Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup at Kinsale Yacht Club - Day 3

by Bert Janssen today at 6:30 am 13-18 August 2017

As forecast, winds in excess of 30 knots off the Old Head of Kinsale forced the abandonment of the programme for Day 3 of the Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup at Kinsale Yacht Club, Ireland.

Although the conditions had eased by lunchtime, visibility was poor and a heavy seaway remained in the course area.

An earlier start on Thursday is planned including the possibility of a four race day including a coastal course that could complete the series in view of further strong conditions forecast for Friday.

Results after Day 3:

PosSail NoBoat NameCountryOwnerHandicapR1R2R3R4R5R6R7Pts
1KZ3494SwuzzlebubbleUKPhil Plumtree0.97512812127
2IRL2016Checkmate XVIrelandDave Cullen0.947815416112
3GBR66RCheckmate XVIIIUKNigel Biggs0.9524422321013
4IRL5522The Big PictureIrelandMichael & Richard Evans0.944651553317
5BEL7548General TapiocaBelgiumPhilippe Pilatte0.95627.5931141525.5
6GBR5435Miss WhiplashUKPaul Pullen0.95433410971126
7GBR5694HeadhunterUKPaul Wayte0.96396386111232
8IRL1484HarmonyIrelandJonny Swan0.94857.510.5988634.5
9GBR2759Per ElisaUKRobbie Tregear0.9627106114151638
10BEL8500Red CloudBelgiumTom Florizoone0.94910.5151371010441.5
11IRL8094King OneIrelandDavid Kelly & Patrick Boardman0.952149761513843
12GBR4080TCrakajaxUKRichard & Ursula Hollis0.89810.5111513145544.5
13GBR6521TrastadaUKDan Challis & Roddy Angus0.9581213.51212791452
14GBR8444DemolitionUKMel Sharp0.929181214221312758
15ESP2655CortagedoIrelandGeorge Radley0.9511313.510.51512181362
16FRA17416PivoineFrancePatrick Dijoud0.896161617141716971
17FRA9292ConcordeUKFrancis Marshall0.9651717161718141881
18FRA9187RampageUKJohn Hicks0.9611518181616171982
19BEL5394FantasyBelgiumIan Van Burm0.9422119191919.5191793
20IRL5530ScorpioIrelandDominic O'Sullivan0.9522020201819.5202097.5
21GBR5384SuperheroFinlandToni Stoschek & Janne Tulokas0.94419222222222222107
Related Articles

Half Ton Classics Cup at Kinsale day 2
Iconic Kiwi Half Tonner takes the lead In a clear statement of intent for the remainder of the regatta, Phil Plumtree's Swuzzlebubble found form on the second day of racing at the Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup at Kinsale with two wins and two second places. Posted on 15 Aug Half Ton Classics Cup at Kinsale day 1
Three races and three different winners Consistent sailing by Nigel Biggs on his newly-refurbished Checkmate XVIII put the British team at the top of the leaderboard of the Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup at Kinsale after a rain-soaked opening day. Posted on 14 Aug Teams rally to keep fleet at full strength
In the Half Ton Classics Cup at Kinsale As the 21-strong fleet for the Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup prepares for race one this morning, a race against time has been ongoing since Friday to ensure one boat would make the start. Posted on 14 Aug Kinsale set for Half Ton Classic showdown
With a 21-strong record entry With a 21-strong record entry, three new boats, a formidable defending title-holder and a two-times runner-up all in the mix, the Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup has all the ingredients for a memorable championship. Posted on 5 Aug Sovereign's Cup 2017 overall
No doubting the winner as Fool's Gold delivers clean sweep There was no doubt about the overall winner of the O'Leary Life Sovereign's Cup at Kinsale Yacht Club at the weekend when a standout performance by Rob McConnell's Fool's Gold delivered the trophy to Waterford Harbour Sailing Club. Posted on 24 Jun Sovereign's Cup 2017 day 2
A stunning day in Kinsale The halfway stage of the O'Leary Life Sovereigns Cup at Kinsale Yacht Club was marked by perfect sailing conditions today with the 98-strong fleet revelling in the steadily building breeze that topped out with 25 knot gusts. Posted on 23 Jun Sovereign's Cup 2017 day 1
A glorious start in Kinsale With light winds and broken sunshine, flat seas allowed a full programme of opening day races to be sailed on four course areas at the O'Leary Life Sovereigns Cup at Kinsale today where a fleet of 98 boats has gathered. Posted on 22 Jun Munster Optimist Championships
Challenging conditions at Kinsale Unseasonal weather provided very challenging conditions for the 145 entrants in The Davy Munster Optimist Championships. Sailors travelled from as far away as Dublin and Galway for the event. Six races were planned over Saturday and Sunday. Posted on 14 May Munster Optimist Championships this weekend
142 young helms set for Kinsale Yacht Club The Davy Munster Optimist Championships are being hosted by Kinsale Yacht Club this weekend, 13/14 May. With a confirmed entry of 142 boats across the 3 fleets it is looking like a busy weekend both on and off the water. Posted on 11 May Kinsale Keelboat Regatta
Dragons and Squibs take to the water The Barry Ryan Civil Engineering Keelboat Regatta for one design fleets took place in Kinsale Yacht Club this weekend and Kinsale was delighted to welcome visiting Dragons from Glandore Harbour Yacht Club. Posted on 8 May

