Laser Radial World Championship at Medemblik, The Netherlands - Preview

by Katie Olsen today at 9:17 am 21-26 August 2017
Marit Bouwmeester during the 2015 Laser Radial Women's Worlds in Oman © Mark Lloyd

From 21 - 26 August 2017, the world's best Laser Radial sailors will participate in the first World Championships held in the Netherlands since the Laser Radial became an Olympic-class boat in 2008. The two fleets of 100 women and 64 men representing 45 countries will sail two races back-to-back each day.

The top five world-ranked sailors of the women's class will be in Medemblik fighting for the title of 2017 Laser Radial World Champion. The 2016 Olympic gold medalist and the last three world champions will be competing as well, setting the stage for high competition.

Marit Bouwmeester (NED), claimed gold in Rio and was named World Champion in Santander in 2014, her second world title after Perth in 2011. In 2015, Anne Marie Rindom (DEN) won the World Championships in Al Musannah, Oman, and in 2016 Alison Young (GBR) won the world title in Nayarit, Mexico.

Evi van Acker (BEL), currently leading the world rankings, and Bouwmeester will both be competing on what for both girls, feels like their home water.

In the Men's division, returning five-time World Champion, Marcin Rudawski (POL) will be competing in the Laser Radial, along with Nik Pletikos (SLO) who placed second in the 2016 World Championship in Dun Laoghaire, Ireland.

Current Women's Laser Radial Class World Ranking: (top five)

1. Evi van Acker (BEL)
2. Mathilde de Kerangat (FRA)
3. Emma Plasschaert (BEL)
4. Mamami Doi (JPN)
5. Silvia Zennaro (ITA)

