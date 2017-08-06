21st Tasar World Championship at Gamagori, Japan

A busy start line for 97 boats at the 2017 Tasar Worlds in Gamagori, Japan © Junichi Hirai / Bulkhead Magazine Japan

by Jenny Sorensen today at 8:23 am

What a week it was for sailors at their recent 21st Tasar World Championship, held in Gamagori, 3 hours south of Tokyo, Japan.

More often than not, there was a call by the helm for 'more vang, more cunningham, more jib tension!' as the 97 boat fleet reacted to freshening winds and heightening waves making for exhilarating upwind planing and fast screaming reaches. In amongst it all was the occasional 'man overboard' and capsize, as well as broken halyards, rudder boxes, and even a snapped boom!

The five race day event saw the outstanding North American crew from Seattle YC, former gold and bronze medal Olympians in the Flying Dutchman and 49'er Classes, Jonathan & Libby Johnson McKee, take out their 4th World Tasar Title!

Behind them was 'defending World Title holder' Australia's Chris Dance sailing with past National Junior Helms champion Jeremy Elmslie, then two times ex-Worlds Champions, 'Australian father & daughter team of 20 years' Rob & Nicole Douglass in 3rd. As Libby said after the 1st Race Day of 3 races and 5 hours on the water, it was one of their toughest days she'd ever experienced in a Tasar Regatta. The long lengths of each leg, the intensity of the breezes, the duration of each race (leaders finishing in 60 mins), set the norm for the first 3 DAYS of 9 races, testing not only sailing abilities but endurance. Together with exhaustion, swollen hands, and impressive hiking bruises, came big smiles and endless stories, all discussed over festive Japanese food platters and beverages during each day's Post Race Presentation and Happy Hour.

With the gradient winds dissipating later in the week, DAY 4 with Races 10 & 11, was sailed in softer breezes, enhancing opportunities for the 'lighter' Japanese crews to excel. Finishing 5th overall, with 2 'heat wins' were Hiroshi Takahashi and Hiroyuki Sugiura. Japan's 'Sailfast' team Hiroaki Sato and Yasuaki Muragishi also achieved many top 10 heat wins to finish 10th.

With just Heat 12 to be raced on DAY 5, and leaders Jonathan & Libby clearly securing their 1st place on the podium, there was a mere 2 pts separating 2nd and 3rd, and 14 pts separating 4th to 9th. Consequently, chances were high for positions to change in this leading group comprised of 2 American and 5 Australian boat teams plus Japan's 'Hiro crew' above. It was not to happen however, as the race was abandoned due to insufficient breeze and subsequently the Series was concluded based on overall results from day 4.

The Awards Presentation 'Party' that evening recognised all age category and divisional winners, from junior to super grandmaster (ranging from 8 to 79 year olds), to ladies helm (Australia's current Fireballs National Champion Heather Macfarlane, 8th overall), and the final top 6 boats which included Australian Navy's 1986 Tasar World Champion Rick Longbottom sailing with Darryl Bentley in 4th, and multi Australian Nationals champion Craig McPhee sailing with Gill Berry in 6th. Two highly acclaimed Nth American teams secured the balance of the top 10 positions, being US Multi Nationals Champions Michael Karas & Molly Jackson 7th, and 1992's World Title holders Jay & Lisa Renehan in 9th.

Traditionally Tasars have honoured their 'older sailors' with perpetual trophies for combined age categories for over 80-Masters, over 100-Grand Masters and over 120-Super Grand Masters. This year was no exception! In fact the competition was so high that to win the Masters or Grand Masters trophies you had to finish in the top 3 overall. Awards went to:

Masters

1st Rob/Nicole Douglass

2nd-Rick Longbottom/Darryl Bentley

3rd Hiroaki Sato/Yasuaki Muragishi

Grand Masters

1st Jonathan/Libby Johnson McKee

2nd Craig McPhee/Gill Berry

3rd Heather Macfarlane/Chris Payne

Super Grand Masters

1st Kym Widdows/Melissa Crawford

2nd Ken/CJ Waller

3rd Takumi Ozawa/Kenji Okamoto

This Regatta was Japan's 3rd hosted Tasar World Championship, which brought together not only 97 representative crews from 5 different countries, but also 5 former Tasar World Champions. In addition, the Event attracted many ex Olympic, World and National Title holders in other Classes, a list suggestive of the popularity Tasars are experiencing around the World! Sporting their credentials in Australia's 33 boat representative fleet, were Women's former Laser Radial World Champion & twice Women's Hobie European and World Champion, Krystal Weir (15th), National multi-class Champion plus ex-World's Open Laser Radial runner up, James Burman (11th) and ex multi 29'er Nationals Champion James Sly (12th).

So, a brilliantly hosted Regatta, from offshore race officiating and media footage, to fantastic traditional Japanese food, refreshments and entertainment. How lucky it was that Typhoon Noru held off on the coast of southern Japan, only to strike Gamagori with heavy rain and gale force winds the morning after Presentation. 'Origatou gozaimasu' Japan and wishing the organisers of Gamagori's forthcoming 2018 World Cup Series and 2021 World Masters Games, great success!

Full results can be found here.

