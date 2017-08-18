Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup at Kinsale Yacht Club - Day 3

by Bert Janssen today at 6:30 am

As forecast, winds in excess of 30 knots off the Old Head of Kinsale forced the abandonment of the programme for Day 3 of the Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup at Kinsale Yacht Club, Ireland.

Although the conditions had eased by lunchtime, visibility was poor and a heavy seaway remained in the course area.

An earlier start on Thursday is planned including the possibility of a four race day including a coastal course that could complete the series in view of further strong conditions forecast for Friday.

Results after Day 3:

Pos Sail No Boat Name Country Owner Handicap R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 Pts 1 KZ3494 Swuzzlebubble UK Phil Plumtree 0.975 1 2 8 1 2 1 2 7 2 IRL2016 Checkmate XV Ireland Dave Cullen 0.947 8 1 5 4 1 6 1 12 3 GBR66R Checkmate XVIII UK Nigel Biggs 0.952 4 4 2 2 3 2 10 13 4 IRL5522 The Big Picture Ireland Michael & Richard Evans 0.944 6 5 1 5 5 3 3 17 5 BEL7548 General Tapioca Belgium Philippe Pilatte 0.956 2 7.5 9 3 11 4 15 25.5 6 GBR5435 Miss Whiplash UK Paul Pullen 0.954 3 3 4 10 9 7 11 26 7 GBR5694 Headhunter UK Paul Wayte 0.963 9 6 3 8 6 11 12 32 8 IRL1484 Harmony Ireland Jonny Swan 0.948 5 7.5 10.5 9 8 8 6 34.5 9 GBR2759 Per Elisa UK Robbie Tregear 0.962 7 10 6 11 4 15 16 38 10 BEL8500 Red Cloud Belgium Tom Florizoone 0.949 10.5 15 13 7 10 10 4 41.5 11 IRL8094 King One Ireland David Kelly & Patrick Boardman 0.952 14 9 7 6 15 13 8 43 12 GBR4080T Crakajax UK Richard & Ursula Hollis 0.898 10.5 11 15 13 14 5 5 44.5 13 GBR6521 Trastada UK Dan Challis & Roddy Angus 0.958 12 13.5 12 12 7 9 14 52 14 GBR8444 Demolition UK Mel Sharp 0.929 18 12 14 22 13 12 7 58 15 ESP2655 Cortagedo Ireland George Radley 0.951 13 13.5 10.5 15 12 18 13 62 16 FRA17416 Pivoine France Patrick Dijoud 0.896 16 16 17 14 17 16 9 71 17 FRA9292 Concorde UK Francis Marshall 0.965 17 17 16 17 18 14 18 81 18 FRA9187 Rampage UK John Hicks 0.961 15 18 18 16 16 17 19 82 19 BEL5394 Fantasy Belgium Ian Van Burm 0.942 21 19 19 19 19.5 19 17 93 20 IRL5530 Scorpio Ireland Dominic O'Sullivan 0.952 20 20 20 18 19.5 20 20 97.5 21 GBR5384 Superhero Finland Toni Stoschek & Janne Tulokas 0.944 19 22 22 22 22 22 22 107