Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 2016 Wave
Product Feature
RYA Start to Race
RYA Start to Race
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Island Sailing Club announce new date for 2018 Round the Island Race in association with Cloudy Bay

by Gabriella Southwell today at 5:34 pm 7 July 2018
The 2017 Round the Island Race in association with Cloudy Bay fleet. The 2018 Race will take place on July 7th © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

Today the Island Sailing Club (ISC), organisers of "Britain's favourite yacht Race" - the Round the Island Race in association with Cloudy Bay - has announced a new date for the 2018 Race.

The annual Race, which attracts over 12,000 competitors, will now take place on Saturday the 7th July 2018, with the 82nd edition of the race seeing the first start at 0630.

The previous date for the Race was Saturday the 23rd June 2018, however following the recent confirmation by the Isle of Wight Music Festival to stage their event over the same weekend, the Race organisers took the decision to move the date of the Race. The decision was made to ensure a smooth and enjoyable Round the Island Race for competitors, visitors, local businesses and residents alike.

The 2017 Round the Island Race in association with Cloudy Bay fleet round the iconic Needles on the Isle of Wight - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
The 2017 Round the Island Race in association with Cloudy Bay fleet round the iconic Needles on the Isle of Wight - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

Dave Atkinson, Chairman of the Round the Island Race Management, explains: "Given the huge amount of planning and preparation, in collaboration with many authorities who assist in running one of Britain's largest sporting participation events, ISC posts the Race dates at least five years in advance to give the relevant authorities, who we need to work closely with, the opportunity to advise the shipping companies and other port authorities. They require the time to plan around the event given that the start of the Race is the only time that the central Solent is closed to commercial traffic. Furthermore we are constrained by the tides each year as to which day we hold the Race. Given these complex factors we are delighted to announce that we have been able to select another suitable date."

Dave Atkinson adds: "Given the importance of both the Festival and Race to the Island economy, the ISC and our partners have committed to ensuring that the Island can cope with the number of visitors attending both these world-class events, without placing undue pressure on our stakeholders and the Island's infrastructure. It was a complex decision to make but, ultimately, we feel it was the right one for both visitors and residents of the Isle of Wight."

The move of date has been met with support by Visit Isle of Wight's David Thornton, who adds: "Visit Isle of Wight recognises that the Island Sailing Club had a very difficult decision to make, but we applaud their announcement. We are exceptionally grateful to them for the change of dates, which will ensure that the whole Island has the opportunity to benefit from this world famous sporting event."

Competitors enjoying the 2017 Round the Island Race in association with Cloudy Bay - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
Competitors enjoying the 2017 Round the Island Race in association with Cloudy Bay - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

The famous 50 nautical mile course around the Isle of Wight is an all-encompassing event and has been proudly run by the ISC since 1931. The Race's unique 'Race for All' ethos caters for and embraces first timers, families, amateurs and professionals competing at the highest level. The 'Race for All' ethos also supports Official Race Charity, the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, with over £250,000 being raised. The charity, with bases on the Isle of Wight and Largs in Scotland, rebuilds the confidence of young people in recovery from cancer.

The Round the Island Race sponsors have also been supportive of the change in date, re-arranging their activities and hospitality plans. Sponsors for 2018 include: Cloudy Bay, Raymarine, Helly Hansen, MS Amlin and media partner Chelsea Magazines.

Race entries open in January 2018.

For more information visit www.roundtheisland.org.uk

#raceforall

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

125th Burnham Week just around the corner
Time to get your entry in! All the organising has now been completed and the 125th Burnham Week is just around the corner. Whether you sail a state of the art racing machine, a classic cruiser or a modern dinghy, there is a place for you at Burnham Week. Posted today at 3:07 pm Fatigue and its effect on rope performance
Explanation by Paul Dyer, technical manager at Marlow Ropes Paul Dyer, technical manager at Marlow Ropes, examines the effect of fatigue on the performance of rope and rigging. Ropes, like people, suffer from fatigue. Unlike people a good night's sleep does not reinvigorate them. Posted today at 12:00 pm 2017 Hamble Winter Series preview
Opening with inaugural Spinlock IRC Autumn Championship The first weekend of the Hamble Winter Series, the UK's premier Winter Sailing event, will see the hosting of the first ever Spinlock IRC Autumn Championships to be run in the Solent. Posted on 17 Aug Island SC Tuesday Evening Series Race 17
Good racing for the 44 boats Although only 44 boats turned out for week 17 of the Island Sailing Clubs 18 week Tuesday Evening Series all classes had some good racing. With a WSW wind of 16 to 19 knots and an ebb tide two good beats for each class was the order for the day. Posted on 16 Aug Spinlock IRC Welsh Championships overall
Shedding the wet-weather gear on the final day With light winds forecast for the final day, the fleet left the event pontoons to the two racing areas in glorious sunshine, a relief to shed the wet weather gear! Posted on 13 Aug Spinlock IRC Welsh Championships day 2
Fools Gold win all four races in IRC 1 With a forecast of 10-15 kts North Westerly winds, it was always promising to be a fantastic sailing day on Cardigan bay. Although overcast with an odd bit of drizzle, the fleet left the Plas Heli event pontoons with great expectations. Posted on 12 Aug International competitors look back
At the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race Last night crews braved the elements for a successful prizegiving for the Rolex Fastnet Race and a lively final evening of entertainment at Plymouth Yacht Haven. Posted on 12 Aug Spinlock IRC Welsh Championships day 1
Lumpy conditions off Pwllheli The Welsh IRC national championships hosted by Plas Heli and Pwllheli Sailing Club, got off to a breezy start today with 20-25kt South Westerly winds, rain and a confused sea! Posted on 12 Aug UBS Jersey Regatta preview
19th edition to include Kona windsurfing Championship Jersey's combined sailing clubs' UBS Jersey Regatta will, once again, turn the beautiful arena of St Aubin's Bay into a hive of activity and blaze of colour when an anticipated one hundred boats come to the line for the 19th edition. Posted on 12 Aug France claims Fastnet Challenge Cup
For third consecutive time For a third time running the Rolex Fastnet Race has been a story of French domination, Le Tricolor flying on this occasion from the top spot in IRC 1, 2, 3 and 4, the Class40 and IMOCA 60, the Two Handed and IRC Overall. Posted on 11 Aug

Upcoming Events

YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic RS Aero The Crown Cup, International Czech Championship and Eurocup for RS Aero
YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic- 16 Aug to 20 Aug Pagham YC Hurricane 5.9 SX National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Pagham YC- 17 Aug to 20 Aug Brightlingsea SC Musto Skiff Harken UK National Championship for Musto Skiff
Brightlingsea SC- 17 Aug to 20 Aug Waldringfield SC Cadet and Laser Radial Cadet Week for Cadet and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 18 Aug to 22 Aug Tresaith Mariners SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Open Meeting & Welsh National Catamaran Championships for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Tresaith Mariners SC- 19 Aug to 20 Aug West Mersea YC Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies Mersea Race Week for Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies
West Mersea YC- 20 Aug to 26 Aug Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Glyn Charles Open Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 20 Aug Hayling Island SC Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics Chichester Harbour Race Week for Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics
Hayling Island SC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC IRC yachts and Sportsboats Abersoch Keelboat Week for IRC yachts and Sportsboats
South Caernarvonshire YC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Cadet National Championships for Cadet
South Caernarvonshire YC- 26 Aug to 31 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy