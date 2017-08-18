Rooster Buoyancy Aids to Float your Boat!

|
FEATURED: OVERHEAD
The Choice of Champions!
The super comfortable, compact design of the Rooster® Diamond Overhead Buoyancy Aid features a high-cut waist to allow unrestricted movement and where required, easy access to a trapeze hook. Featuring durable ripstop construction, large multipurpose front pocket and anti-snag buckle covers, this buoyancy aid is more than just your average PFD. With highly adjustable shoulder and waist straps, a perfect fit is easily achieved.
RRP. £57.50
Available now in both Adult & Junior sizes in Black, Signal Blue & Graphite.