See the Clipper Race fleet in Liverpool's historic Albert Dock ahead of Sunday's race start

by Clipper Race today at 10:42 am

The Clipper Race fleet looked majestic arriving at Liverpool's historic Albert Dock ahead of Race Start on Sunday 20 August.

Helicopter footage captured the twelve 70-foot ocean racing yachts making their way to Liverpool for the start of the Clipper 2017-18 Race.

You can watch the start via a Live Stream with details at clipperroundtheworld.com/news/article/follow-the-clipper-201718-race-start-live-from-liverpool. The full schedule of events in Liverpool is available at clipperroundtheworld.com/race/port/liverpool-united-kingdom-2017-18