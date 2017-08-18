Please select your home edition
Edition
Ovington Boats 2014
Product Feature
Gill Womens Pro Top purple
Gill Womens Pro Top purple

Aspire 72nd Merlin Rocket Championship at Pwllheli - Day 5

by Chris Martin today at 12:20 am 12-18 August 2017

Winder Thursday a.k.a. Ranelagh Thursday a.k.a Champagne Day of the Aspire Merlin Rocket Nationals saw something of a revolution in race format with three races scheduled in an attempt to get the full nine races in for the series.

The Champagne day moniker was particularly appropriate given the splendid force 3-4 from the southwest and pleasantly rolling waves. Both of these were predicted to increase as the day progressed, a prediction that was accurate!

Aspire Merlin Rocket Championship at Pwllheli day 3 - photo © Andy Green / www.greenseaphotography.co.uk
Aspire Merlin Rocket Championship at Pwllheli day 3 - photo © Andy Green / www.greenseaphotography.co.uk

Though Nick Craig and Alan Roberts have dominated so far Andy Davis and Alex Warren have been loitering with intent. This intent came to fruition in races six and seven (1 and 2) as they took both bullets for the Top Hat Trophy and the Ranelagh Trophy. A master class in tactical sailing took place in race 8 as Nick and Alan were hell-bent on preventing a further win for Taxi and Alex which would put their position under threat should a race be sailed tomorrow and the second discard come into play. Taxi and Alex were losing this battle and after taking to the water and retiring look to have lost the war pending the result of a protest against Nick and Alan in race one which could have significant influence on the overall result.

Aspire Merlin Rocket Championship at Pwllheli day 3 - photo © Andy Green / www.greenseaphotography.co.uk
Aspire Merlin Rocket Championship at Pwllheli day 3 - photo © Andy Green / www.greenseaphotography.co.uk

Looking further back Mark Barwell and Lou Johnson have one hand on the Silver fleet trophy and the evergreen Back to the Future piloted by Ben Eaves and Sean Anderson have got their mitts on the Bronze fleet shirts heading into tomorrow.

The forecast for tomorrow is currently marginal and some of the fleet rather tired, though the feedback is that the new race format put into place by an accomplished race team is a breath of fresh air. Whether we sail tomorrow or not we have plenty to chew on looking towards next years championships at Lyme Regis.

Results after Day 5:

PosBoat NameSail NoFleetHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8Pts
1stMessy Monty3776GoldNick CraigAlan RobertsFrensham Pond1121124‑1212
2ndPeer Pressure3778GoldChris GouldChris KilsbyMidland‑15634432123
3rdKeyser Soze3684GoldAndy DaviesAlex WarrenBartley42131211(DNC [39])24
4thMockingjay3777GoldSimon PottsPippa TaylorBurghfield‑10968545239
5thShiny3770GoldDavid HayesJonny RatcliffeHayling Island‑145112257941
6thRed Mistress3759GoldSam PascoeMegan PascoeCastle Cove2(ARB [18])493810541
7thBernard3658GoldChris JenningsPete HornBurghfield‑223559612343
8thWild At Heart3709GoldTom GillardTom LonsdaleSheffield Viking84767‑1111851
9thRobert3756GoldWill WarrenMark OakeyShoreham911‑1471373656
10thPanther3774GoldJon TurnerRichard ParslowLyme Regis712‑171610109771
11thQuick Fix3691GoldMike CalvertJane CalvertAxe515911119‑251575
12thOakey Dokey3712GoldIan SharpsEllie SharpsBurghfield610161461214(DNC [39])78
13th 3786GoldDave WadeRachel Rhodes / Keri HarrisNorthampton12171210(DNF [39])1361181
14thThe Oldie3673GoldCaroline CroftMatt Lullham‑RobinsonBartley31310171515‑221386
15thBazinga3758GoldTim SaxtonJodie GreenGrafham Water1788138(DNS [39])DNS [39]497
16thThe Force Awakens3781GoldDave WinderOliver WinderHollingworth20141812(DNF [39])1681098
17thPoint N Squirt3746GoldDan WillettPete NicholsonBrightlingsea21161319161413(DNC [39])112
18thStrung Along3784SilverMark BarwellLouise JohnsonLymington Town‑2918151518171514112
19thQuicksilver3787SilverChris MartinOliver MacleanMidland1122‑232217191916126
20thWhy Ask3740SilverPatrick BlakeJilly BlakeCookham Reach1621‑222020201618131
21stThe Angels Share3779SilverDave LeeJuliet PealingStarcross192420‑2614231817135
22ndPointer3790SilverColin BrockbankMartin HughesWembley30231918(DNC [39])181719144
23rdArbuckle3760SilverMark ReddingtonColin StaiteBartley23‑28242319212021151
24thThree Dee3765SilverRichard DeeJustin HealeyMidland28202521(DNC [39])242820166
25thBack to the Future3583BronzeBen EavesSean AndersonRedditch26252624(DNS [39])222122166
26thFlaming Fast3339SilverTim MaleRebecca MaleBlithfield182627(BFD [39])DNC [39]262323182
27thThe Black Boat3734BronzePhil AshworthAlison AshworthWeymouth2529‑302522272728183
28thDuck and Dive3713BronzeSteve HarlingEleanor ThomasStarcross24303127(DNC [39])292927197
29thDark N Stormy3619BronzeGuy BrowneAndy HunterTrent Valley3334‑352821303125202
30thSylvia3711SilverSam ThompsonKeri HarrisRNSA131921(DSQ [39])DNF [39]DNC [39]DNC [39]DNC [39]209
31stPoint Break3625BronzeRichard BramleyJohn DonoghueShoreham27323430(UFD [39])313026210
32ndLight Fantastic3555SilverJames CokayneWilliam Gould / Angus KirkNSSA363129(DNS [39])DNC [39]282424211
33rdSmoked Salmon3518BronzeJulian HarmsTimothy HarmsMidland(DNS [39])272829DNC [39]2526DNC [39]213
34thOut of the Blue 23557BronzeApril WhiteleyHazel NewportNSSA31333232(RET [39])DNF [39]DNC [39]DNC [39]245
35thNever Been to Salcombe3582BronzeGeorge ColcombAngus KirkNSSA34353331(DNS [39])DNC [39]DNC [39]DNC [39]250
36thWizard in Blue3449BronzeCarl WhitehillSamuel WhitehillRYA32(DNC [39])36RET [39]DNC [39]DNC [39]DNC [39]DNC [39]263
37thBorn to be Willd3783BronzeMiles JamesColin SimmondsPwllheli35(DNF [39])DNS [39]DNC [39]DNC [39]DNC [39]DNC [39]DNC [39]269
38thLoosed Cannon3655BronzeKaren HilesJohn HodgeShoreham37(DNC [39])DNC [39]DNC [39]DNC [39]DNC [39]DNC [39]DNC [39]271

