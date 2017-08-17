Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Offshore Elite Hi Fit
Henri Lloyd Offshore Elite Hi Fit

Airlie Beach Race Week - Overall

by Di Pearson, ABRW media today at 7:58 am 10-17 August 2017

Airlie Beach Race Week Festival of Sails was a light weather regatta - race officials were even forced to abandon all attempts at racing yesterday - and for a short time it looked likely to happen again today, but just after 11am all that changed.

The weather gods smiled, answering competitors' prayers in the Whitsunday Sailing Club hosted event, a light zephyr of breeze filtering across Pioneer Bay in time to start a bay course.

It may have been light, it may have been shifty and even patchy, but it was an extremely pleasant way for the 102 boats and officials to end racing for the 29th running of the annual regatta.

The Goat/Team Hollywood (NSW) started in a winning position and finished there in IRC Passage. The experienced combination of Ray 'Hollywood' Roberts, Jamie Wilmot and Jeremy Whitty in the brains trust at the back of the boat was conducive to the cause. However, David Currie (Vic) and his Ponyo crew kept the Sydney 38 honest, finishing one point behind.

"We broke a halyard today, so were fortunate to win, because Ponyo pushed us the whole week," Roberts said.

Receiving his trophy, the Sydney yachtsman said: "This is the best regatta in Australia – that's why we keep coming back and will continue to do so."

The Goat/Team Hollywood at Airlie Beach Race Week 2017 - photo © Andrea Francolini
The Goat/Team Hollywood at Airlie Beach Race Week 2017 - photo © Andrea Francolini

In the Cruising Non-Spinnaker Division, Jeff Shipsey sailed his Elan 37 Sunrise (Qld) to victory over local character Peter Harrison and his Fast 42, Awesome. Three points separated the two.

Local Terry Archer's 'flying' G'Nome, a Grainger 075, stole the show in the Multihull Passage division, defeating David Davenport's Montebello 12.5 Misty Sea, all the way from WA, by a lone point, while stalwart, John Williams was third with Tyee III (Vic), but tied on points with Misty Sea.

For Performance Divisions 1 and 2 and the Multihull Racing Division, a drop came into play after the three sailed five races. For all others, all races counted.

OK Dinghy supremo Mark Skelton, kept the momentum going from day one to take out Performance Division 1 by six points with his Beneteau 40.7 in a clash of the Beneteaus Mayfair, James Irvine's Beneteau F40 (Qld), was second overall in their six race-one drop series.

Performance Division 2 sailed seven races and the final result was not as cut and dry. In the end, with a drop in play, Craig Humphries/Todd Huggonson's Bethwaite 8, Conquistador (Qld), prevailed by one point over Andrew York's REO 7.2, REO Speedwagon (NSW) by one point with a drop in place.

"She is used as much as we can to excite and often scare," Humphries maintained of their Conquistador.

"We have a crew made up of marine industry ring-ins and hangers-on – a menace in the making," he finished.

All other divisional results are on the official website below.

Boss Hog Trophy, presented to the crew that best sums up the spirit of Race Week, displays sportsmanship and stands above the rest over the course of the regatta, on and off the water went to John Williams, the owner/skipper of the multihull, Tyee III.

John Williams (right) was awarded the Boss Hog Trophy at Airlie Beach Race Week 2017 - photo © Vampp Photography
John Williams (right) was awarded the Boss Hog Trophy at Airlie Beach Race Week 2017 - photo © Vampp Photography

"John did well – he finished third in the Multihull Passage. He's supported the regatta for a long time and he epitomises all the regatta stands for," Denis Thompson, Principal Race Officer said of the Victorian who has been a big supporter of sailing for over 50 years.

Williams was over the moon: "This is fantastic. Such an honour, especially looking at those who have won it before me," the Victorian said.

Best Performing Local Boat went to Jeff Shipsey (Sunrise), winner of the Cruising Non-Spinnaker Division. The Line Honours trophy went to the ever-competitive Vivace (Gary Smith/Jeremy Rae) which took line honours in five of eight races in Performance Racing Division 2.

Attending the prize giving was the Honourable Jason Costigan MP Member for Whitsunday, who presented some of the prizes. He has paid a special interest to Airlie Beach Race Week Festival of Sails in the past two years and was a joy to host on board our media boat.

Well, that's a wrap and we look forward to seeing you at the 29th Airlie Beach Race Week Festival of Sails.

