Please select your home edition
Edition
MS Amlin 2017 Name Change 728x90
Product Feature
Raymarine T113 Multifunctional Wireless Remote Display
Raymarine T113 Multifunctional Wireless Remote Display

RC Laser Northern Series at Burwain Lake

by Tony Wilson today at 6:34 am 13 August 2017

With fluffy white clouds, blue skies and average temperatures, what more is there to want for a descent day sailing at probably the nicest location in the country? Gentle winds to light conditions meant A rigs were the order for the day.

Again two of our distant commuters in from Cumbria, David Foster and Adrian Stanton just prove how keen some RC Skippers are and a great source of encouragement into keeping the momentum of this still very new club in its infancy growing. Also great to see a couple more new faces from the Burwain club join in on the fun with RC Sailing.

Twelve skippers in total, including two lady skippers, and just another mention that this hobby does encourage all ages and walks of life to join in at any of the many locations throughout the country. Some are retired full size skippers that we have or have just picked up a Transmitter for the first time. All are welcome.

Derek and Mike had joined in for the day and must have been relieved after the busy yearly schedule break from the more serious racing in the upper classes. The Laser although not as prestige as the posh boats still give very good value for money and everyone is sailing the same, so racing becomes averaged out.

RC Laser Northern Series at Burwain - photo © Susan Sharman
RC Laser Northern Series at Burwain - photo © Susan Sharman

Eight races were had in total and again the best brought in the results. 3 individuals had a first place, but it was John Sharman being native to his home club waters that had the most.

Results for the day:

1st John Sharman
2nd Derek Priestly
3rd Mike Parkington
1st Lady, Sue Parkington

Further club information at burwain.co.uk/category/rc-lasers

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

RC Laser German International Championship
The first official Internationale Deutschen Meisterchaft Sprechen sie deutsch? Well I suppose it doesn't really matter that much as most Germans have mastered the English language to our assistance. Posted on 15 Aug UK (Vane) A-Class Championship at Fleetwood
A history which dates back to the late 1920's This prestigious regatta has a history which dates back to the late 1920's. This five day event brings skippers from all over the UK, with the Netherlands also represented. Posted on 6 Aug RC Lasers at Fleetwood
A well-behaved pack of skippers A watchful eye on the weather pattern leading up to this Laser contest was appearing to be a bit of a lucky dip, with every scenario thrown in. Light rain showers, unsure of wind direction, so what we were going to get was going to be anyone's guess. Posted on 25 Jul UK Marblehead Class Nationals
48 boats from 7 countries descend on Fleetwood The 2017 UK Marblehead Championship was held over for the first time in many years over 3 days on the famous to the class Fleetwood marine lake. This years event boasted a stellar entry of 48 boats from 7 countries. Posted on 12 Jul RC Laser National Championships
A busy weekend on the Lancashire coast Well what for a busy weekend on the Lancashire coast. The Fleetwood club was hosting their Marblehead Nationals with over 50 entrants registered and also the 10 Rater Nationals on Monday and Tuesday. Posted on 12 Jul UK Marblehead Class Nationals preview
Marbleheads do Vegas... kind of! This coming Friday sees over 50 of the UK and Worlds best radio sailing skippers descend on the Marine Lake at Fleetwood for the 2017 UK Marblehead Class National Championships. Posted on 4 Jul RC Lasers at Burwain Lake
Great warm-up for the Nationals A month on and again we were treated to sailing at Burwain. Sunday wwas a double-whammy as it would count for two separate series. Posted on 3 Jul RG65 Nationals at Birkenhead
24 skippers race over the weekend Saturday started with a steady west north westerly wind blowing down the lake, with occasional lulls and stronger periods. Race Officer Peter Baldwin set a standard windward/leeward course and a gate at the bottom. Posted on 30 Jun Scottish District IOM Championship
Seventeen skippers race at Kinghorn Loch Seventeen skippers from eight Scottish radio sailing clubs gathered with their IOM yachts to race for the Scottish Championship and Travellers II combined event at Kinghorn Loch. Posted on 12 Jun RC Lasers at Burwain Lake
Northern District TT event Arrive at Burwain Lake and you are treated to their free wheel washing system - the ford that you cross at the bottom of the small valley pass. Is it always safe to cross as it looked like it was nearly a foot deep, but it's only fresh water anyway. Posted on 7 Jun

Upcoming Events

YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic RS Aero The Crown Cup, International Czech Championship and Eurocup for RS Aero
YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic- 16 Aug to 20 Aug Pagham YC Hurricane 5.9 SX National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Pagham YC- 17 Aug to 20 Aug Brightlingsea SC Musto Skiff Harken UK National Championship for Musto Skiff
Brightlingsea SC- 17 Aug to 20 Aug Waldringfield SC Cadet and Laser Radial Cadet Week for Cadet and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 18 Aug to 22 Aug Tresaith Mariners SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Open Meeting & Welsh National Catamaran Championships for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Tresaith Mariners SC- 19 Aug to 20 Aug West Mersea YC Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies Mersea Race Week for Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies
West Mersea YC- 20 Aug to 26 Aug Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Glyn Charles Open Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 20 Aug Hayling Island SC Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics Chichester Harbour Race Week for Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics
Hayling Island SC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC IRC yachts and Sportsboats Abersoch Keelboat Week for IRC yachts and Sportsboats
South Caernarvonshire YC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Cadet National Championships for Cadet
South Caernarvonshire YC- 26 Aug to 31 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy