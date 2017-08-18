Aspire 72nd Merlin Rocket Championship at Pwllheli - Overall

by Chris Martin today at 3:16 pm

Dinghytec Friday or the Aspire Merlin Rocket national championships had been the subject of much debate for a number of days. The forecast had been moderating more and more and what looked like a short weather window to get a race in turned out to be eminently sailable though we were all glad to be a race up on schedule. Being a one race day we could have a longer race which many in the class still enjoy and provides variety.

A general recall after a large wind-shift and a pushier than they ha ve been fleet led to a general recall and restart under black flag. Port was absolutely the place to be as the breeze swung left shortly after the start. Tim Saxton and Jodie Green rounded first with Andy Davis and Alex Warren in hot pursuit.

The overall prize may have been decided but the Silver and Bronze fleet trophies were still vulnerable. Chris Martin and Oliver Maclean needed to do something special to wrest the prize from Mark Barwell and Louise Johnson. A 4th round the windward mark put them in a position to do just that with only the small matter of holding off an assortment of world, national and former Endeavour Champions! A swim at the last leeward put the final nail in their claim for the Silver title, but Chris and Oliver took the Silver prize for the day.

Bronze fleet was also up for grabs with a gear failure putting Back to the Future out of the race as of last night. Phil and Ali Ashworth were the closest challengers, but they to had a mountain to climb to take t he title from Ben Eaves and Sean Anderson – they didn't do enough and had to settle for 2nd.

Nick Craig and Alan Roberts won their protest last night to cement the overall win. Andy Davis and Alex Warren took the bullet in today's race to take second ahead of Chris Gould and Chris Kilsby who were in second overnight.

So, we have had a fantastic week at a fantastic facility put together and run by very professional people from the club, MROA and race management side.

A huge thank you to Ia n and Angela Mackenzie who did the vast majority of the groundwork to run this week. Also a massive thank you to Peter Saxton and his team who have raised the bar considerably in terms of our race management expectations. Another big thank you to Neil Williams and his team at Plas Heli who truly could not have done more for us.

Overall Results:

