S C 17 18 13 19 20 ‑25 ‑22 17 12 116 18th 9050 FRA de Kergariou Herve de Kergariou Guillaume Club nautique Arradon 18 14 ‑23 17 ‑23 19 19 18 13 118 19th 9032 GBR Jim Blyth Darrel Samanjoel Largo Bay Sailing Club 8 16 24 ‑26 17 22 15 19 (DNC) 121 20th 9125 GBR Roger Deane Tim Williamn Rock SC 10 19 22 22 ‑26 16 18 16 (DNC) 123 21st 7771 USA Ancelot Jean Claude Leroy Riwanon ASNQ 15 15 27 14 22 14 20 (DNF) (DNC) 127 22nd 9159 GBR Mark Weston Andy Weatherspoon West Riding (DNC) (DNC) 18 13 25 17 21 15 DNC 139 23rd 8905 RSA Graeme Willcox Matt Alvarado Netley Sailing Club (DNC) (DNC) 8 18 18 24 DNC DNC DNC 158 24th 8650 GBR Terry Selfe Alan Montague Stone Sailing Club 16 (DNC) 20 23 21 18 (DNC) DNC DNC 161 25th 8384 GBR Steve Culpitt Mark Nicholson HISC (DNC) (DNC) 25 25 19 26 16 DNF DNC 171 26th 907 GBR Robin Brown Ian Godrey (DNC) (DNC) 17 21 24 23 DNC DNC DNC 175 27th 9150 FRA de Kergariou Anne Marie Pousset Stephane Club Nautique Carantec (DNC) (DNC) 28 28 27 27 DNC DNC DNC 200 28th 8165 GBR Chris Doe Peter Doe TISC (DNC) (DNC) 26 27 DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 203 29th 8055 GBR Gary Fowler Mark Fowler Hunts sc (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 210