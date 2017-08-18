Rooster Buoyancy Aids to Float your Boat!

Purchase your tickets to the 2017 Southampton Boat Show using our exclusive promo code to receive a flat rate price of £12 per ticket. Entry tickets are flexible and you can use them for any one day from the 16th – 24th September. Use code: EPTOM3SBQL

2017 RS Aero 7 World Champion, Steve Cockerill, shares with us his latest modifications to the control line arrangement on the RS Aero. Watch the video and find out more on the Rooster Blog or view our RS Aero Over Deck Kit on our webshop here .

The Rooster ® Side Zip Buoyancy Aid has been designed to offer the wearer total ease of access when putting the BA on and taking it off. The heavy duty YKK side zip with Velcro stopper tab ensures a secure fit with an adjustable, quick release waist strap providing comfort and flexibility to suit different body shapes. The Side Zip Buoyancy Aid features a more substantial cut than its high-waist, compact counterpart – the Diamond Overhead – and thus provides the wearer with greater coverage across the shoulders and down to the waist. RRP. £57.50 Available now in both Adult & Junior sizes in Black, Pink, Signal Blue & Graphite.

The super comfortable, compact design of the Rooster ® Diamond Overhead Buoyancy Aid features a high-cut waist to allow unrestricted movement and where required, easy access to a trapeze hook. Featuring durable ripstop construction, large multipurpose front pocket and anti-snag buckle covers, this buoyancy aid is more than just your average PFD. With highly adjustable shoulder and waist straps, a perfect fit is easily achieved. RRP. £57.50 Available now in both Adult & Junior sizes in Black, Signal Blue & Graphite.

RS Aero Over Deck Rigging

Helping stop the control lines getting tangled downwind During the recent RS Aero World Championships it became apparent that if I wanted to release the controls downwind efficiently that I would need to change the control lines to over deck take up style. The old style tended to get a little tangled downwind.

Caring for your kit with Rooster

The simplest way to lengthen the life span of your clothing The best way to care for your sailing kit to ensure that it stays fresh, snag-free and lasts, is to hand wash it in a large bucket of lukewarm water and use a specialist shampoo, then allow it to drip dry on the washing line out of direct sunlight.

Celebrating Dad's of the Boat Park

This Father's Day, Sunday 18th June DAD #1: The Boat Bimbler! Always found with his head in the boat tinkering away at every given opportunity. How about something from our extensive boat maintenance range?

Dynema® Shockcord

Steve Cockerill explains why it's worth the money Having used normal Shock Cord and now the Dyneema® Shock Cord, I can vouch for the Dyneema® Shock Cord every time. The slack in the system is much easier to take up as the Dyneema® outer braid has a lower coefficient of friction.

Club Racing vs. Circuit Racing

Charlie South on the pros and cons In 2016 / 2017 I moved from the Topper to racing the Laser Radial. I'd sailed the Laser a bit before, but it was a big change! I thought I'd write a few things on the pros and cons of attending open circuit racing vs. spending time at your home club

Topper Daggerboard Build Specification Change

Rooster explain how to fill in the notches Due to the change in the manufacturers build specification, you can fill in the notches on your daggerboard, improving the flow of water across your foil. Here Dave Cockerill demonstrates how to do this.

What to Wear: Principles of Layering

By Lucy Burn at Rooster Sailing Whether you are a complete beginner or a seasoned professional, wearing the right kit for the conditions and being comfortable on the water can affect your enjoyment, safety and results.

NEW: Rooster Race Marks - SAVE 35%

Plus the team looks back on the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show We're back from the Dinghy Show and still riding the high! It's always great to get the chance talk to our customers face-to-face and help them with their kit requirements for the coming season.

Steve Cockerill talks on Rooster's new products

Race Skin, Hikers, Sails, Ropes & more! We spoke to Steve Cockerill at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show about the new products Rooster Sailing had on show. Steve's enthusiasm and innovation always bring exciting new ideas to sailing, and we talked about the new Raceskin, Hikers, Sails and Ropes.