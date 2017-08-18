Please select your home edition
Rooster Sailing - Aquafleece Leaderboard

Rooster Buoyancy Aids to Float your Boat!

by Rooster Sailing today at 9:00 am 18 August 2017

FEATURED: OVERHEAD

The Choice of Champions!

The super comfortable, compact design of the Rooster® Diamond Overhead Buoyancy Aid features a high-cut waist to allow unrestricted movement and where required, easy access to a trapeze hook. Featuring durable ripstop construction, large multipurpose front pocket and anti-snag buckle covers, this buoyancy aid is more than just your average PFD. With highly adjustable shoulder and waist straps, a perfect fit is easily achieved.

RRP. £57.50

Available now in both Adult & Junior sizes in Black, Signal Blue & Graphite.
FEATURED: SIDE ZIP

For Total Ease of Access

The Rooster® Side Zip Buoyancy Aid has been designed to offer the wearer total ease of access when putting the BA on and taking it off.

The heavy duty YKK side zip with Velcro stopper tab ensures a secure fit with an adjustable, quick release waist strap providing comfort and flexibility to suit different body shapes. The Side Zip Buoyancy Aid features a more substantial cut than its high-waist, compact counterpart – the Diamond Overhead – and thus provides the wearer with greater coverage across the shoulders and down to the waist.

RRP. £57.50

Available now in both Adult & Junior sizes in Black, Pink, Signal Blue & Graphite.
RACE BIB
Available in 6 colourways
£17.50
JUNIOR FRONT ZIP
Easiest to 'step into'
£42.50
100N LIFE JACKET
One for the little'uns
£39.50
VIDEO:

RS Aero Overdeck Controls

2017 RS Aero 7 World Champion, Steve Cockerill, shares with us his latest modifications to the control line arrangement on the RS Aero. Watch the video and find out more on the Rooster Blog or view our RS Aero Over Deck Kit on our webshop here.
IT'S SHOW TIME:

Special Ticket Offer

Purchase your tickets to the 2017 Southampton Boat Show using our exclusive promo code to receive a flat rate price of £12 per ticket. Entry tickets are flexible and you can use them for any one day from the 16th – 24th September. Use code: EPTOM3SBQL
YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic RS Aero The Crown Cup, International Czech Championship and Eurocup for RS Aero
YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic- 16 Aug to 20 Aug Pagham YC Hurricane 5.9 SX National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Pagham YC- 17 Aug to 20 Aug Brightlingsea SC Musto Skiff Harken UK National Championship for Musto Skiff
Brightlingsea SC- 17 Aug to 20 Aug Waldringfield SC Cadet and Laser Radial Cadet Week for Cadet and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 18 Aug to 22 Aug Tresaith Mariners SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Open Meeting & Welsh National Catamaran Championships for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Tresaith Mariners SC- 19 Aug to 20 Aug West Mersea YC Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies Mersea Race Week for Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies
West Mersea YC- 20 Aug to 26 Aug Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Glyn Charles Open Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 20 Aug Hayling Island SC Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics Chichester Harbour Race Week for Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics
Hayling Island SC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC IRC yachts and Sportsboats Abersoch Keelboat Week for IRC yachts and Sportsboats
South Caernarvonshire YC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Cadet National Championships for Cadet
South Caernarvonshire YC- 26 Aug to 31 Aug
