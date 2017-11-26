Entry now open for 2017 Hamble Winter Series

35th Hamble Winter Series day 8 © Paul Wyeth / 35th Hamble Winter Series day 8 © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

by Gemma Payne today at 1:47 pm

Entries are now open for the UK's premier Winter Sailing event – the Hamble Winter Series.

This year is the 36th running of the Hamble Winter Series, which runs for eight Sunday's from 1st October to 26th November 2017, with the 29th October as a lay day.

The 2017 event includes an Inaugural Spinlock IRC Autumn Championships event, on 30th September-1st October. The organisers are delighted that the Grand Prix Fast 40+ Class are returning for Round 5 of their 2017 race circuit on the weekend of 14th and 15th October.

Also back again is the Hamble One Design Championships, on the 7th and 8th October and the 21st and 22nd October. J/70's, J80's and SB20's will be competing in the championship along with any other OD Class that can raise eight entries.

To encourage IRC Mixed Sportsboat racing, the Winter Series' organisers are offering a separate Class which would cater for boats such as J/88's, Farr 280's, HP30's and Cork 1720's, if entries allow.

Find out more at www.hamblewinterseries.com