Aspire 72nd Merlin Rocket Championship at Pwllheli - Overall

by Chris Martin today at 3:16 pm 12-18 August 2017

Dinghytec Friday or the Aspire Merlin Rocket national championships had been the subject of much debate for a number of days. The forecast had been moderating more and more and what looked like a short weather window to get a race in turned out to be eminently sailable though we were all glad to be a race up on schedule. Being a one race day we could have a longer race which many in the class still enjoy and provides variety.

A general recall after a large wind-shift and a pushier than they ha ve been fleet led to a general recall and restart under black flag. Port was absolutely the place to be as the breeze swung left shortly after the start. Tim Saxton and Jodie Green rounded first with Andy Davis and Alex Warren in hot pursuit.

The overall prize may have been decided but the Silver and Bronze fleet trophies were still vulnerable. Chris Martin and Oliver Maclean needed to do something special to wrest the prize from Mark Barwell and Louise Johnson. A 4th round the windward mark put them in a position to do just that with only the small matter of holding off an assortment of world, national and former Endeavour Champions! A swim at the last leeward put the final nail in their claim for the Silver title, but Chris and Oliver took the Silver prize for the day.

Aspire Merlin Rocket Championship at Pwllheli day 3 - photo © Andy Green / www.greenseaphotography.co.uk
Aspire Merlin Rocket Championship at Pwllheli day 3 - photo © Andy Green / www.greenseaphotography.co.uk

Bronze fleet was also up for grabs with a gear failure putting Back to the Future out of the race as of last night. Phil and Ali Ashworth were the closest challengers, but they to had a mountain to climb to take t he title from Ben Eaves and Sean Anderson – they didn't do enough and had to settle for 2nd.

Nick Craig and Alan Roberts won their protest last night to cement the overall win. Andy Davis and Alex Warren took the bullet in today's race to take second ahead of Chris Gould and Chris Kilsby who were in second overnight.

So, we have had a fantastic week at a fantastic facility put together and run by very professional people from the club, MROA and race management side.

A huge thank you to Ia n and Angela Mackenzie who did the vast majority of the groundwork to run this week. Also a massive thank you to Peter Saxton and his team who have raised the bar considerably in terms of our race management expectations. Another big thank you to Neil Williams and his team at Plas Heli who truly could not have done more for us.

Overall Results:
If you finished in the top ten at the Merlin Rocket nationals then enter your Gear Guide information here

PosBoat NameSail NoFleetHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9Pts
1stMessy Monty3776GoldNick CraigAlan RobertsFrensham Pond112112‑4‑12210
2ndKeyser Soze3684GoldAndy DaviesAlex WarrenBartley4213‑1211(RET [39])113
3rdPeer Pressure3778GoldChris GouldChris KilsbyMidland‑15‑6344321522
4thMockingjay3777GoldSimon PottsPippa TaylorBurghfield‑10‑9685452636
5thRed Mistress3759GoldSam PascoeMegan PascoeCastle Cove2(ARB [18])4938‑105839
6thShiny3770GoldDavid HayesJonny RatcliffeHayling Island‑145‑11225791040
7thBernard3658GoldChris JenningsPete HornBurghfield‑2235596‑1231142
8thRobert3756GoldWill WarrenMark OakeyShoreham911‑147‑13736346
9thWild At Heart3709GoldTom GillardTom LonsdaleSheffield Viking84767‑11118(DNC [39])51
10thBazinga3758GoldTim SaxtonJodie GreenGrafham Water1788138(DNS [39])(DNS [39])4462
11thPanther3774GoldJon TurnerRichard ParslowLyme Regis712‑17‑161010971469
12th 3786GoldDave WadeRachel Rhodes / Keri HarrisNorthampton12‑171210(DNF [39])13611771
13thQuick Fix3691GoldMike CalvertJane CalvertAxe5‑15911119‑25151272
14thOakey Dokey3712GoldIan SharpsEllie SharpsBurghfield610‑161461214(DNC [39])1375
15thThe Oldie3673GoldCaroline CroftMatt Lullham‑RobinsonBartley31310‑171515‑2213978
16thThe Force Awakens3781GoldDave WinderOliver WinderHollingworth‑20141812(DNF [39])168101694
17thPoint N Squirt3746GoldDan WillettPete NicholsonBrightlingsea21161319161413(DNC [39])(DNC [39])112
18thStrung Along3784SilverMark BarwellLouise JohnsonLymington Town‑29‑1815151817151418112
19thQuicksilver3787SilverChris MartinOliver MacleanMidland11‑22‑23221719191615119
20thThe Angels Share3779SilverDave LeeJuliet PealingStarcross19‑2420‑261423181717128
21stWhy Ask3740SilverPatrick BlakeJilly BlakeCookham Reach16‑21‑22202020161819129
22ndPointer3790SilverColin BrockbankMartin HughesWembley‑30231918(DNC [39])18171920134
23rdArbuckle3760SilverMark ReddingtonColin StaiteBartley23‑28‑24231921202121148
24thThree Dee3765SilverRichard DeeJustin HealeyMidland28202521(DNC [39])242820(DNS [39])166
25thBack to the Future3583BronzeBen EavesSean AndersonRedditch26252624(DNS [39])222122(DNC [39])166
26thFlaming Fast3339SilverTim MaleRebecca MaleBlithfield182627(BFD [39])(DNC [39])26232324167
27thThe Black Boat3734BronzePhil AshworthAlison AshworthWeymouth25‑29‑30252227272823177
28thDark N Stormy3619BronzeGuy BrowneAndy HunterTrent Valley33‑34‑35282130312525193
29thDuck and Dive3713BronzeSteve HarlingEleanor ThomasStarcross2430‑3127(DNC [39])29292728194
30thSmoked Salmon3518BronzeJulian HarmsTimothy HarmsMidland(DNS [39])272829(DNC [39])2526RET [39]22196
31stLight Fantastic3555SilverJames CokayneWilliam Gould / Angus KirkNSSA363129(DNS [39])(DNC [39])28242426198
32ndPoint Break3625BronzeRichard BramleyJohn DonoghueShoreham2732‑3430(UFD [39])31302627203
33rdSylvia3711SilverSam ThompsonKeri HarrisRNSA131921(DSQ [39])(DNF [39])DNC [39]DNC [39]DNC [39]DNC [39]209
34thNever Been to Salcombe3582BronzeGeorge ColcombAngus KirkNSSA34353331(DNS [39])(DNC [39])DNC [39]DNC [39]29240
35thOut of the Blue 23557BronzeApril WhiteleyHazel NewportNSSA31333232(RET [39])(DNF [39])DNC [39]DNC [39]DNC [39]245
36thWizard in Blue3449BronzeCarl WhitehillSamuel WhitehillRYA32(DNC [39])36(RET [39])DNC [39]DNC [39]DNC [39]DNC [39]DNC [39]263
37thBorn to be Willd3783BronzeMiles JamesColin SimmondsPwllheli35(DNF [39])(DNS [39])DNC [39]DNC [39]DNC [39]DNC [39]DNC [39]DNC [39]269
38thLoosed Cannon3655BronzeKaren HilesJohn HodgeShoreham37(DNC [39])(DNC [39])DNC [39]DNC [39]DNC [39]DNC [39]DNC [39]DNC [39]271

Further details at merlinrocketchamps.com

