Please select your home edition
Edition
Fever-Tree 728x90
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Laser Cover
Rain and Sun Laser Cover

Laser Radial Youth Worlds at Medemblik, The Netherlands - Day 5

by Katie Olsen today at 1:13 am 13-18 August 2017

Thursday brought the first round of the Final Series at the Laser Radial Youth World Championships. The fleets were divided into Gold and Silver fleets, with additional Bronze and Emerald fleets for the boys.

Under gray skies and rain, the breeze built from 10 knots for the first race up around 15 knots for the second – the heaviest wind seen at the event thus far. Some new faces started leading the fleets today with the change of conditions, with the advantage now shifting to the bigger sailors after three days of light air racing. The overnight leaders struggled a bit in the challenging conditions, mixing up the competition for tomorrow's final races.

Laser Radial Youth Worlds at Medemblik day 5 - photo © Thom Touw Sailing Photography
Laser Radial Youth Worlds at Medemblik day 5 - photo © Thom Touw Sailing Photography

On the Alpha Course, both Guido Gallinaro of Italy and Matias Dietrich from Argentina, who held first and second place respectively at the start of the day, had poor showings in today's first race with Gallinaro finishing 34th and Dietrich in 28th. Spain's Marcelo Cairo found the fresh breeze to his liking and sailed away from the fleet to a convincing win. Second place went to Nicholas Bezy from Hong Kong and Dimitris Papadimitriou from Greece finished third.

In the day's second race, Argentina's Dietrich again found himself at the top, leading the fleet by an easy 100 meters at the first weather mark. In beautiful surfing conditions in a short chop, Japan's Yoshihiro Suzuki showed excellent downwind speed to overtake Dietrich by the first leeward gate. From there, the race turned into a match race as Dietrich and Suzuki traded tacks upwind and battled side-by-side on the downwind legs. In the end Suzuki was able to open a small lead on the bottom reach and hold off Dietrich for the win. Marcelo Cairo managed a nice comeback to close the gap on the leaders and round out the top-three. After two races today, Dietrich now leads the boys' Gold Fleet, two points ahead of Suzuki. Gallinaro hangs on for third overall after two finished in the 30s today.

Laser Radial Youth Worlds at Medemblik day 5 - photo © Thom Touw Sailing Photography
Laser Radial Youth Worlds at Medemblik day 5 - photo © Thom Touw Sailing Photography

On the Bravo Course, Julia Buesselberg of Germany, the girls overnight leader, dropped to third place overall today with her finishes of 44th and 17th. The most notable performance was from USA's Charlotte Rose who has risen from 8th to 4th place overall. In the first race of the day, Rose quickly shot out on the first beat, leading the pack by a comfortable distance. Uruguay's Dolores Moreira Fraschini gained on the downwind and managed to pass Rose, but Rose quickly fought her way back to first and secured her win. In the second race, Rose was at the top again, but this time chasing Hannah Anderssohn of Germany, and the two were quickly separated from the fleet behind them. Anderssohn, finishing with an 8th and 1st today, moves into first place overall with Fraschini only 3 points behind.

The final day of racing is tomorrow with two more races scheduled.

Results after Day 5: (top three)

Girls Gold Fleet
1. Hannah Anderssohn GER 26pts
2. Dolores Moreira Fraschini URU 29pts
3. Julia Buesselberg GER 42pts

Girls Silver Fleet
1. Paige Caldecoat AUS 157pts
2. Katarzyna Harc POL 166pts
3. Adriana Penruddocke BER 176pts

Boys Gold Fleet
1. Matias Dietrich ARG 48pts
2. Yoshihiro Suzuki JPN 50pts
3. Guido Gallinaro ITA 51pts

Boys Silver Fleet
1. Victor Carn FRA 145pts
2. Nooa Laukkanen FIN 148pts
3. Alp Baltali TUR 156pts

Boys Bronze Fleet
1. Paul Bothe GER 199pts
2. Orestis Germanos CYP 204pts
3. Hugo Kennedy IRL 211pts

Boys Emerald Fleet
1. Baptiste Mamouret FRA 267pts
2. Mees De Graaf NED 289pts
3. Aristide Gasquet 290pts

More Information:

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Laser Radial Youth Worlds at Medemblik day 4
Qualifying series concludes on the IJsselmeer Three races were completed today in each fleet, concluding the qualifying series for the 2017 Laser Radial Youth World Championships in Holland. Posted on 16 Aug Laser Radial Youth Worlds at Medemblik day 2
All six fleets complete two races on the IJsselmeer With sunny skies and a consistent 10 knot breeze, all 6 fleets completed two races for the second day of the Laser Radial Youth Worlds. A persistent left shift moved across the IJsselmeer throughout the day, causing multiple general recalls. Posted on 14 Aug Champions hail Aarhus
After final day of snakes and ladders at Test Event If test events are all about checking how systems are working, then the Hempel Sailing World Championships Aarhus Denmark 2018 Test Event has confirmed that the Australians are still a well-oiled machine in the Laser. Posted on 13 Aug Laser Radial Youth Worlds at Medemblik day 1
Light winds and tight racing on the IJsselmeer Two races were completed on Day 1 of the 2017 Laser Radial Youth World Championships. 390 sailors from 46 countries spread across 6 fleets and began racing under sunny skies and light wind on the IJsselmeer. Posted on 13 Aug GJW Direct Abersoch Dinghy Week 2017
A superb 162 entries across the 12 fleets The event held under the burgee of the South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club promised to be big again and, with 162 entries across 12 fleets, the GJW Direct Abersoch Dinghy Week 2017 was certainly an event not to have been missed. Posted on 7 Aug Sail Melbourne international entries now open
Invited, Junior and Youth classes will mix with Olympic heroes Entries are now open for the 2017 Sail Melbourne International to be hosted out of the newly renovated Royal Brighton Yacht Club from 27th November through to 3rd December 2017. Posted on 5 Aug Laser Nationals at Abersoch overall
Final day showdown after two days ashore Racing resumed Friday for the final day's racing of this year's Laser Nationals following a two-day wait for the weather to calm down. While the sailors waited for the weather to improve, they were able to enjoy a number of social events. Posted on 5 Aug Laser Nationals at Abersoch day 4
No racing possible due to high winds No racing was possible on Wednesday at the Sailboats.co.uk UK National and Open Laser Championships due to high winds. Below are photos of the leaders in each of the fleets and links to the results. Posted on 3 Aug Laser Nationals at Abersoch day 3
Three races due to the high wind forecast With the forecast for too much wind later in the week, the Race Officer decided to schedule three races on Tuesday in 15–20 knots at the Sailboats.co.uk UK National and Open Laser Championships. Posted on 2 Aug Laser Nationals at Abersoch day 2
More 20 knot winds for the sailors to contend with Day two of the Sailboats.co.uk Laser Standard Nationals started with a feeling of déjà vu when the Race Officer announced that there was a 20 knot breeze on the race course. Posted on 31 Jul

Upcoming Events

Waldringfield SC Laser Radial Cadet Week for Cadet and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 18 Aug to 22 Aug Starcross YC Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7
Starcross YC- 2 Sep Waldringfield SC Laser Radial Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Shustoke SC Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser and Phantom
Shustoke SC- 24 Sep Chichester YC Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Hayling Island SC Laser Radial Qualifier for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy