Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup at Kinsale Yacht Club - Day 4

by Bert Janssen today at 12:49 am

With an enviable scoresheet of mostly first and second places for the series, Phil Plumtree's Swuzzlebubble won the Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup at Kinsale, Ireland with just Friday's eleventh race remaining. A breezy penultimate day ended with a short coastal course in which the British boat placed fifth but was still good enough to confirm the overall win.

Plumtree's ten race series saw him dominate the 21-strong fleet from the opening race on Monday in spite of an eighth place in race three. However, four races on Tuesday left little room for doubt with all first and second places for the day while the event discard took care of the high score from the opening day.

Another first and second place on Thursday saw Swuzzlebubble start the coastal course with a commanding nine-point advantage. However, the race around the scenic approaches to Kinsale and the finish off the historic Charles Fort carried a 1.5x multiplication factor and several wipe-outs in the heavy conditions at sea saw Plumtrees team place fifth.

Their nearest challengers were second placed David Cullen on Checkmate XV and Nigel Biggs on Checkmate XVIII but both had sixth and fifth places earlier in the day that effectively decided the regatta in Swuzzlebubble's favour as the former Kiwi classic ended with a three point advantage and a worst race discard of second that allows Plumtree to sit out the Friday's final due to an unexpected crew personal commitment.

The regatta now returns to what had been suspected all week given Swuzzlebubble's pre-event favourite status after two previous titles: that the series is a battle for second place.

Cullen's lead over his Checkmate's former owner is just 1.5 points and while the Howth Yacht Club skipper equalled Plumtree's win count for the series so far, a make or break final race could be all the opportunity Biggs needs to push his newly launched Checkmate XVIII ahead of his friend and take the first runner-up place.

As has been the case all week with one day lost to high-winds, the forecast for Friday morning is for near gales but with a possible weather window to allow for an earlier starting-time of 0955 for a one hour windward-leeward course.

Elsewhere in the fleet, Mike and Ritchie Evans' The Big Picture is assured of fourth overall, ahead of class president Philipe Pilate on General Tapioca. The third host country boat - all three hail from Howth - in the top six has a battle to keep the standing as Jonny Swan holds a slim 0.75 point lead over seventh placed Paul Pullen on Miss Whiplash.

Results after Day 4:

Pos Sail No Boat Name Nat Owner Handicap R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 Coastal Pts 1 KZ3494 Swuzzlebubble UK Phil Plumtree 0.975 1 2 8 1 2 1 2 1 2 7.5 17.5 2 IRL2016 Checkmate XV Ireland Dave Cullen 0.947 8 1 5 4 1 6 1 6 1 1.5 20.5 3 GBR66R Checkmate XVIII UK Nigel Biggs 0.952 4 4 2 2 3 2 10 2 5 3 22 4 IRL5522 The Big Picture Ireland Michael & Richard Evans 0.944 6 5 1 5 5 3 3 3 8 4.5 29.5 5 BEL7548 General Tapioca Belgium Philippe Pilatte 0.956 2 7.5 9 3 11 4 15 5 3 9 42.5 6 IRL1484 Harmony Ireland Jonny Swan 0.948 5 7.5 10.5 9 8 8 6 8 4 11.25 57.75 7 GBR5435 Miss Whiplash UK Paul Pullen 0.954 3 3 4 10 9 7 11 22 9 13.5 58.5 8 GBR4080T Crakajax UK Richard & Ursula Hollis 0.898 10.5 11 15 13 14 5 5 4 14 6 68.5 9 BEL8500 Red Cloud Belgium Tom Florizoone 0.949 10.5 15 13 7 10 10 4 9.5 7 11.25 69.25 10 GBR5694 Headhunter UK Paul Wayte 0.963 9 6 3 8 6 11 12 9.5 12 18 70.5 11 IRL8094 King One Ireland David Kelly & Patrick Boardman 0.952 14 9 7 6 15 13 8 7 11 15 76 12 GBR2759 Per Elisa UK Robbie Tregear 0.962 7 10 6 11 4 15 16 11 10 19.5 78.5 13 GBR6521 Trastada UK Dan Challis & Roddy Angus 0.958 12 13.5 12 12 7 9 14 14 6 16.5 88 14 GBR8444 Demolition UK Mel Sharp 0.929 18 12 14 22 13 12 7 12 13 22.5 105.5 15 ESP2655 Cortagedo Ireland George Radley 0.951 13 13.5 10.5 15 12 18 13 16 15 24 116 16 FRA17416 Pivoine France Patrick Dijoud 0.896 16 16 17 14 17 16 9 13 16 21 121 17 FRA9187 Rampage UK John Hicks 0.961 15 18 18 16 16 17 19 15 17 25.5 139.5 18 FRA9292 Concorde UK Francis Marshall 0.965 17 17 16 17 18 14 18 22 22 33 150 19 BEL5394 Fantasy Belgium Ian Van Burm 0.942 21 19 19 19 19.5 19 17 17 18 27 155 20 IRL5530 Scorpio Ireland Dominic O'Sullivan 0.952 20 20 20 18 19.5 20 20 22 22 28.5 166 21 GBR5384 Superhero Finland Toni Stoschek & Janne Tulokas 0.944 19 22 22 22 22 22 22 22 22 33 184