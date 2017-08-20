Please select your home edition
See the Clipper Race fleet in Liverpool's historic Albert Dock ahead of Sunday's race start

by Clipper Race today at 10:42 am 20 August 2017
The Clipper Round the World Race fleet in Liverpool © Clipper Ventures

The Clipper Race fleet looked majestic arriving at Liverpool's historic Albert Dock ahead of Race Start on Sunday 20 August.

Helicopter footage captured the twelve 70-foot ocean racing yachts making their way to Liverpool for the start of the Clipper 2017-18 Race.

You can watch the start via a Live Stream with details at clipperroundtheworld.com/news/article/follow-the-clipper-201718-race-start-live-from-liverpool. The full schedule of events in Liverpool is available at clipperroundtheworld.com/race/port/liverpool-united-kingdom-2017-18

Upcoming Events

YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic RS Aero The Crown Cup, International Czech Championship and Eurocup for RS Aero
YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic- 16 Aug to 20 Aug Pagham YC Hurricane 5.9 SX National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Pagham YC- 17 Aug to 20 Aug Brightlingsea SC Musto Skiff Harken UK National Championship for Musto Skiff
Brightlingsea SC- 17 Aug to 20 Aug Waldringfield SC Cadet and Laser Radial Cadet Week for Cadet and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 18 Aug to 22 Aug Tresaith Mariners SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Open Meeting & Welsh National Catamaran Championships for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Tresaith Mariners SC- 19 Aug to 20 Aug West Mersea YC Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies Mersea Race Week for Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies
West Mersea YC- 20 Aug to 26 Aug Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Glyn Charles Open Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 20 Aug Hayling Island SC Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics Chichester Harbour Race Week for Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics
Hayling Island SC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC IRC yachts and Sportsboats Abersoch Keelboat Week for IRC yachts and Sportsboats
South Caernarvonshire YC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Cadet National Championships for Cadet
South Caernarvonshire YC- 26 Aug to 31 Aug
