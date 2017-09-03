Entries Open for the 7th Annual Bosham Classic Boat Revival

Tufnol blocks, a drum kicker and wooden boom; Michael Brigg ensured that his 1967 International Canoe followed the classic ethos as it was sailed exactly as it would have would have been back then during the Bosham Classic Boat Revival © David Henshall

by Nicky Chapple today at 11:01 am

Calling all classic boat owners for the annual Bosham Classic Boat Revival, 2-3 September, in the pretty harbour village in West Sussex.

Quoted as the "premier classic small boat event in the UK" last year, this event attracted 46 classic racing dinghies from around the country. David Henshall, journalist from Yachts and Yachting magazine commented "There are plenty of events that are nice to do but very few that one really SHOULD do... and this is one of them!"

This year there will again be five races over the two days, using the full scope of Chichester Harbour, which should make for varied and interesting racing. Over the past six years the event has attracted over 50 different classes, totalling 342 entries and 700+ sailors from 65+ clubs. Regular classes entering include the Alabcore, Chichester Harbour 18, Devon Yawl, Enterprise, Fireball, Finn, International 14, Jollyboat, National 12 & 18, Merlin Rocket, Yachting World Dayboat, & 12m2 Sharpie to name a few.

One of the event highlights is the Concours d'Elegance: the hours of loving restoration bestowed on many of these classic racing dinghies is appraised by a judging panel who have the difficult task of choosing the one which, in their view, is the best and award it the coveted accolade. It is a true display of skill and craftsmanship.

Bosham Sailing Club will be delighted to see competitors and their families on both Friday and Saturday nights, with supper available and well live music. Accommodation/camping pitches for competitors have been offered by some local residents, and there are local B&Bs available locally.

The event has been kindly sponsored by Stride and Son (chartered surveyors, estate agents, auctioneers and valuers), Haynes Boatyard and Pusser's Rum.

For further information on the Bosham Classic Boat Revival, visit classicboatrevival.co.uk where entry forms, Notice of Race and Sailing Instructions are available. Alternatively email .