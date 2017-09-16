Please select your home edition
Gill announces Technical Clothing Partnership with the J/70 Worlds in Porto Cervo

by Siobhan Hardy today at 1:46 pm 12-16 September 2017
Gill sponsor the J/70 Worlds in Porto Cervo © Calvi Network / ZGN

Gill, the leading global sailing clothing brand is proud to be the official technical clothing sponsor to the J/70 Worlds, held in Porto Cervo.

175 teams from all over the world come to experience Porto Cervo's ideal competitive sailing conditions; characterised by prevailing north-westerly breezes which make it an outstanding place to sail in crystal clear, emerald-coloured sea. Combined with the prestigious yacht club, Costa Smeralda, who are celebrating their 50th year celebrations this event looks to set the standard for future Worlds.

With a strong background in performance sail racing, Gill has the perfect blend of technical innovation and cutting-edge design which is integral with what is considered to be the "world's fastest growing one design fleet"

In a quote from Jo Marshall, Head of Marketing, Gill, she said:
"This highly competitive international regatta really reflects Gill's ambition to be at the forefront of competitive keel boat racing. It's brilliant for us to be associated with the J/70 Worlds and with over 175 confirmed entries it's sure to be a fantastic event."

Gill's association with J/70 racing goes beyond the worlds supporting the Italian Lightbay Sailing Team and UK's Spitfire team in numerous regattas over the past 2 years. Working with teams helps to keep us at the forefront of product development and ensures our offshore sailing kit remains second to none.

'Made by sailors for sailors' means that Gill's Race Series is a popular choice amongst those competing in the regatta. Lightweight, waterproof and breathable fabrics make this capsule range perfect for Mediterranean day sailing. In sunnier conditions, our UV protection range is the perfect alternative offering performance quality SPF 50+, moisture wicking and fast drying fabric technology.

A bespoke range of unique official merchandise has been specially designed for the J/70 Worlds as well and will be exclusively available on www.gillmarine.com/it before, during and after the event.

Running up to and throughout the event we are also giving all spectators and competitors the opportunity to win official J/70 merchandise. All entries can be made at www.gillmarine.com/it

