Please select your home edition
Edition
Spinlock - Deckvest - 728x90
Product Feature
Coach Yourself to Win by Jon Emmett
Coach Yourself to Win by Jon Emmett
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Hustler 25.5 with fin keel built 1977
located in Chichester
Europe class sails
located in Spain

Entry now open for 2017 Hamble Winter Series

by Gemma Payne today at 1:47 pm 30 September - 26 November 2017
35th Hamble Winter Series day 8 © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

Entries are now open for the UK's premier Winter Sailing event – the Hamble Winter Series.

This year is the 36th running of the Hamble Winter Series, which runs for eight Sunday's from 1st October to 26th November 2017, with the 29th October as a lay day.

The 2017 event includes an Inaugural Spinlock IRC Autumn Championships event, on 30th September-1st October. The organisers are delighted that the Grand Prix Fast 40+ Class are returning for Round 5 of their 2017 race circuit on the weekend of 14th and 15th October.

Also back again is the Hamble One Design Championships, on the 7th and 8th October and the 21st and 22nd October. J/70's, J80's and SB20's will be competing in the championship along with any other OD Class that can raise eight entries.

To encourage IRC Mixed Sportsboat racing, the Winter Series' organisers are offering a separate Class which would cater for boats such as J/88's, Farr 280's, HP30's and Cork 1720's, if entries allow.

Find out more at www.hamblewinterseries.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

First time entry Shanghai seeks crew
For Rolex China Sea Race The third Chinese entry in the 2018 Rolex China Sea Race has been received from Hanse 575, Shanghai. Posted today at 11:56 am Island Sailing Club announce new date
For 2018 Round the Island Race in association with Cloudy Bay Today the Island Sailing Club (ISC), organisers of "Britain's favourite yacht Race" - the Round the Island Race in association with Cloudy Bay - has announced a new date for the 2018 Race. Posted on 18 Aug 125th Burnham Week just around the corner
Time to get your entry in! All the organising has now been completed and the 125th Burnham Week is just around the corner. Whether you sail a state of the art racing machine, a classic cruiser or a modern dinghy, there is a place for you at Burnham Week. Posted on 18 Aug Fatigue and its effect on rope performance
Explanation by Paul Dyer, technical manager at Marlow Ropes Paul Dyer, technical manager at Marlow Ropes, examines the effect of fatigue on the performance of rope and rigging. Ropes, like people, suffer from fatigue. Unlike people a good night's sleep does not reinvigorate them. Posted on 18 Aug 2017 Hamble Winter Series preview
Opening with inaugural Spinlock IRC Autumn Championship The first weekend of the Hamble Winter Series, the UK's premier Winter Sailing event, will see the hosting of the first ever Spinlock IRC Autumn Championships to be run in the Solent. Posted on 17 Aug Spinlock IRC Welsh Championships overall
Shedding the wet-weather gear on the final day With light winds forecast for the final day, the fleet left the event pontoons to the two racing areas in glorious sunshine, a relief to shed the wet weather gear! Posted on 13 Aug Spinlock IRC Welsh Championships day 2
Fools Gold win all four races in IRC 1 With a forecast of 10-15 kts North Westerly winds, it was always promising to be a fantastic sailing day on Cardigan bay. Although overcast with an odd bit of drizzle, the fleet left the Plas Heli event pontoons with great expectations. Posted on 12 Aug International competitors look back
At the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race Last night crews braved the elements for a successful prizegiving for the Rolex Fastnet Race and a lively final evening of entertainment at Plymouth Yacht Haven. Posted on 12 Aug Spinlock IRC Welsh Championships day 1
Lumpy conditions off Pwllheli The Welsh IRC national championships hosted by Plas Heli and Pwllheli Sailing Club, got off to a breezy start today with 20-25kt South Westerly winds, rain and a confused sea! Posted on 12 Aug UBS Jersey Regatta preview
19th edition to include Kona windsurfing Championship Jersey's combined sailing clubs' UBS Jersey Regatta will, once again, turn the beautiful arena of St Aubin's Bay into a hive of activity and blaze of colour when an anticipated one hundred boats come to the line for the 19th edition. Posted on 12 Aug

Upcoming Events

YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic RS Aero The Crown Cup, International Czech Championship and Eurocup for RS Aero
YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic- 16 Aug to 20 Aug Pagham YC Hurricane 5.9 SX National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Pagham YC- 17 Aug to 20 Aug Brightlingsea SC Musto Skiff Harken UK National Championship for Musto Skiff
Brightlingsea SC- 17 Aug to 20 Aug Waldringfield SC Cadet and Laser Radial Cadet Week for Cadet and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 18 Aug to 22 Aug Tresaith Mariners SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Open Meeting & Welsh National Catamaran Championships for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Tresaith Mariners SC- 19 Aug to 20 Aug West Mersea YC Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies Mersea Race Week for Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies
West Mersea YC- 20 Aug to 26 Aug Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Glyn Charles Open Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 20 Aug Hayling Island SC Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics Chichester Harbour Race Week for Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics
Hayling Island SC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC IRC yachts and Sportsboats Abersoch Keelboat Week for IRC yachts and Sportsboats
South Caernarvonshire YC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Cadet National Championships for Cadet
South Caernarvonshire YC- 26 Aug to 31 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy