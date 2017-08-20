Harken UK 2017 Musto Skiff Nationals at Brightlingsea Sailing Club - Day 1
by George Hand and friends today at 9:36 am
17-20 August 2017
Race 1 (14-18 knots, VERY choppy)
After negotiating the tricky creek, resulting in a short postponement, the fleet got away with a clean start to see Neil Ashby lead to the top mark with Andy Peake, Dan Trotter and Bruce Keen chasing at his heels. Bruce Keen took an impromptu swim on the hoist allowing George Hand and Richard Pelly to pass through and take 4th and 5th respectively. Neil, Andy and Dan retained their positions to the finish and after a blinder of a recovery;Bruce sailed through Richard and George to take 4th. Big Dave Poston, a sure favourite in these conditions, was noticeably absent having snapped his mast.
Race 2 (14-18 knots, still VERY choppy)
Race 2 saw a slightly over-eager Dan Trotter pick up the first OCS of the event, however with only an individual recall displayed, the rest of the fleet were able to continue without any dramas. Tom Wright took advantage of his blistering upwind pace and great leverage to round the top mark first, closely followed by George Hand and Bruce Keen. After a cat and mouse downwind leg, both Tom and George split at the leeward gate equal. However Georgous decided to go for a dunk, after having dropped his shiny new slippery mainsheet. Tom carried on his impressive lead to the finish with George chasing in second and Bruce in 3rd.
Race 3
Keen and Rice came out of the traps well out off the port end both opting to tack up the middle crossing the fleet to bank their gain. Meanwhile Hilton and Peake came off the middle of the line and held good lane and speed well into the left hand corner. Tacking back, the tide advantage showed with Hilton and Keen arriving at the top mark in unison, Peaky close behind. Hilton gybe set to avoid the flooding tide and pulled out a healthy lead over Keen that he held to finish. There was a good ding-dong behind Bruce with Team Trotter and Tom Wright capitalizing on an uncharacteristic Peaky capsize. Great to see Big Dave back on the racetrack after his unscheduled pit stop. Full marks to the onshore support team.
Overnight Keen leads, from George Hand and Tom Wright.
Ashore and showered, the fleet enjoyed a few helpings of Brightlingsea hospitality and quiz raising over £250 for the RNLI.
Results after Day 1:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Boat Name
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Pts
|1st
|GBR534
|Bruce Keen
|‑
|4
|3
|2
|9
|2nd
|GBR499
|Tom Wright
|499
|7
|1
|5
|13
|3rd
|GBR548
|George Hand
|MPS 548
|5
|2
|7
|14
|4th
|GBR546
|Ian Trotter
|Rope for boats
|10
|8
|4
|22
|5th
|RSA 525
|Andy Tarboton
|Amanzi Ngane
|8
|6
|12
|26
|6th
|GBR539
|Neil Ashby
|Snoopynuts
|1
|12
|15
|28
|7th
|GBR469
|Richard Pelley
|‑
|6
|9
|13
|28
|8th
|GBR568
|Andrew Peake
|NA
|2
|17
|10
|29
|9th
|GBR302
|Dan Kilsby
|‑
|16
|4
|9
|29
|10th
|GBR545
|Jamie Hilton
|
|24
|7
|1
|32
|11th
|GBR538
|Paul Molesworth
|Ultra‑Composites
|12
|14
|6
|32
|12th
|GBR 544
|Ben Schooling
|sailingfast.co.uk
|11
|5
|24
|40
|13th
|GBR364
|Andy Rice
|Sailjuice.com
|9
|11
|20
|40
|14th
|GBR482
|Matthew Holden
|Rihanna
|20
|15
|8
|43
|15th
|GBR113
|Edward Wilkinson
|none
|23
|10
|17
|50
|16th
|GBR547
|Sevega Samus
|
|17
|16
|19
|52
|17th
|GBR376
|David Rickard
|‑
|22
|20
|14
|56
|18th
|GBR527
|Daniel Trotter
|rope4boats.co.uk
|3
|OCS
|3
|57
|19th
|GBR531
|Andrew Gould
|Ununoctium
|21
|18
|18
|57
|20th
|GBR500
|Tom Conway
|None
|13
|26
|23
|62
|21st
|GBR533
|Stuart Keegan
|533
|28
|19
|16
|63
|22nd
|AUS567
|Rick Perkins
|Blank
|19
|30
|22
|71
|23rd
|GBR550
|Jon Bailey
|BFF
|27
|22
|25
|74
|24th
|GBR097
|James Nuttall
|
|32
|24
|26
|82
|25th
|GBR294
|Gary Stones
|294
|31
|25
|28
|84
|26th
|GBR419
|Richard Smith
|Buffalo Gal
|DNC
|13
|21
|85
|27th
|GBR290
|David Conlon
|
|30
|31
|27
|88
|28th
|GBR323
|Andrew Wilde
|None
|35
|21
|33
|89
|29th
|GBR265
|Tom Taylor
|265
|18
|23
|DNC
|92
|30th
|GBR61
|Nick MacWhirter
|Flower
|38
|27
|29
|94
|31st
|GBR209
|Nick Lett
|Na
|37
|28
|30
|95
|32nd
|GBR570
|Martin Bingham
|Disaster Area
|DNC
|29
|31
|111
|33rd
|GBR520
|Dave Poston
|UK Dinghies
|DNC
|DNC
|11
|113
|34th
|GBR 394
|Nigel Walbank
|Jigalong
|14
|RET
|RET
|116
|35th
|GBR372
|Alex Knight
|None
|15
|DNC
|DNC
|117
|36th
|GBR304
|Jamie Southwell
|N/A
|34
|DNC
|32
|117
|37th
|GBR543
|Stephen Wright
|N/A
|DNC
|32
|34
|117
|38th
|GBR289
|Andrew Whittle
|n/a
|25
|DNC
|DNC
|127
|39th
|GBR315
|Jason Rickards
|Dinghy‑rope.com
|26
|DNC
|DNC
|128
|40th
|GBR167
|Stewart Walker
|A Boat Too far
|29
|RET
|RET
|131
|41st
|GBR574
|Jack Grogan
|Hyde Sails
|33
|DNC
|DNC
|135
|42nd
|GBR542
|Ron Barnes
|More Sticky Moments
|36
|DNC
|DNC
|138
|43rd
|GBR432
|John McAfee
|NA
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|153
|43rd
|GER 272
|Roger Deuce
|‑
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|153
|43rd
|GBR 414
|Graeme Oliver
|Burger Van II
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|153
|43rd
|GBR536
|Kevin Holliday
|Kevin Holliday
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|153
|43rd
|GBR333
|Tim Chapman
|Little devil
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|153
|43rd
|GBR556
|Steve Robson
|Touching Cloth
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|153
|43rd
|RUS479
|Yaroslav Petrov
|ARKAS
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|153
|43rd
|RSA 487
|Sean Thijsse
|N/A
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|153
