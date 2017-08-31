RS200 Vote result: Social Programme wins with 90%!

Past legendary RS200 socials © RS200 Class Association Past legendary RS200 socials © RS200 Class Association

by Sally Campbell today at 3:00 pm

A week ago the RS200 Class Association members where asked to choose whether the Social Programme and Sailing Instructions should be published at the weekend... the vote went 9:1 in favour of the social programme!

As Paralympian Niki Birrell put it, "We really enjoy the atmosphere at the event as it is a great mix of males and females with a large age range, making the socials very enjoyable. I love seeing so many families racing together having fun, whatever their sailing level."

Here's a look at what's lined up for the fleet at Tenby...

General

Daily Prize Giving at around 9pm each evening in the Clubhouse. There will be prizes for winners in the Gold, Silver & Bronze fleets

at around 9pm each evening in the Clubhouse. There will be prizes for winners in the Gold, Silver & Bronze fleets The Duckhams will be presented each evening at the daily prize giving, and the winner will wear the infamous Duckhams dress the following day

will be presented each evening at the daily prize giving, and the winner will wear the infamous Duckhams dress the following day Stories of gross underachievement - any flops/duds/lemons need to be given to Rheanna or Kevin by 8.30pm each evening to ensure the very well-deserved respect is given

Day-by-day

Saturday – 6.30pm Gate start seminar, 7pm Briefing & Welcome, Inclusive buffet and Youth Meet & Greet Prior to the main briefing, there will be an informal chat about gate starts for any sailors who are new to the fleet or unsure about the starting procedure. The main event briefing and Commodore's welcome will follow on from this. There will then be an inclusive buffet giving sailors the opportunity to catch up with fellow competitors and meet the fleet, with a special Youth meet & greet too.

Sunday – Chilli Chill Unfortunately, Tenby town party has been postponed (possibly due to the locals being put off by the fleets' reputation!), but don't panic, Sunday night will be a 'Chilli Chill' evening, with live music from Elephant Guru commencing at 7pm in the Clubhouse and marquee. As it's the first day of racing this will give sailors a chance to de-brief the day over a few drinks and meet some new people.

Monday – Buddy Quiz and Curry 8:30pm The RS200 fleet runs a famous buddy series throughout the event, with the winners being crowned at the main prize giving on Thursday. The buddy prize is not purely based on your combined sailing scores - your overall position in the buddy quiz night is equally important! Points will be deducted for poor attendance so you will need to have found your buddies by now and made excellent friends. No shows will be publicly humiliated!

Tuesday – Monstrous Barbecue and Fancy Dress Under the Sea themed Fancy Dress party commencing at 7.30pm! In our opinion, this is the best night! Sailors have made new friends, eased themselves into the racing, socialising, drinking etc and are ready to get riotous! The theme this year is Under the Sea – a word of warning - any sailors abstaining will stand out like a sore thumb! There will be prizes for the best dressed, announced at the daily prize giving.

Past legendary RS200 socials - photo © RS200 Class Association

Wednesday – Masters & Crews' Union and Pie & Mash A new idea is being trialled – a social for the Masters will be organised by Julian. Whilst for the rest of the fleet Crews' Union to return and the good old Boom of Doom may also make a return appearance! Helms can recover, whilst the hardcore and devoted crews drink up the bar (helms - you are also very welcome in the bar of course!).

The Boom of Doom - photo © RS200 Class Association

Thursday - Championship Dinner, Prize Giving and Party As much as we won't want the event to be over, at least it will go out with a bang! Dress code is black tie and cocktail dresses (or as close as you've got - we won't exclude any lizards in a lounge suit), giving sailors the opportunity to dress up and impress. It's the final chance to release the sass!

For any questions prior to or during the event, please see Rheanna or Claudia!