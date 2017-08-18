Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup at Kinsale Yacht Club - Day 3
by Bert Janssen today at 6:30 am
13-18 August 2017
As forecast, winds in excess of 30 knots off the Old Head of Kinsale forced the abandonment of the programme for Day 3 of the Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup at Kinsale Yacht Club, Ireland.
Although the conditions had eased by lunchtime, visibility was poor and a heavy seaway remained in the course area.
An earlier start on Thursday is planned including the possibility of a four race day including a coastal course that could complete the series in view of further strong conditions forecast for Friday.
Results after Day 3:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Country
|Owner
|Handicap
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|Pts
|1
|KZ3494
|Swuzzlebubble
|UK
|Phil Plumtree
|0.975
|1
|2
|8
|1
|2
|1
|2
|7
|2
|IRL2016
|Checkmate XV
|Ireland
|Dave Cullen
|0.947
|8
|1
|5
|4
|1
|6
|1
|12
|3
|GBR66R
|Checkmate XVIII
|UK
|Nigel Biggs
|0.952
|4
|4
|2
|2
|3
|2
|10
|13
|4
|IRL5522
|The Big Picture
|Ireland
|Michael & Richard Evans
|0.944
|6
|5
|1
|5
|5
|3
|3
|17
|5
|BEL7548
|General Tapioca
|Belgium
|Philippe Pilatte
|0.956
|2
|7.5
|9
|3
|11
|4
|15
|25.5
|6
|GBR5435
|Miss Whiplash
|UK
|Paul Pullen
|0.954
|3
|3
|4
|10
|9
|7
|11
|26
|7
|GBR5694
|Headhunter
|UK
|Paul Wayte
|0.963
|9
|6
|3
|8
|6
|11
|12
|32
|8
|IRL1484
|Harmony
|Ireland
|Jonny Swan
|0.948
|5
|7.5
|10.5
|9
|8
|8
|6
|34.5
|9
|GBR2759
|Per Elisa
|UK
|Robbie Tregear
|0.962
|7
|10
|6
|11
|4
|15
|16
|38
|10
|BEL8500
|Red Cloud
|Belgium
|Tom Florizoone
|0.949
|10.5
|15
|13
|7
|10
|10
|4
|41.5
|11
|IRL8094
|King One
|Ireland
|David Kelly & Patrick Boardman
|0.952
|14
|9
|7
|6
|15
|13
|8
|43
|12
|GBR4080T
|Crakajax
|UK
|Richard & Ursula Hollis
|0.898
|10.5
|11
|15
|13
|14
|5
|5
|44.5
|13
|GBR6521
|Trastada
|UK
|Dan Challis & Roddy Angus
|0.958
|12
|13.5
|12
|12
|7
|9
|14
|52
|14
|GBR8444
|Demolition
|UK
|Mel Sharp
|0.929
|18
|12
|14
|22
|13
|12
|7
|58
|15
|ESP2655
|Cortagedo
|Ireland
|George Radley
|0.951
|13
|13.5
|10.5
|15
|12
|18
|13
|62
|16
|FRA17416
|Pivoine
|France
|Patrick Dijoud
|0.896
|16
|16
|17
|14
|17
|16
|9
|71
|17
|FRA9292
|Concorde
|UK
|Francis Marshall
|0.965
|17
|17
|16
|17
|18
|14
|18
|81
|18
|FRA9187
|Rampage
|UK
|John Hicks
|0.961
|15
|18
|18
|16
|16
|17
|19
|82
|19
|BEL5394
|Fantasy
|Belgium
|Ian Van Burm
|0.942
|21
|19
|19
|19
|19.5
|19
|17
|93
|20
|IRL5530
|Scorpio
|Ireland
|Dominic O'Sullivan
|0.952
|20
|20
|20
|18
|19.5
|20
|20
|97.5
|21
|GBR5384
|Superhero
|Finland
|Toni Stoschek & Janne Tulokas
|0.944
|19
|22
|22
|22
|22
|22
|22
|107
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!