Pos Boat Name Sail No Fleet Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 Pts 1st Messy Monty 3776 Gold Nick Craig Alan Roberts Frensham Pond 1 1 2 1 1 2 ‑4 ‑12 2 10 2nd Keyser Soze 3684 Gold Andy Davies Alex Warren Bartley 4 2 1 3 ‑12 1 1 (RET [39]) 1 13 3rd Peer Pressure 3778 Gold Chris Gould Chris Kilsby Midland ‑15 ‑6 3 4 4 3 2 1 5 22 4th Mockingjay 3777 Gold Simon Potts Pippa Taylor Burghfield ‑10 ‑9 6 8 5 4 5 2 6 36 5th Red Mistress 3759 Gold Sam Pascoe Megan Pascoe Castle Cove 2 (ARB [18]) 4 9 3 8 ‑10 5 8 39 6th Shiny 3770 Gold David Hayes Jonny Ratcliffe Hayling Island ‑14 5 ‑11 2 2 5 7 9 10 40 7th Bernard 3658 Gold Chris Jennings Pete Horn Burghfield ‑22 3 5 5 9 6 ‑12 3 11 42 8th Robert 3756 Gold Will Warren Mark Oakey Shoreham 9 11 ‑14 7 ‑13 7 3 6 3 46 9th Wild At Heart 3709 Gold Tom Gillard Tom Lonsdale Sheffield Viking 8 4 7 6 7 ‑11 11 8 (DNC [39]) 51 10th Bazinga 3758 Gold Tim Saxton Jodie Green Grafham Water 17 8 8 13 8 (DNS [39]) (DNS [39]) 4 4 62 11th Panther 3774 Gold Jon Turner Richard Parslow Lyme Regis 7 12 ‑17 ‑16 10 10 9 7 14 69 12th 3786 Gold Dave Wade Rachel Rhodes / Keri Harris Northampton 12 ‑17 12 10 (DNF [39]) 13 6 11 7 71 13th Quick Fix 3691 Gold Mike Calvert Jane Calvert Axe 5 ‑15 9 11 11 9 ‑25 15 12 72 14th Oakey Dokey 3712 Gold Ian Sharps Ellie Sharps Burghfield 6 10 ‑16 14 6 12 14 (DNC [39]) 13 75 15th The Oldie 3673 Gold Caroline Croft Matt Lullham‑Robinson Bartley 3 13 10 ‑17 15 15 ‑22 13 9 78 16th The Force Awakens 3781 Gold Dave Winder Oliver Winder Hollingworth ‑20 14 18 12 (DNF [39]) 16 8 10 16 94 17th Point N Squirt 3746 Gold Dan Willett Pete Nicholson Brightlingsea 21 16 13 19 16 14 13 (DNC [39]) (DNC [39]) 112 18th Strung Along 3784 Silver Mark Barwell Louise Johnson Lymington Town ‑29 ‑18 15 15 18 17 15 14 18 112 19th Quicksilver 3787 Silver Chris Martin Oliver Maclean Midland 11 ‑22 ‑23 22 17 19 19 16 15 119 20th The Angels Share 3779 Silver Dave Lee Juliet Pealing Starcross 19 ‑24 20 ‑26 14 23 18 17 17 128 21st Why Ask 3740 Silver Patrick Blake Jilly Blake Cookham Reach 16 ‑21 ‑22 20 20 20 16 18 19 129 22nd Pointer 3790 Silver Colin Brockbank Martin Hughes Wembley ‑30 23 19 18 (DNC [39]) 18 17 19 20 134 23rd Arbuckle 3760 Silver Mark Reddington Colin Staite Bartley 23 ‑28 ‑24 23 19 21 20 21 21 148 24th Three Dee 3765 Silver Richard Dee Justin Healey Midland 28 20 25 21 (DNC [39]) 24 28 20 (DNS [39]) 166 25th Back to the Future 3583 Bronze Ben Eaves Sean Anderson Redditch 26 25 26 24 (DNS [39]) 22 21 22 (DNC [39]) 166 26th Flaming Fast 3339 Silver Tim Male Rebecca Male Blithfield 18 26 27 (BFD [39]) (DNC [39]) 26 23 23 24 167 27th The Black Boat 3734 Bronze Phil Ashworth Alison Ashworth Weymouth 25 ‑29 ‑30 25 22 27 27 28 23 177 28th Dark N Stormy 3619 Bronze Guy Browne Andy Hunter Trent Valley 33 ‑34 ‑35 28 21 30 31 25 25 193 29th Duck and Dive 3713 Bronze Steve Harling Eleanor Thomas Starcross 24 30 ‑31 27 (DNC [39]) 29 29 27 28 194 30th Smoked Salmon 3518 Bronze Julian Harms Timothy Harms Midland (DNS [39]) 27 28 29 (DNC [39]) 25 26 RET [39] 22 196 31st Light Fantastic 3555 Silver James Cokayne William Gould / Angus Kirk NSSA 36 31 29 (DNS [39]) (DNC [39]) 28 24 24 26 198 32nd Point Break 3625 Bronze Richard Bramley John Donoghue Shoreham 27 32 ‑34 30 (UFD [39]) 31 30 26 27 203 33rd Sylvia 3711 Silver Sam Thompson Keri Harris RNSA 13 19 21 (DSQ [39]) (DNF [39]) DNC [39] DNC [39] DNC [39] DNC [39] 209 34th Never Been to Salcombe 3582 Bronze George Colcomb Angus Kirk NSSA 34 35 33 31 (DNS [39]) (DNC [39]) DNC [39] DNC [39] 29 240 35th Out of the Blue 2 3557 Bronze April Whiteley Hazel Newport NSSA 31 33 32 32 (RET [39]) (DNF [39]) DNC [39] DNC [39] DNC [39] 245 36th Wizard in Blue 3449 Bronze Carl Whitehill Samuel Whitehill RYA 32 (DNC [39]) 36 (RET [39]) DNC [39] DNC [39] DNC [39] DNC [39] DNC [39] 263 37th Born to be Willd 3783 Bronze Miles James Colin Simmonds Pwllheli 35 (DNF [39]) (DNS [39]) DNC [39] DNC [39] DNC [39] DNC [39] DNC [39] DNC [39] 269 38th Loosed Cannon 3655 Bronze Karen Hiles John Hodge Shoreham 37 (DNC [39]) (DNC [39]) DNC [39] DNC [39] DNC [39] DNC [39] DNC [39] DNC [39] 271

Further details at merlinrocketchamps.com