Further details at merlinrocketchamps.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Merlin Rocket Championship day 4
One race held before the wind became too strong HD Wednesday of the Aspire Merlin Rocket Nationals saw two races scheduled. Most in the dinghy park considered even one race to be optimistic given the forecast. Posted on 16 Aug Merlin Rocket Championship day 3
Craig & Roberts shun 'outsiders' tag in Pwllheli Rooster kit Tuesday of the Aspire Merlin Rocket championships was run in champagne, if slightly tricky, conditions. Three races were scheduled to get us back on timetable ahead of what look to be marginal conditions on Wednesday. Posted on 15 Aug Merlin Rocket Championship day 1
A quiet start in Pwllheli Day one of the Aspire Merlin Rocket national championship got off to a quiet start in a breeze that barely exceeded 5 knots. Posted on 13 Aug Merlin Rocket Championship Runners & Riders
Picking a winner proving to be difficult! The 72nd Merlin Rocket Championship kicks off this Sunday at Plas Heli, North Wales. As is becoming customary, trying to pick a potential overall winner from so many potential race winners is proving to be difficult! Posted on 9 Aug Are you getting the results you want?
Championship Success For P&B Sails What a month it has been for P&B Sails! The continuous developments made by the loft over the winter have paid dividends with our customers and race team reporting blistering performance as they compete at their events. Posted on 9 Aug Merlin Rockets at Shoreham
For Craftinsure Silver Tiller series event The forecast for the Shoreham SC Merlin open promised everything (except snow) and delivered just that! Not put off by the prospect of what the weather gods had in store a fleet of 30 arrived to sunshine - although the rain arrived as expected. Posted on 31 Jul Merlin Rockets at the Lymington Dinghy Regatta
Some of the best in the country, and new initiates Over the weekend twelve Merlin Rockets took to the water for the two days of the Lymington Dinghy Regatta that boasted nearly 140 other boats. With our own class start the fleet included three visiting boats. Posted on 17 Jul Merlin Rocket Champagne Sponsor
Winder Boats covering a Merlin Rocket tradition The Merlin Rocket class are delighted to announce that Winder Boats will be sponsoring the Champagne prizes for the helm and crew of the first 21 boats in the traditional Thursday Race at the Aspire Merlin Rocket National Championships. Posted on 15 Jul Sailing history for sale
We are about to lose a major part of UK dinghy heritage The UK dinghy scene is unique in its richness and diversity. Sadly, it looks as though we may be about to lose a major part of this important heritage. Posted on 12 Jul Are you Championship ready?
Key points to think about with P&B We've experienced the best and the worst conditions the British weather could throw at us. Your boats have probably sailed you through several events and club races already without too many glitches. Posted on 8 Jul

Upcoming Events

Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket DeMay Trophy Vintage Open for pre 1985 Merlin Rockets
Upper Thames SC- 16 Sep Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket Thames Series for Merlin Rocket
Upper Thames SC- 17 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy