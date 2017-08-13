RC Laser Northern Series at Burwain Lake

by Tony Wilson today at 6:34 am

With fluffy white clouds, blue skies and average temperatures, what more is there to want for a descent day sailing at probably the nicest location in the country? Gentle winds to light conditions meant A rigs were the order for the day.

Again two of our distant commuters in from Cumbria, David Foster and Adrian Stanton just prove how keen some RC Skippers are and a great source of encouragement into keeping the momentum of this still very new club in its infancy growing. Also great to see a couple more new faces from the Burwain club join in on the fun with RC Sailing.

Twelve skippers in total, including two lady skippers, and just another mention that this hobby does encourage all ages and walks of life to join in at any of the many locations throughout the country. Some are retired full size skippers that we have or have just picked up a Transmitter for the first time. All are welcome.

Derek and Mike had joined in for the day and must have been relieved after the busy yearly schedule break from the more serious racing in the upper classes. The Laser although not as prestige as the posh boats still give very good value for money and everyone is sailing the same, so racing becomes averaged out.

Eight races were had in total and again the best brought in the results. 3 individuals had a first place, but it was John Sharman being native to his home club waters that had the most.

Results for the day:

1st John Sharman

2nd Derek Priestly

3rd Mike Parkington

1st Lady, Sue Parkington

Further club information at burwain.co.uk/category/rc-lasers