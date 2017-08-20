See the Clipper Race fleet in Liverpool's historic Albert Dock ahead of Sunday's race start
by Clipper Race today at 10:42 am
20 August 2017
The Clipper Round the World Race fleet in Liverpool © Clipper Ventures
The Clipper Race fleet looked majestic arriving at Liverpool's historic Albert Dock ahead of Race Start on Sunday 20 August.
Helicopter footage captured the twelve 70-foot ocean racing yachts making their way to Liverpool for the start of the Clipper 2017-18 Race.
You can watch the start via a Live Stream with details at clipperroundtheworld.com/news/article/follow-the-clipper-201718-race-start-live-from-liverpool. The full schedule of events in Liverpool is available at clipperroundtheworld.com/race/port/liverpool-united-kingdom-2017-18
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!