For full results go to www.abrw.com.au/sailing/results

A whale tale at Airlie Beach Race Week 2017 - photo © Andrea Francolini
A whale tale at Airlie Beach Race Week 2017 - photo © Andrea Francolini
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Airlie Beach Race Week day 6
Multihull madness Going into the final day's racing at Whitsunday Sailing Club's Airlie Beach Race Week, local sailmaker Paul Mitchell (Ullman Sails), leads the charge for overall honours in the Multihull Racing division, three points ahead of George Owens' Fury Road. Posted on 17 Aug Airlie Beach Race Week day 5
A windless day of relaxing ashore Day 5 at Airlie Beach Race Week Festival of Sailing hosted by Whitsunday Sailing Club (WSC) and the forecast was not good for racing – barely a breath of wind on a glassed out Pioneer Bay, forcing PRO, Denis Thompson to raise the AP at 8.30am. Posted on 16 Aug Airlie Beach Race Week day 4
Light on for breeze and a change of plan The sun came out in force, but the going was light on Day 4 of Airlie Beach Race Week Festival of Sailing hosted by Whitsunday Sailing Club, making it difficult for race officials to get racing away. Posted on 15 Aug Airlie Beach Race Week day 3
Glorious conditions in the Whitsundays Day 3 at Airlie Beach Race Week Festival of Sailing hosted by Whitsunday Sailing Club and the breeze from the 11am start was at 13-16 knots, ideal for the 100 plus competitors who are also enjoying the tee-shirt conditions the venue offers. Posted on 13 Aug Airlie Beach Race Week day 2
Tick it off the bucket list Mark Skelton forsook the Barbados and the 2017 OK Dinghy World Championship just so he could finally attend Airlie Beach Race Week – and so far it has paid in spades – two wins from two races. Posted on 12 Aug Airlie Beach Race Week day 1
One team opts for a new boat sailed by old bodies Day 1 at Airlie Beach Race Week Festival of Sailing hosted by Whitsunday Sailing Club got off to a fabulous start – lots of sun and a light breeze for entrants to ease into the competition. Posted on 11 Aug Entries close Thursday
For Airlie Beach Race Week 2017 Entries for Airlie Beach Race Week Festival of Sailing close at 2400hrs on Thursday August 3, so Whitsunday Sailing Club organisers urge prospective competitors to go online and enter now rather than miss out. Posted on 2 Aug 25 days and counting to Airlie Beach Race Week
Fun run, rock and roll music, lunch on the lawn... Whitsunday Sailing Club is in serious gear-up mode for its signature event, Airlie Beach Race Week Festival of Sailing, putting the final touches to its renowned activities and entertainment program ahead of the August 10 start date. Posted on 16 Jul Famous names and faces prepare
For Airlie Beach Race Week showdown Several famous boats and equally famous sailors with speed as their focus are ready for a showdown at Airlie Beach Race Week, to be held from 10 to 17 August 2017. Posted on 11 Jun Ready, willing and 'Abell'
For Airlie Beach Race Week While clean-ups are still in progress in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie, all in the Whitsundays are working hard to make sure everything is ready for the winter season of racing and cruising, including, of course, for Airlie Beach Race Week. Posted on 14 May

Upcoming Events

YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic RS Aero The Crown Cup, International Czech Championship and Eurocup for RS Aero
YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic- 16 Aug to 20 Aug Pagham YC Hurricane 5.9 SX National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Pagham YC- 17 Aug to 20 Aug Brightlingsea SC Musto Skiff Harken UK National Championship for Musto Skiff
Brightlingsea SC- 17 Aug to 20 Aug Waldringfield SC Cadet and Laser Radial Cadet Week for Cadet and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 18 Aug to 22 Aug Tresaith Mariners SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Open Meeting & Welsh National Catamaran Championships for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Tresaith Mariners SC- 19 Aug to 20 Aug West Mersea YC Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies Mersea Race Week for Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies
West Mersea YC- 20 Aug to 26 Aug Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Glyn Charles Open Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 20 Aug Hayling Island SC Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics Chichester Harbour Race Week for Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics
Hayling Island SC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC IRC yachts and Sportsboats Abersoch Keelboat Week for IRC yachts and Sportsboats
South Caernarvonshire YC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Cadet National Championships for Cadet
South Caernarvonshire YC- 26 Aug to 31 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy