Eventory to develop an innovative networking app for Yacht Racing Forum

Yacht Racing Forum delegates, partners and exhibitors will benefit from a state of the art networking app developed by Eventory; a Polish based IT company.

The man behind the three years partnership between Eventory and the Yacht Racing Forum is Mateusz Kusznierewicz, crowned ISAF Rolex World Sailor of the Year in 1999, Finn Olympic champion in 1996 and multiple world champion in both the Finn and Star classes. Business Developer and investor at Eventory, he says that "the Yacht Racing Forum is a great event, that reassembles many potential clients for Eventory such as event organizers, classes, sponsors or venues. It gives us a great opportunity to showcase the quality of our product and to network with the sports' key people."

Eventory is a comprehensive platform for event organisers and planners that provides a complete mobile event guide. From building digital agendas to instant communication with attendees to analytics, Eventory allows to manage events in real time, increasing attendee satisfaction and giving the organizers much needed feedback and data to make better business decisions in the future.

"This application is clearly an added value for all involved in the Yacht Racing Forum", says Bernard Schopfer, CEO, Yacht Racing Forum. "The purpose of our event is to contribute to the promotion of the sport, favor networking and business. This new app provided by Eventory will allow delegates to find out about each other, organise private meetings, allow live questionnaires and provide detailed statistics during the Forum. It will also provide basic information such as the conference schedule, speakers list, exhibitors' and partners' presentations. It is one more step towards a successful event in Aarhus this year."