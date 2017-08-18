Please select your home edition
GJW Direct Firefly National Championship at Felixstowe Ferry SC - Day 6

by Edward Smith today at 9:54 am 12-18 August 2017

Thursday at the GJW Direct Firefly National Championships hosted by Felixstowe Ferry Sailing Club did not disappoint. Two races sailed in a fresh breeze peaking at 25 knots and a building sea provided a stern test for competitors, many of whom still had weary legs from the previous day's marathon Gore / Marlow race.

At the end of the day, with only one race to be held on Friday, the battle to be crowned 2017 National Champion is still incredibly tight. Nigel Wakefield and Emily Saunderson won the first of Thursday's races but could only manage 4th place in the second race following an OCS. This means they start the final day a single point ahead of both of Guy Davison and Sally Wakefield, who won the second of Thursday's races in the strongest breeze following a 3rd place in the first, and Chris Kameen and Matt Read, who recorded a 2nd and a 3rd.

Breaking the stranglehold of the top 3 in the second race, was Barney Smith and James Shepherd who placed 2nd. Clearly the stronger winds were to their liking because they also scored a 4th in race one despite a broken tiller extension.

Other strong performers on the day included Mike and Debs Steele who scored their second 5th place of the week in Thursday's first race, although an unfortunate capsize at the last gybe mark in race 2 whilst in the same position took the shine off the day somewhat.

Friday's forecast is for similar conditions and after the exertions of the past two days it's likely that it will be a depleted fleet that contests the final race of the week. The focus will be on the fight for the overall championship, but battles will be raged throughout the fleet as sailors compete for top silver fleet performer, best improver, best club and a number of other trophies.

Results after Day 6:

GJW Direct Firefly Nationals at Felixstowe Ferry after day 6 - photo © FFSC
GJW Direct Firefly Nationals at Felixstowe Ferry after day 6 - photo © FFSC
