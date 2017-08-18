Aspire 72nd Merlin Rocket Championship at Pwllheli - Day 5

by Chris Martin today at 12:20 am

Winder Thursday a.k.a. Ranelagh Thursday a.k.a Champagne Day of the Aspire Merlin Rocket Nationals saw something of a revolution in race format with three races scheduled in an attempt to get the full nine races in for the series.

The Champagne day moniker was particularly appropriate given the splendid force 3-4 from the southwest and pleasantly rolling waves. Both of these were predicted to increase as the day progressed, a prediction that was accurate!

Though Nick Craig and Alan Roberts have dominated so far Andy Davis and Alex Warren have been loitering with intent. This intent came to fruition in races six and seven (1 and 2) as they took both bullets for the Top Hat Trophy and the Ranelagh Trophy. A master class in tactical sailing took place in race 8 as Nick and Alan were hell-bent on preventing a further win for Taxi and Alex which would put their position under threat should a race be sailed tomorrow and the second discard come into play. Taxi and Alex were losing this battle and after taking to the water and retiring look to have lost the war pending the result of a protest against Nick and Alan in race one which could have significant influence on the overall result.

Looking further back Mark Barwell and Lou Johnson have one hand on the Silver fleet trophy and the evergreen Back to the Future piloted by Ben Eaves and Sean Anderson have got their mitts on the Bronze fleet shirts heading into tomorrow.

The forecast for tomorrow is currently marginal and some of the fleet rather tired, though the feedback is that the new race format put into place by an accomplished race team is a breath of fresh air. Whether we sail tomorrow or not we have plenty to chew on looking towards next years championships at Lyme Regis.

Results after Day 5:

Pos Boat Name Sail No Fleet Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 Pts 1st Messy Monty 3776 Gold Nick Craig Alan Roberts Frensham Pond 1 1 2 1 1 2 4 ‑12 12 2nd Peer Pressure 3778 Gold Chris Gould Chris Kilsby Midland ‑15 6 3 4 4 3 2 1 23 3rd Keyser Soze 3684 Gold Andy Davies Alex Warren Bartley 4 2 1 3 12 1 1 (DNC [39]) 24 4th Mockingjay 3777 Gold Simon Potts Pippa Taylor Burghfield ‑10 9 6 8 5 4 5 2 39 5th Shiny 3770 Gold David Hayes Jonny Ratcliffe Hayling Island ‑14 5 11 2 2 5 7 9 41 6th Red Mistress 3759 Gold Sam Pascoe Megan Pascoe Castle Cove 2 (ARB [18]) 4 9 3 8 10 5 41 7th Bernard 3658 Gold Chris Jennings Pete Horn Burghfield ‑22 3 5 5 9 6 12 3 43 8th Wild At Heart 3709 Gold Tom Gillard Tom Lonsdale Sheffield Viking 8 4 7 6 7 ‑11 11 8 51 9th Robert 3756 Gold Will Warren Mark Oakey Shoreham 9 11 ‑14 7 13 7 3 6 56 10th Panther 3774 Gold Jon Turner Richard Parslow Lyme Regis 7 12 ‑17 16 10 10 9 7 71 11th Quick Fix 3691 Gold Mike Calvert Jane Calvert Axe 5 15 9 11 11 9 ‑25 15 75 12th Oakey Dokey 3712 Gold Ian Sharps Ellie Sharps Burghfield 6 10 16 14 6 12 14 (DNC [39]) 78 13th 3786 Gold Dave Wade Rachel Rhodes / Keri Harris Northampton 12 17 12 10 (DNF [39]) 13 6 11 81 14th The Oldie 3673 Gold Caroline Croft Matt Lullham‑Robinson Bartley 3 13 10 17 15 15 ‑22 13 86 15th Bazinga 3758 Gold Tim Saxton Jodie Green Grafham Water 17 8 8 13 8 (DNS [39]) DNS [39] 4 97 16th The Force Awakens 3781 Gold Dave Winder Oliver Winder Hollingworth 20 14 18 12 (DNF [39]) 16 8 10 98 17th Point N Squirt 3746 Gold Dan Willett Pete Nicholson Brightlingsea 21 16 13 19 16 14 13 (DNC [39]) 112 18th Strung Along 3784 Silver Mark Barwell Louise Johnson Lymington Town ‑29 18 15 15 18 17 15 14 112 19th Quicksilver 3787 Silver Chris Martin Oliver Maclean Midland 11 22 ‑23 22 17 19 19 16 126 20th Why Ask 3740 Silver Patrick Blake Jilly Blake Cookham Reach 16 21 ‑22 20 20 20 16 18 131 21st The Angels Share 3779 Silver Dave Lee Juliet Pealing Starcross 19 24 20 ‑26 14 23 18 17 135 22nd Pointer 3790 Silver Colin Brockbank Martin Hughes Wembley 30 23 19 18 (DNC [39]) 18 17 19 144 23rd Arbuckle 3760 Silver Mark Reddington Colin Staite Bartley 23 ‑28 24 23 19 21 20 21 151 24th Three Dee 3765 Silver Richard Dee Justin Healey Midland 28 20 25 21 (DNC [39]) 24 28 20 166 25th Back to the Future 3583 Bronze Ben Eaves Sean Anderson Redditch 26 25 26 24 (DNS [39]) 22 21 22 166 26th Flaming Fast 3339 Silver Tim Male Rebecca Male Blithfield 18 26 27 (BFD [39]) DNC [39] 26 23 23 182 27th The Black Boat 3734 Bronze Phil Ashworth Alison Ashworth Weymouth 25 29 ‑30 25 22 27 27 28 183 28th Duck and Dive 3713 Bronze Steve Harling Eleanor Thomas Starcross 24 30 31 27 (DNC [39]) 29 29 27 197 29th Dark N Stormy 3619 Bronze Guy Browne Andy Hunter Trent Valley 33 34 ‑35 28 21 30 31 25 202 30th Sylvia 3711 Silver Sam Thompson Keri Harris RNSA 13 19 21 (DSQ [39]) DNF [39] DNC [39] DNC [39] DNC [39] 209 31st Point Break 3625 Bronze Richard Bramley John Donoghue Shoreham 27 32 34 30 (UFD [39]) 31 30 26 210 32nd Light Fantastic 3555 Silver James Cokayne William Gould / Angus Kirk NSSA 36 31 29 (DNS [39]) DNC [39] 28 24 24 211 33rd Smoked Salmon 3518 Bronze Julian Harms Timothy Harms Midland (DNS [39]) 27 28 29 DNC [39] 25 26 DNC [39] 213 34th Out of the Blue 2 3557 Bronze April Whiteley Hazel Newport NSSA 31 33 32 32 (RET [39]) DNF [39] DNC [39] DNC [39] 245 35th Never Been to Salcombe 3582 Bronze George Colcomb Angus Kirk NSSA 34 35 33 31 (DNS [39]) DNC [39] DNC [39] DNC [39] 250 36th Wizard in Blue 3449 Bronze Carl Whitehill Samuel Whitehill RYA 32 (DNC [39]) 36 RET [39] DNC [39] DNC [39] DNC [39] DNC [39] 263 37th Born to be Willd 3783 Bronze Miles James Colin Simmonds Pwllheli 35 (DNF [39]) DNS [39] DNC [39] DNC [39] DNC [39] DNC [39] DNC [39] 269 38th Loosed Cannon 3655 Bronze Karen Hiles John Hodge Shoreham 37 (DNC [39]) DNC [39] DNC [39] DNC [39] DNC [39] DNC [39] DNC [39] 271

Further details at merlinrocketchamps.com