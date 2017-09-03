Please select your home edition
Entries Open for the 7th Annual Bosham Classic Boat Revival

by Nicky Chapple today at 11:01 am 2-3 September 2017
Tufnol blocks, a drum kicker and wooden boom; Michael Brigg ensured that his 1967 International Canoe followed the classic ethos as it was sailed exactly as it would have would have been back then during the Bosham Classic Boat Revival © David Henshall

Calling all classic boat owners for the annual Bosham Classic Boat Revival, 2-3 September, in the pretty harbour village in West Sussex.

Quoted as the "premier classic small boat event in the UK" last year, this event attracted 46 classic racing dinghies from around the country. David Henshall, journalist from Yachts and Yachting magazine commented "There are plenty of events that are nice to do but very few that one really SHOULD do... and this is one of them!"

This year there will again be five races over the two days, using the full scope of Chichester Harbour, which should make for varied and interesting racing. Over the past six years the event has attracted over 50 different classes, totalling 342 entries and 700+ sailors from 65+ clubs. Regular classes entering include the Alabcore, Chichester Harbour 18, Devon Yawl, Enterprise, Fireball, Finn, International 14, Jollyboat, National 12 & 18, Merlin Rocket, Yachting World Dayboat, & 12m2 Sharpie to name a few.

John and Charlotte Fildes sailing their neatly prepared Aldeburgh Lapwing to victory in the Slow Handicap fleet at the Bosham Classic Boat Revival - photo © David Henshall
John and Charlotte Fildes sailing their neatly prepared Aldeburgh Lapwing to victory in the Slow Handicap fleet at the Bosham Classic Boat Revival - photo © David Henshall

One of the event highlights is the Concours d'Elegance: the hours of loving restoration bestowed on many of these classic racing dinghies is appraised by a judging panel who have the difficult task of choosing the one which, in their view, is the best and award it the coveted accolade. It is a true display of skill and craftsmanship.

Bosham Sailing Club will be delighted to see competitors and their families on both Friday and Saturday nights, with supper available and well live music. Accommodation/camping pitches for competitors have been offered by some local residents, and there are local B&Bs available locally.

The event has been kindly sponsored by Stride and Son (chartered surveyors, estate agents, auctioneers and valuers), Haynes Boatyard and Pusser's Rum.

For further information on the Bosham Classic Boat Revival, visit classicboatrevival.co.uk where entry forms, Notice of Race and Sailing Instructions are available. Alternatively email .

Bosham Classic Boat Revival - photo © Jonathan Hoare
Bosham Classic Boat Revival - photo © Jonathan Hoare
Related Articles

CVRDA at Hykeham
Perfect summer weather for the classic dinghies Hykeham Sailing Club hosted its inaugural CVRDA meeting over the weekend of 1-2 July in near perfect summer weather. Four low rider International Moths were joined by two Finns, an Albacore, a Firefly, a Solo and a beautiful National 12. Posted on 3 Jul Inaugural Tideway Open at Bosham
Club fleet grows to 37 boats Bosham Sailing Club's Tideway fleet continues to grow (37 boats now) and, while some may still ponder why we race a boat so spectacularly slow, the fleet marked its new status by hosting on Sunday its first ever Tideway Open meeting. Posted on 20 Jun Second Aldeburgh Classics Weekend
Event to be held on 10-11 June 2017 Following the success of the first event held last September, Aldeburgh YC are hosting their second "Classics Weekend" over the weekend of 10/11th June. There will be racing, on the picturesque River Alde, for Dinghies and Dayboats under CVRDA rules. Posted on 9 Apr Flying 10 wins Concours d'Elegance
At the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 The Flying 10, an Uffa Fox singlehanded dinghy design from 1949 and the smallest of his 'Flying' series of keelboats, has won the 2017 Concours d'Elegance at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show. Posted on 4 Mar Reminiscing about GP14 racing in Libya, 1956-64
Essex boy learns to race at 10 years old in the Med In 1956 my family moved to Benghazi, Libya, from Chelmsford, Essex - what a shock arriving in Benghazi, but we soon got used to the idea. At 10 years old I started sailing at the club in my dad's GP14 number 514. Posted on 29 Jan Paul Elvström, Sailing's Greatest
David Henshall's obituary of the legendary sailor With a couple of weeks still to go, 2016 has not been a good year for anyone who is normally referred to along with the adjective 'Great'. Posted on 13 Dec 2016 Bosham Classic Boat Revival
A stunning West Sussex Sunday For this, the sixth running of Bosham Sailing Club's Classic Boat Revival, the signs running up to the weekend were not good. Posted on 14 Sep 2016 Vintage Merlin DeMay series at Hunts
Forecast thunderstorms may have kept some sailors away A forecast of thunderstorms may have kept some sailors away on 27 August for the DeMay qualifier at Hunts, however they did not materialise, although the four boats that raced faced a gusty north easterly. Posted on 5 Sep 2016 Inaugural Aldeburgh 'Festival of Classics'
To be held on the first weekend in September The inaugural Aldeburgh 'Festival of Classics' will be held over the weekend of the 3rd and 4th of September. Entry is open to Dinghies and Dayboats designed before 1965 and built before 1985 (some dispensations have been granted to local one designs). Posted on 20 Aug 2016 Vintage International 14s at Blakeney
Beautiful classic dinghies in Norfolk Alan Robinson gave the briefing and the welcome before the sailors launched into the VERY light wind. So light was the wind that many took advantage of the tow to the start line by the patrol boat. Posted on 25 Jul 2016

Upcoming Events

Felixstowe Ferry SC Firefly National Championships for Firefly
Felixstowe Ferry SC- 12 Aug to 18 Aug Hayling Island SC Youth classes Youth Race Week for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Mirror Abersoch Mirror Week for Mirror
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic RS Aero The Crown Cup, International Czech Championship and Eurocup for RS Aero
YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic- 16 Aug to 20 Aug Pagham YC Hurricane 5.9 SX National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Pagham YC- 17 Aug to 20 Aug Brightlingsea SC Musto Skiff Harken UK National Championship for Musto Skiff
Brightlingsea SC- 17 Aug to 20 Aug Waldringfield SC Cadet and Laser Radial Cadet Week for Cadet and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 18 Aug to 22 Aug Bala SC Open to any Junior boat Junior 6 hour Race for Open to any Junior boat
Bala SC- 18 Aug Tresaith Mariners SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Open Meeting & Welsh National Catamaran Championships for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Tresaith Mariners SC- 19 Aug to 20 Aug West Mersea YC Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies Mersea Race Week for Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies
West Mersea YC- 20 Aug to 26 Aug
