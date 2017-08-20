Harken UK 2017 Musto Skiff Nationals at Brightlingsea Sailing Club - Day 1

by George Hand and friends today at 9:36 am

Race 1 (14-18 knots, VERY choppy)

After negotiating the tricky creek, resulting in a short postponement, the fleet got away with a clean start to see Neil Ashby lead to the top mark with Andy Peake, Dan Trotter and Bruce Keen chasing at his heels. Bruce Keen took an impromptu swim on the hoist allowing George Hand and Richard Pelly to pass through and take 4th and 5th respectively. Neil, Andy and Dan retained their positions to the finish and after a blinder of a recovery;Bruce sailed through Richard and George to take 4th. Big Dave Poston, a sure favourite in these conditions, was noticeably absent having snapped his mast.

Race 2 (14-18 knots, still VERY choppy)

Race 2 saw a slightly over-eager Dan Trotter pick up the first OCS of the event, however with only an individual recall displayed, the rest of the fleet were able to continue without any dramas. Tom Wright took advantage of his blistering upwind pace and great leverage to round the top mark first, closely followed by George Hand and Bruce Keen. After a cat and mouse downwind leg, both Tom and George split at the leeward gate equal. However Georgous decided to go for a dunk, after having dropped his shiny new slippery mainsheet. Tom carried on his impressive lead to the finish with George chasing in second and Bruce in 3rd.

Race 3

Keen and Rice came out of the traps well out off the port end both opting to tack up the middle crossing the fleet to bank their gain. Meanwhile Hilton and Peake came off the middle of the line and held good lane and speed well into the left hand corner. Tacking back, the tide advantage showed with Hilton and Keen arriving at the top mark in unison, Peaky close behind. Hilton gybe set to avoid the flooding tide and pulled out a healthy lead over Keen that he held to finish. There was a good ding-dong behind Bruce with Team Trotter and Tom Wright capitalizing on an uncharacteristic Peaky capsize. Great to see Big Dave back on the racetrack after his unscheduled pit stop. Full marks to the onshore support team.

Overnight Keen leads, from George Hand and Tom Wright.

Ashore and showered, the fleet enjoyed a few helpings of Brightlingsea hospitality and quiz raising over £250 for the RNLI.

Results after Day 1:

Pos Sail No Helm Boat Name R1 R2 R3 Pts 1st GBR534 Bruce Keen ‑ 4 3 2 9 2nd GBR499 Tom Wright 499 7 1 5 13 3rd GBR548 George Hand MPS 548 5 2 7 14 4th GBR546 Ian Trotter Rope for boats 10 8 4 22 5th RSA 525 Andy Tarboton Amanzi Ngane 8 6 12 26 6th GBR539 Neil Ashby Snoopynuts 1 12 15 28 7th GBR469 Richard Pelley ‑ 6 9 13 28 8th GBR568 Andrew Peake NA 2 17 10 29 9th GBR302 Dan Kilsby ‑ 16 4 9 29 10th GBR545 Jamie Hilton 24 7 1 32 11th GBR538 Paul Molesworth Ultra‑Composites 12 14 6 32 12th GBR 544 Ben Schooling sailingfast.co.uk 11 5 24 40 13th GBR364 Andy Rice Sailjuice.com 9 11 20 40 14th GBR482 Matthew Holden Rihanna 20 15 8 43 15th GBR113 Edward Wilkinson none 23 10 17 50 16th GBR547 Sevega Samus 17 16 19 52 17th GBR376 David Rickard ‑ 22 20 14 56 18th GBR527 Daniel Trotter rope4boats.co.uk 3 OCS 3 57 19th GBR531 Andrew Gould Ununoctium 21 18 18 57 20th GBR500 Tom Conway None 13 26 23 62 21st GBR533 Stuart Keegan 533 28 19 16 63 22nd AUS567 Rick Perkins Blank 19 30 22 71 23rd GBR550 Jon Bailey BFF 27 22 25 74 24th GBR097 James Nuttall 32 24 26 82 25th GBR294 Gary Stones 294 31 25 28 84 26th GBR419 Richard Smith Buffalo Gal DNC 13 21 85 27th GBR290 David Conlon 30 31 27 88 28th GBR323 Andrew Wilde None 35 21 33 89 29th GBR265 Tom Taylor 265 18 23 DNC 92 30th GBR61 Nick MacWhirter Flower 38 27 29 94 31st GBR209 Nick Lett Na 37 28 30 95 32nd GBR570 Martin Bingham Disaster Area DNC 29 31 111 33rd GBR520 Dave Poston UK Dinghies DNC DNC 11 113 34th GBR 394 Nigel Walbank Jigalong 14 RET RET 116 35th GBR372 Alex Knight None 15 DNC DNC 117 36th GBR304 Jamie Southwell N/A 34 DNC 32 117 37th GBR543 Stephen Wright N/A DNC 32 34 117 38th GBR289 Andrew Whittle n/a 25 DNC DNC 127 39th GBR315 Jason Rickards Dinghy‑rope.com 26 DNC DNC 128 40th GBR167 Stewart Walker A Boat Too far 29 RET RET 131 41st GBR574 Jack Grogan Hyde Sails 33 DNC DNC 135 42nd GBR542 Ron Barnes More Sticky Moments 36 DNC DNC 138 43rd GBR432 John McAfee NA DNC DNC DNC 153 43rd GER 272 Roger Deuce ‑ DNC DNC DNC 153 43rd GBR 414 Graeme Oliver Burger Van II DNC DNC DNC 153 43rd GBR536 Kevin Holliday Kevin Holliday DNC DNC DNC 153 43rd GBR333 Tim Chapman Little devil DNC DNC DNC 153 43rd GBR556 Steve Robson Touching Cloth DNC DNC DNC 153 43rd RUS479 Yaroslav Petrov ARKAS DNC DNC DNC 153 43rd RSA 487 Sean Thijsse N/A DNC DNC DNC 153