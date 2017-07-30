Please select your home edition
505 UK National Championship at Hayling Island Sailing Club

by Richard Nurse today at 8:49 pm 27-30 July 2017

Hayling Island Sailing Club welcomed the 505 fleet at the 505 UK Open National Championship 2017 - a glamorous club, hosting a prestigious class! The UK 505 class were very happy to welcome travelling boats from Australia, USA and France.

Day 1

A brisk 22 knot SW wind greeted the fleet and the forecast was to build throughout the day with 2 races scheduled. The first race due to get underway at 13:00 hrs. GILLARD/BRIDDON led for most of the race with HOLT/WOEFEL and BATCHELOR/PASCOE hunting them down, until GILLARD/BRIDDON taking a swim down the penultimate run! Race 1 was won by HOLT/WOEFEL Race 2 got underway in 25-28knots won by BATCHELOR/PASCOE followed by HOLT/WOEFEL

Day 2

With a forecast of the same as day one and set to build to well above 30knots, Paul the race officer decided to cancel racing for the day which the fleet deemed the correct decision. The AGM was held at 11am by Roger Dean (UK Class President). Paul the race officer brought Saturdays scheduled racing forward to 12:00hrs with possibility of 4 races to help catch up with programme.

Day 3

Saturday saw the opposite to Thursday and Friday with a 10knot breeze forecast to decrease throughout the afternoon.

Race 3 saw Nathan and Sam slowly work up a lead and get a second win. Race 4 got underway and this time it was Smithy and Roger Gilbert won by a long way followed by Nathan and Sam. Race 5 had a old ring to it with Pinnell in first place and Upton-Brown in second. Race 6 had the rain come and wind really shutting down it would be Nathan and Sam seeing line first once again with Holty and Rob not long behind

Day 4

The breeze returned with sunshine and showers. Three 45-50minute races held in 25-28 knots. The racing was extremely close throughout the day which showed the quality of the fleet! HOLT/WOEFEL were the fastest all day and won all 3 races winning the day and the National Championship. Nathan and Sam sailed extremely well and chased Mike and Rob all day closely followed by Pinnell and Cripps / Tom and Harry / Smithy and Roger rounding out the top of the table.

A well attend prize giving was supported by North Sails in the main bar or the club before the teams made the trip home.

Overall Results:
If you finished in the top ten at the 505 nationals then enter your Gear Guide information here

PosSail NoNatHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9Pts
1st9072USAMike HoltRob WoelfelSanta Cruz YC12‑3‑33211111
2nd9180GBRNathan BatchelorSam PascoeTynemouth SC‑4112‑4142213
3rd9190GBRIan PinnellDaniel CrippsHISC3‑125‑1111123328
4th9177GBRThomas GillardHarry BriddonSheffield Viking SC‑11345‑8436530
5th9088GBRAndy SmithRoger GilbertNotts County SC652175‑11‑9733
6th9174GBRMark Upton‑BrownIan MitchellHISC/Bosham769‑2028‑175643
7th9178GBRChris LewnsJarrod SimpsonRYA9(DNC)‑15751287856
8th8854USACraig ThompsonJeff NelsonUnoffiliated‑128710119104(DNC)59
9th9085GBRCharles WaltersDougal CramDatchet S C137‑14910698(DNC)62
10th9136GBRStewart MearsRichard TuckerRCYC51116‑2412‑21611465
11th9124GBRMatt HartChristian DiebitschShotley Sailing Club21011667(DNC)(DNC)DNC72
12th8963GBRMartin HodgsonAdrian MilesStone Sailing Club(DNC)(DNC)61513313131477
13th9179GBRTudor OwenTom BruntonWHITSTABLE‑199121615‑205101178
14th9158GBRBen IliffePaddy LewisDatchet Water SC14‑17‑1989101214979
15th9134AUSMichael QuirkCurtis HartmannRPEYY(DNC)410414137(DNC)DNC82
16th9142GBRIan MontagueJeremy WhiteMarconi SC‑2013‑2112161514121095
17th9126GBRStuart TurnbullRich NurseBurton S C1718131920‑25‑221712116
18th9050FRAde Kergariou Hervede Kergariou GuillaumeClub nautique Arradon1814‑2317‑2319191813118
19th9032GBRJim BlythDarrel SamanjoelLargo Bay Sailing Club81624‑2617221519(DNC)121
20th9125GBRRoger DeaneTim WilliamnRock SC10192222‑26161816(DNC)123
21st7771USAAncelot Jean ClaudeLeroy RiwanonASNQ15152714221420(DNF)(DNC)127
22nd9159GBRMark WestonAndy WeatherspoonWest Riding(DNC)(DNC)181325172115DNC139
23rd8905RSAGraeme WillcoxMatt AlvaradoNetley Sailing Club(DNC)(DNC)8181824DNCDNCDNC158
24th8650GBRTerry SelfeAlan MontagueStone Sailing Club16(DNC)20232118(DNC)DNCDNC161
25th8384GBRSteve CulpittMark NicholsonHISC(DNC)(DNC)2525192616DNFDNC171
26th907GBRRobin BrownIan Godrey (DNC)(DNC)17212423DNCDNCDNC175
27th9150FRAde Kergariou Anne MariePousset StephaneClub Nautique Carantec(DNC)(DNC)28282727DNCDNCDNC200
28th8165GBRChris DoePeter DoeTISC(DNC)(DNC)2627DNCDNCDNCDNCDNC203
29th8055GBRGary FowlerMark FowlerHunts sc(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC210
