505 UK National Championship at Hayling Island Sailing Club
by Richard Nurse today at 8:49 pm
27-30 July 2017
Hayling Island Sailing Club welcomed the 505 fleet at the 505 UK Open National Championship 2017 - a glamorous club, hosting a prestigious class! The UK 505 class were very happy to welcome travelling boats from Australia, USA and France.
Day 1
A brisk 22 knot SW wind greeted the fleet and the forecast was to build throughout the day with 2 races scheduled. The first race due to get underway at 13:00 hrs. GILLARD/BRIDDON led for most of the race with HOLT/WOEFEL and BATCHELOR/PASCOE hunting them down, until GILLARD/BRIDDON taking a swim down the penultimate run! Race 1 was won by HOLT/WOEFEL
Race 2 got underway in 25-28knots won by BATCHELOR/PASCOE followed by HOLT/WOEFEL
Day 2
With a forecast of the same as day one and set to build to well above 30knots, Paul the race officer decided to cancel racing for the day which the fleet deemed the correct decision. The AGM was held at 11am by Roger Dean (UK Class President). Paul the race officer brought Saturdays scheduled racing forward to 12:00hrs with possibility of 4 races to help catch up with programme.
Day 3
Saturday saw the opposite to Thursday and Friday with a 10knot breeze forecast to decrease throughout the afternoon.
Race 3 saw Nathan and Sam slowly work up a lead and get a second win. Race 4 got underway and this time it was Smithy and Roger Gilbert won by a long way followed by Nathan and Sam. Race 5 had a old ring to it with Pinnell in first place and Upton-Brown in second. Race 6 had the rain come and wind really shutting down it would be Nathan and Sam seeing line first once again with Holty and Rob not long behind
Day 4
The breeze returned with sunshine and showers. Three 45-50minute races held in 25-28 knots. The racing was extremely close throughout the day which showed the quality of the fleet! HOLT/WOEFEL were the fastest all day and won all 3 races winning the day and the National Championship. Nathan and Sam sailed extremely well and chased Mike and Rob all day closely followed by Pinnell and Cripps / Tom and Harry / Smithy and Roger rounding out the top of the table.
A well attend prize giving was supported by North Sails in the main bar or the club before the teams made the trip home.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Nat
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|Pts
|1st
|9072
|USA
|Mike Holt
|Rob Woelfel
|Santa Cruz YC
|1
|2
|‑3
|‑3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|11
|2nd
|9180
|GBR
|Nathan Batchelor
|Sam Pascoe
|Tynemouth SC
|‑4
|1
|1
|2
|‑4
|1
|4
|2
|2
|13
|3rd
|9190
|GBR
|Ian Pinnell
|Daniel Cripps
|HISC
|3
|‑12
|5
|‑11
|1
|11
|2
|3
|3
|28
|4th
|9177
|GBR
|Thomas Gillard
|Harry Briddon
|Sheffield Viking SC
|‑11
|3
|4
|5
|‑8
|4
|3
|6
|5
|30
|5th
|9088
|GBR
|Andy Smith
|Roger Gilbert
|Notts County SC
|6
|5
|2
|1
|7
|5
|‑11
|‑9
|7
|33
|6th
|9174
|GBR
|Mark Upton‑Brown
|Ian Mitchell
|HISC/Bosham
|7
|6
|9
|‑20
|2
|8
|‑17
|5
|6
|43
|7th
|9178
|GBR
|Chris Lewns
|Jarrod Simpson
|RYA
|9
|(DNC)
|‑15
|7
|5
|12
|8
|7
|8
|56
|8th
|8854
|USA
|Craig Thompson
|Jeff Nelson
|Unoffiliated
|‑12
|8
|7
|10
|11
|9
|10
|4
|(DNC)
|59
|9th
|9085
|GBR
|Charles Walters
|Dougal Cram
|Datchet S C
|13
|7
|‑14
|9
|10
|6
|9
|8
|(DNC)
|62
|10th
|9136
|GBR
|Stewart Mears
|Richard Tucker
|RCYC
|5
|11
|16
|‑24
|12
|‑21
|6
|11
|4
|65
|11th
|9124
|GBR
|Matt Hart
|Christian Diebitsch
|Shotley Sailing Club
|2
|10
|11
|6
|6
|7
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|72
|12th
|8963
|GBR
|Martin Hodgson
|Adrian Miles
|Stone Sailing Club
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|6
|15
|13
|3
|13
|13
|14
|77
|13th
|9179
|GBR
|Tudor Owen
|Tom Brunton
|WHITSTABLE
|‑19
|9
|12
|16
|15
|‑20
|5
|10
|11
|78
|14th
|9158
|GBR
|Ben Iliffe
|Paddy Lewis
|Datchet Water SC
|14
|‑17
|‑19
|8
|9
|10
|12
|14
|9
|79
|15th
|9134
|AUS
|Michael Quirk
|Curtis Hartmann
|RPEYY
|(DNC)
|4
|10
|4
|14
|13
|7
|(DNC)
|DNC
|82
|16th
|9142
|GBR
|Ian Montague
|Jeremy White
|Marconi SC
|‑20
|13
|‑21
|12
|16
|15
|14
|12
|10
|95
|17th
|9126
|GBR
|Stuart Turnbull
|Rich Nurse
|Burton S C
|17
|18
|13
|19
|20
|‑25
|‑22
|17
|12
|116
|18th
|9050
|FRA
|de Kergariou Herve
|de Kergariou Guillaume
|Club nautique Arradon
|18
|14
|‑23
|17
|‑23
|19
|19
|18
|13
|118
|19th
|9032
|GBR
|Jim Blyth
|Darrel Samanjoel
|Largo Bay Sailing Club
|8
|16
|24
|‑26
|17
|22
|15
|19
|(DNC)
|121
|20th
|9125
|GBR
|Roger Deane
|Tim Williamn
|Rock SC
|10
|19
|22
|22
|‑26
|16
|18
|16
|(DNC)
|123
|21st
|7771
|USA
|Ancelot Jean Claude
|Leroy Riwanon
|ASNQ
|15
|15
|27
|14
|22
|14
|20
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|127
|22nd
|9159
|GBR
|Mark Weston
|Andy Weatherspoon
|West Riding
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|18
|13
|25
|17
|21
|15
|DNC
|139
|23rd
|8905
|RSA
|Graeme Willcox
|Matt Alvarado
|Netley Sailing Club
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|8
|18
|18
|24
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|158
|24th
|8650
|GBR
|Terry Selfe
|Alan Montague
|Stone Sailing Club
|16
|(DNC)
|20
|23
|21
|18
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|161
|25th
|8384
|GBR
|Steve Culpitt
|Mark Nicholson
|HISC
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|25
|25
|19
|26
|16
|DNF
|DNC
|171
|26th
|907
|GBR
|Robin Brown
|Ian Godrey
|
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|17
|21
|24
|23
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|175
|27th
|9150
|FRA
|de Kergariou Anne Marie
|Pousset Stephane
|Club Nautique Carantec
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|28
|28
|27
|27
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|200
|28th
|8165
|GBR
|Chris Doe
|Peter Doe
|TISC
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|26
|27
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|203
|29th
|8055
|GBR
|Gary Fowler
|Mark Fowler
|Hunts sc
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|210
