Harken UK 2017 Musto Skiff Nationals at Brightlingsea Sailing Club - Day 1


Asymmetric Sailing by Andy Rice
by George Hand and friends today at 9:36 am 17-20 August 2017

Race 1 (14-18 knots, VERY choppy)

After negotiating the tricky creek, resulting in a short postponement, the fleet got away with a clean start to see Neil Ashby lead to the top mark with Andy Peake, Dan Trotter and Bruce Keen chasing at his heels. Bruce Keen took an impromptu swim on the hoist allowing George Hand and Richard Pelly to pass through and take 4th and 5th respectively. Neil, Andy and Dan retained their positions to the finish and after a blinder of a recovery;Bruce sailed through Richard and George to take 4th. Big Dave Poston, a sure favourite in these conditions, was noticeably absent having snapped his mast.

Harken UK Musto Skiff Nationals at Brightlingsea day 1 - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk
Race 2 (14-18 knots, still VERY choppy)

Race 2 saw a slightly over-eager Dan Trotter pick up the first OCS of the event, however with only an individual recall displayed, the rest of the fleet were able to continue without any dramas. Tom Wright took advantage of his blistering upwind pace and great leverage to round the top mark first, closely followed by George Hand and Bruce Keen. After a cat and mouse downwind leg, both Tom and George split at the leeward gate equal. However Georgous decided to go for a dunk, after having dropped his shiny new slippery mainsheet. Tom carried on his impressive lead to the finish with George chasing in second and Bruce in 3rd.

Harken UK Musto Skiff Nationals at Brightlingsea day 1 - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk
Race 3

Keen and Rice came out of the traps well out off the port end both opting to tack up the middle crossing the fleet to bank their gain. Meanwhile Hilton and Peake came off the middle of the line and held good lane and speed well into the left hand corner. Tacking back, the tide advantage showed with Hilton and Keen arriving at the top mark in unison, Peaky close behind. Hilton gybe set to avoid the flooding tide and pulled out a healthy lead over Keen that he held to finish. There was a good ding-dong behind Bruce with Team Trotter and Tom Wright capitalizing on an uncharacteristic Peaky capsize. Great to see Big Dave back on the racetrack after his unscheduled pit stop. Full marks to the onshore support team.

Harken UK Musto Skiff Nationals at Brightlingsea day 1 - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk
Overnight Keen leads, from George Hand and Tom Wright.

Ashore and showered, the fleet enjoyed a few helpings of Brightlingsea hospitality and quiz raising over £250 for the RNLI.

Results after Day 1:

PosSail NoHelmBoat NameR1R2R3Pts
1stGBR534Bruce Keen4329
2ndGBR499Tom Wright49971513
3rdGBR548George HandMPS 54852714
4thGBR546Ian TrotterRope for boats108422
5thRSA 525Andy TarbotonAmanzi Ngane861226
6thGBR539Neil AshbySnoopynuts1121528
7thGBR469Richard Pelley691328
8thGBR568Andrew PeakeNA2171029
9thGBR302Dan Kilsby164929
10thGBR545Jamie Hilton 247132
11thGBR538Paul MolesworthUltra‑Composites1214632
12thGBR 544Ben Schoolingsailingfast.co.uk1152440
13thGBR364Andy RiceSailjuice.com9112040
14thGBR482Matthew HoldenRihanna2015843
15thGBR113Edward Wilkinsonnone23101750
16thGBR547Sevega Samus 17161952
17thGBR376David Rickard22201456
18thGBR527Daniel Trotterrope4boats.co.uk3OCS357
19thGBR531Andrew GouldUnunoctium21181857
20thGBR500Tom ConwayNone13262362
21stGBR533Stuart Keegan53328191663
22ndAUS567Rick PerkinsBlank19302271
23rdGBR550Jon BaileyBFF27222574
24thGBR097James Nuttall 32242682
25thGBR294Gary Stones29431252884
26thGBR419Richard SmithBuffalo GalDNC132185
27thGBR290David Conlon 30312788
28thGBR323Andrew WildeNone35213389
29thGBR265Tom Taylor2651823DNC92
30thGBR61Nick MacWhirterFlower38272994
31stGBR209Nick LettNa37283095
32ndGBR570Martin BinghamDisaster AreaDNC2931111
33rdGBR520Dave PostonUK DinghiesDNCDNC11113
34thGBR 394Nigel WalbankJigalong14RETRET116
35thGBR372Alex KnightNone15DNCDNC117
36thGBR304Jamie SouthwellN/A34DNC32117
37thGBR543Stephen WrightN/ADNC3234117
38thGBR289Andrew Whittlen/a25DNCDNC127
39thGBR315Jason RickardsDinghy‑rope.com26DNCDNC128
40thGBR167Stewart WalkerA Boat Too far29RETRET131
41stGBR574Jack GroganHyde Sails33DNCDNC135
42ndGBR542Ron BarnesMore Sticky Moments36DNCDNC138
43rdGBR432John McAfeeNADNCDNCDNC153
43rdGER 272Roger DeuceDNCDNCDNC153
43rdGBR 414Graeme OliverBurger Van IIDNCDNCDNC153
43rdGBR536Kevin HollidayKevin HollidayDNCDNCDNC153
43rdGBR333Tim ChapmanLittle devilDNCDNCDNC153
43rdGBR556Steve RobsonTouching ClothDNCDNCDNC153
43rdRUS479Yaroslav PetrovARKASDNCDNCDNC153
43rdRSA 487Sean ThijsseN/ADNCDNCDNC153
